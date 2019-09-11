Log in
Ion Beam Applications : IBA signs contract to install a Cyclone® 70 system in South Africa

09/11/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium 11 September 2019 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), a provider of solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator Based Sciences (iThemba LABS), one of the official research facilities of the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa, to install a Cyclone® 70 cyclotron system in Cape Town, South Africa. The typical end-user price for a Cyclone®70 solution is between EUR 12 and 15 million.

Bruno Scutnaire, President of RadioPharma Solutions at IBA, commented: 'Following a rigorous public tender process, we are delighted that IBA has been selected as the cyclotron provider at this important South African research institution. It will be the sixth cyclotron of its kind installed by IBA worldwide. This new order further demonstrates IBA's market-leading expertise and success with high energy cyclotrons.

This 70 MeV Cyclotron will be dedicated to the production of new generation medical isotopes used mainly in the diagnosis of critical illnesses.'

'We selected IBA for its leading technology and unique know-how in developing high energy 70 MeV cyclotrons,' said Dr. Faïçal Azaïez, Managing Director of iThemba LABS. 'With the combination of our expertise and the latest in cyclotron technology, we are convinced that iThemba LABS will be able to develop new solutions for the world of Nuclear Medicine as well as for other applications in Physics. This project would not have been realized without the support of the South African Department of Science and Innovation as well as the National Research Foundation. The acquisition of the 70MeV Cyclotron as part of Phase One of the South African Isotope Facility (SAIF) also presents an opportune vehicle for iThemba LABS to broaden its scope for the training of young South Africans to acquire technical skills in Accelerator Based Sciences and Technologies.'

***ENDS***

About IBA Radiopharma Solutions
Based on longstanding expertise, IBA RadioPharma Solutions supports hospitals and radiopharmaceutical distribution centers with their in-house radioisotopes production by providing them with global solutions, from project design to the operation of their facility. In addition to high-quality technology production equipment, IBA has developed in-depth experience in setting up GMP radiopharmaceuticals production centers

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,400 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

About iThemba LABS
iThemba Laboratory for Accelerator Based Sciences (iThemba LABS), a National Research Facility managed by the National Research Foundation of South Africa, is a multidisciplinary research facility that is based on the development, operation and use of particle accelerators and related research equipment. iThemba LABS is South Africa's largest basic science enterprise probing the fundamental structure and origins of matter, advancing our understanding of condensed matter and enhancing our impact on societal needs such as medicine and the environment. In South Africa and internationally iThemba LABS is known for its leadership in advancing isotopes for science and medicine. In schools and among students, iThemba LABS is an inspiration, a career path, and a resource for learning and sharing. In business circles, iThemba LABS is recognized for its advanced accelerator technologies and production of medical isotopes. In academia, iThemba LABS is known as the regional hub for South African university researchers in material, particle and nuclear physics.

For further information, please contact:

IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Disclaimer

IBA - Ion Beam Applications SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 14:51:03 UTC
