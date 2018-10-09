Log in
IOMART GROUP PLC
Iomart : CommPoint IT chooses iomart for enterprise cloud and connectivity solutions

10/09/2018

Rapidly growing managed services provider CommPoint IT has chosen iomart as its new cloud and connectivity enterprise solutions provider.

CommPoint IT is an established provider of cloud computing, internet connectivity and VOIP telephony solutions based in the south east of England. From offices in London, Brighton and Guildford, it supports a wide range of organisations including local authorities, schools, colleges and small to medium businesses. It chose iomart because it wanted a new cloud partner that could supply its solutions from secure data centres located in the UK.

Steven Jackson, Managing Director of CommPoint IT, explains: 'We take care to select only the strongest partners who have a proven track record to help us support our customers. We wanted a new cloud and connectivity partner that hosts everything in secure UK data centres that it directly owns, and one that could supply its solutions at a good price point. iomart does all of this.'

CommPoint IT resells iomart's large portfolio of enterprise cloud services and connectivity solutions. Hosted servers can be provisioned within a matter of minutes and can be set up to be bespoke for each customer. Other services such as network, backup and Disaster Recovery are equally straight forward to implement for customers. Everything is backed up by strong Service Level Agreements and 24/7/365 technical support.

Michael Ruddick, Channel Sales Manager for iomart, says: 'CommPoint are a fast growing managed services provider and it's fantastic that they see the value of having iomart as their cloud partner to help them grow. Working with iomart helps CommPoint address the growing shift to as-a-Service in the market place, whilst allowing them to focus on strategically transforming their customers' ICT services.'

iomart is the most ISO accredited cloud provider in the UK. We own and operate data centres at eight locations across the country from which we offer a wide range of cloud services.

Steven Jackson adds: 'Most of our customers are looking for hybrid solutions because they don't have the in-house expertise to manage cloud. With iomart behind us, we can meet their expectations.'

Read the full case study here.

Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:22:15 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 25,0 M
Net income 2019 14,7 M
Debt 2019 18,2 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,03
P/E ratio 2020 26,09
EV / Sales 2019 4,39x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 455 M
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Iomart Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,66  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus MacSween Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Steele Chairman
Scott S. Cunningham Group Finance Director
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Robertson Manager-Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC7.69%596
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-26.68%370 654
NETFLIX81.86%152 998
NASPERS LIMITED-17.71%85 306
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%30 026
IQIYI INC0.00%18 386
