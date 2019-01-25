Log in
News Summary

Ion Beam Applications : Opening of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai, India

01/25/2019 | 02:59pm EST

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 25 January 2019 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the opening of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, India, and the first treatment of a patient with proton therapy in Southern Asia.

The medical team from the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, India, successfully treated the patient with the IBA Proteus®PLUS multi-room proton therapy solution on 2 January 2019. The patient was treated for prostate cancer and proton therapy was used to maximize preservation of the surrounding healthy tissues. IBA is proud to be playing an important role in bringing cutting-edge cancer treatment technology to patients in India, one of the most populous regions in the world.

Proton therapy has already benefited to more than 180,000 patients treated worldwide. This number is expected to double over the next five years, supported by expert opinion and clinical experience. In recent years, this has led centers in Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Germany or the US to increase the number of indications treated with Proton Therapy. Collectively, the most prestigious oncology centers treat more than 24,000 patients per year with Proton Therapy, and work together to increase the quantity and quality of the clinical evidence necessary for wider adoption of this cutting-edge technology.

Proton Therapy offers many potential benefits to the patients, such as:

  • the potential increase in therapeutic dose within the tumor to raise the probability of eradicating it,
  • as well as the possibility of preserving healthy tissues around the tumor with a consequent reduction in side effects,
  • and a reduction in the overall dose delivered to the patient, thus reducing the risk of a second cancer

***Ends***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA

Aymeric Harmant

Global Marketing Proton Therapy and Communications Director

Tel +32 10 203 796

global.marketing@iba-group.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 19:58:03 UTC
