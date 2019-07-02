iomart : approved to supply cloud services on G-Cloud 11

Comprehensive portfolio to support public sector digital transformation

iomart has been approved to supply a comprehensive portfolio of managed cloud services on the G-Cloud 11 framework which will help public sector bodies reduce management costs and simplify compliance.

In all, iomart, together with its digital transformation consultancy SystemsUp and storage specialist Cristie Data, has been approved to deliver a total of 29 separate cloud services across the three lots of hosting, support and software, to support central government, local authorities, healthcare, education and blue light services as they continue to transform the way they deliver their services to the public.

Declan Sharpe, UK Sales Director, iomart, said: 'We have the people, skills, knowledge, technologies, infrastructure and partnerships to offer public sector organisations a one-stop shop for cloud strategy, implementation, security and management. Instead of having to deal with multiple suppliers, we offer a single point of access to a large portfolio of cloud services, producing a better experience and genuine economies of scale for any public sector body that chooses to work with us.'

The approved G-Cloud 11 services from iomart include Backup as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Desktop as a Service, IaaS Private Cloud, IaaS Public Cloud, Managed AWS, Managed Azure, Microsoft CSP for Azure and Office 365 and Managed Security. The addition this year of Microsoft CSP for Azure and Office 365 means iomart can also help customers in the public sector leverage funding from Microsoft for proof of concepts.

Through its consultancy SystemsUp, iomart can help public sector organisations with cloud strategy and security, application optimisation, workplace collaboration and data analytics, plus secure internet connectivity via partner ZScaler. While through its storage brand Cristie Data iomart offers a number of transitional cloud services for public sector organisations that are still on premise, as well as web security and Office 365 security software from partner Barracuda.

iomart has been an approved supplier since the early days of the G-Cloud framework. To find out more search for iomart on the Digital Marketplace.