Iomart Group Plc    IOM   GB0004281639

IOMART GROUP PLC

(IOM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 05:13:54 am
335 GBp   +1.67%
05:03aIOMART : approved to supply cloud services on G-Cloud 11
PU
06/11IOMART : Final Results for the Year ended 31 March 2019
PU
06/06IOMART GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

iomart : approved to supply cloud services on G-Cloud 11

07/02/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Comprehensive portfolio to support public sector digital transformation

iomart has been approved to supply a comprehensive portfolio of managed cloud services on the G-Cloud 11 framework which will help public sector bodies reduce management costs and simplify compliance.

In all, iomart, together with its digital transformation consultancy SystemsUp and storage specialist Cristie Data, has been approved to deliver a total of 29 separate cloud services across the three lots of hosting, support and software, to support central government, local authorities, healthcare, education and blue light services as they continue to transform the way they deliver their services to the public.

Declan Sharpe, UK Sales Director, iomart, said: 'We have the people, skills, knowledge, technologies, infrastructure and partnerships to offer public sector organisations a one-stop shop for cloud strategy, implementation, security and management. Instead of having to deal with multiple suppliers, we offer a single point of access to a large portfolio of cloud services, producing a better experience and genuine economies of scale for any public sector body that chooses to work with us.'

The approved G-Cloud 11 services from iomart include Backup as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Desktop as a Service, IaaS Private Cloud, IaaS Public Cloud, Managed AWS, Managed Azure, Microsoft CSP for Azure and Office 365 and Managed Security. The addition this year of Microsoft CSP for Azure and Office 365 means iomart can also help customers in the public sector leverage funding from Microsoft for proof of concepts.

Through its consultancy SystemsUp, iomart can help public sector organisations with cloud strategy and security, application optimisation, workplace collaboration and data analytics, plus secure internet connectivity via partner ZScaler. While through its storage brand Cristie Data iomart offers a number of transitional cloud services for public sector organisations that are still on premise, as well as web security and Office 365 security software from partner Barracuda.

iomart has been an approved supplier since the early days of the G-Cloud framework. To find out more search for iomart on the Digital Marketplace.

Disclaimer

Iomart Group plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:02:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 112 M
EBIT 2020 29,0 M
Net income 2020 15,4 M
Debt 2020 31,4 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,47x
EV / Sales2021 3,12x
Capitalization 358 M
Chart IOMART GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Iomart Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IOMART GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,38  GBP
Last Close Price 3,30  GBP
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus MacSween Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Steele Chairman
Scott S. Cunningham Group Finance Director
Richard Maurice Alan Masters Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Robertson Manager-Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IOMART GROUP PLC-0.15%453
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD11.82%430 278
NETFLIX39.95%160 600
NASPERS LIMITED25.69%105 912
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.01%26 430
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR17.25%24 551
