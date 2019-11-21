iomart : Prepare your ecommerce store for Black Friday

A broken website isn't great at any time, but when you're preparing for Black Friday - the busiest online shopping event of the year - it's a retail nightmare.

UK consumers are predicted to spend £2.53bn this Black Friday (Retail Gazette 2019). Most stores will experience anything between a five and ten fold increase in traffic in the week running up to the day.

If you've primed your website for action, you can sit back and watch the orders roll in. If not then there could be trouble ahead.

Plan ahead

Some of the biggest stores have struggled with the online demand of Black Friday. J.Crew 's website went down for several hours during last year's November extravaganza, costing them an estimated $700,000 in lost sales, while shoppers visiting the websites of other big brands such as Lululemon and Walmart turned to social media to vent their frustration at being unable to complete their purchases.

Pre-book resource

Too many requests at once could crash your website if it can't scale. Preparing for Black Friday means being ahead of the increase in traffic, not behind it. Pre-booking resources is essential for this unique sales weekend

Through our expert ecommerce brand Sonassi we help many etailers plan extensively for peak times like this. We don't want your stores to be overwhelmed any more than you do. We ensure they can access as much extra capacity as they need. By pre-booking additional resources ahead of time you enjoy significant savings and can rest at ease when it comes to the peak-time surge.

Use auto-scaling all year round

We also provide auto-scaling, which is great to have enabled year round. This is where your stack will add extra capacity for your website on-demand. If you experience a sudden spike in traffic our automated intelligent system decides when to add more capacity to your stack. You don't have to do a thing. It has the power to add massive additional capacity automatically and then scale it back down when the traffic surge is over. Even better - it costs just a couple of pounds an hour.

