MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Iomart Group Plc    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 09:27:41 am
348.5 GBp   -1.55%
09:20aIOMART : IPEXPO Manchester
PU
01/09IOMART : Is Your IT Infrastructure Holding You Back?
PU
01/04IOMART : State of the Cloud - 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Iomart : IPEXPO Manchester

0
03/20/2019 | 09:20am EDT

iomart is back at IPEXPO Manchester once again, ready to support your business transformation.

Visit us on Stand P454 to find out how we can provide the managed hosting, managed cloud and data protection services you need.

No matter whether you need your data in the UK, Europe, or elsewhere in the world, iomart has the infrastructure and the security and technical expertise to support you.

We don't just design, build and manage bespoke cloud environments, we work with you to make sure your applications perform in them and your data is secure in them so you get maximum business value.

Register for your free ticket to IPEXPO Manchester via this link.

To book a meeting with the iomart team at IPEXPO Manchester please email info@iomart.com

Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:19:06 UTC
Latest news on IOMART GROUP PLC
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 25,1 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Debt 2019 23,8 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,75
P/E ratio 2020 23,76
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Iomart Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,56  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus MacSween Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Steele Chairman
Scott S. Cunningham Group Finance Director
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Robertson Manager-Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC7.27%508
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD17.53%448 717
NETFLIX34.04%156 643
NASPERS LIMITED16.43%98 966
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR40.47%30 362
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA24.71%25 597
