Iofina plc    IOF

IOFINA PLC

(IOF)
  Report
03/26 10:30:47 am
12.685 GBp   -4.26%
10:18aIOFINA : Withdrawal of requisition for General Meeting
PU
03/12IOFINA : Clarification Regarding Media Reports
PU
03/11IOFINA : Requisition of General Meeting
AQ
Iofina : Withdrawal of requisition for General Meeting

03/26/2020 | 10:18am EDT

26 March 2020

Iofina plc

("Iofina" or the "Company")

Withdrawal of requisition for General Meeting

Further to a previous announcement made by Iofina on 10 March 2020 regarding a request for a General Meeting from Rene Nominees (IOM) Limited A/C POOLED ("Rene Nominees"), the Company confirms that it has today received notice of the withdrawal of this request and the associated proposed ordinary resolutions from Rene Nominees. Iofina has been notified that the Rene Nominees intends to request a General Meeting at a later date once circumstances permit.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Dr. Tom Becker

CEO & President

Iofina plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 3006 3135

Christopher Raggett/Giles Rolls/Matthew Radley (corporate finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

finnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Media Contact:

Charles Goodwin/Joe Burgess

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Disclaimer

Iofina plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 14:17:04 UTC
