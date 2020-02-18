Log in
IOI Corp 2Q Profit Rose 9% on Higher CPO Prices

02/18/2020 | 07:49pm EST

By Chester Tay

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--IOI Corp. said its second-quarter net profit grew 9.2% on year mainly due to higher crude palm oil prices.

Net profit for the quarter ended December rose to 213.5 million ringgit ($51.4 million), the plantation group said in a filing to the local stock exchange late Tuesday.

The company said CPO prices for the October-to-December period averaged MYR2,246 per metric ton compared with MYR1,932 in corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter grew 4% on year to MYR1.96 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of MYR0.04 per share.

For the first half of the current fiscal, IOI Corp net profit grew 6.8% on year to MYR362.5 million, though revenue was 0.7% lower at MYR3.73 billion in the same period.

Looking ahead, IOI Corp said the coronavirus outbreak and India's import restrictions could dampen palm oil prices.

However, the CPO prices are underpinned by low palm oil inventory and expected high demand during the Ramadan month in May, the company said.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 647.25 End-of-day quote.-6.91%
IOI CORPORATION BHD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 57.65 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
WTI 0.00% 52.14 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
