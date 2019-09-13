Ion Beam Applications : IBA showcases the Future of Proton Therapy Technologies at ASTRO Annual Meeting 2019

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, Chicago, Il, USA, September 13, 2019 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions, will demonstrate how to bring the future of Proton Therapy Technologies within reach at the 61st Annual Meeting and exhibition of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) being held in Chicago from September 15-18, 2019.

For over 30 years, IBA has collaborated with leading healthcare institutions worldwide to deliver proton therapy performance that enhances and saves patient's lives. IBA's continuing mission is to make proton therapy accessible to all patients who could benefit from it. This is why the Company continues to develop innovative approaches that advance the precision and efficiency of proton therapy. PROTEUS® class is the proton therapy platform of the future, aiming to offer a comprehensive set of tools for motion management, a demonstrated spot-scanning proton arc1 therapy irradiation, and finally, an ultra-high-dose rate capability for flash1 irradiation.

During the 61st ASTRO, IBA will display the next technologies coming to proton therapy with a focus on motion management, Proton Arc Therapy1, and Proton Flash Therapy1. These can be seen in IBA booth #3028 as well as at the IBA Proton Therapy Conference. IBA will also highlight the latest TPS and OIS developments in conjunction with its partners RaySearch and Elekta.

IBA Proton Therapy Conference

IBA and its customers will present the latest technological developments in proton therapy such as Flash1 Therapy, Proton Arc1 Therapy, and Immunotherapy in combination with protons as well as sharing the latest trends affecting proton therapy

Pass by IBA booth #3028 for full details and registration to the IBA Proton Therapy Conference or visit IBA@ASTRO website.

Meet the Expert: Discover the latest news from PT experts and practitioners

IBA will hold open sessions at IBA booth #3028. IBA experts and an IBA customer will share experience on treatment approaches, Patient Quality Assurance, and the innovations and future of proton therapy.

The Meet the Expert agenda is available here.

IBA booth #3028 demos

IBA's innovations and developments

At IBA booth #3028, IBA will present its latest developments in proton therapy solutions for motion management, Flash1 Therapy, and Proton Arc1 Therapy among other solutions.

See the full details and online registration hereor pass by IBA booth #3028.

IBA and Elekta integration

IBA is partnering with Elekta to exclusively present the Monaco® for Proton Therapy Solution2 and the latest innovation in Oncology informatics, including enhancements to proton workflows. Together, we will enable precise and personalized radiotherapy to every patient in the world.

Discover Elekta's demo at IBA booth #3028 here.

IBA and RaySearch integration

IBA and RaySearch will present their fully integrated patient workflow solution, currently being installed at UZ Leuven, Belgium, combining the RayCare® 3 oncology information system, RayStation® treatment planning system, AdaPT Insight imaging platform, and AdaPT Deliver treatment delivery.

Discover RaySearch's demos at IBA booth #3028 here.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,400 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at iba-worldwide.com

1 Arc therapy is work in progress and Flash therapy is currently under research. They are not available for sale.

2 Monaco® for Proton Therapy is future technology requiring FDA 510(k) and not available for sale in any market

3 Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets

