Iofina : Withdrawal of requisition for General Meeting

26 March 2020
Iofina plc
("Iofina" or the "Company")
Withdrawal of requisition for General Meeting
Further to a previous announcement made by Iofina on 10 March 2020 regarding a request for a General Meeting from Rene Nominees (IOM) Limited A/C POOLED ("Rene Nominees"), the Company confirms that it has today received notice of the withdrawal of this request and the associated proposed ordinary resolutions from Rene Nominees. Iofina has been notified that the Rene Nominees intends to request a General Meeting at a later date once circumstances permit.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
