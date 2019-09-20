Ion Beam Applications : IBA subsidiary, Normandy Hadrontherapy, launches development of carbon therapy system in Normandy, France

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 20 September 2019 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces the launch of the development of the world's first cyclotron-based carbon therapy system in Caen, France through its subsidiary Normandy Hadrontherapy (NHa), in collaboration with the Normandy Region and several other private and public players, including SAPHYN (SAnté et PHYsique Nucléaire). NHa will be dedicated to the development, industrialization and commercialization of hadron therapy equipment, with the first center to be installed in Caen.

Hadron therapy using carbon ions functions in the same way as proton therapy, but has the advantage of being particularly effective compared to other radiotherapy techniques for the treatment of radiation-resistant tumors. Several leading centers in the world are currently using carbon ions to treat cancer.

IBA will provide its unique technological expertise in particle accelerators and collaborate with several industrial and public partners to design, develop and install hadron therapy systems. In comparison to the existing synchrotron-based hadron therapy centers, the accelerator in this hadron therapy system will be an advanced 400 MeV (megaelectron-volts) multi-particle superconducting isochronous cyclotron that is able to accelerate carbon ions and other particles including protons. The new design is significantly smaller in size than existing centers.

The overall investment by all partners in NHa is over EUR 60 million, in equity and bond financing (guaranteed by the Normandy Region), including around EUR 7.6 million from IBA. IBA's investment includes the transfer of intellectual property related to the Cyclone®400 cyclotron to NHa. IBA will retain 39.8% ownership of NHa, following completion of financing by all investors.

This is the second phase of the development of a proton and carbon hadron therapy excellence center in Caen, and follows the installation of IBA's single-room proton therapy system Proteus®ONE* which has been treating patients since July 2018.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: 'As a pioneer in proton therapy, IBA is dedicated to developing novel therapies, such as carbon therapy, to ensure that the most advanced cancer treatments are available to radiation oncologists and patients. We are pleased to proceed with the second phase of this development of a world-class proton and carbon therapy center in Normandy. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our partners and provide our expertise in particle accelerators to develop future technologies that have the potential to improve patient health.'

Hervé Morin, President of the Normandy Region, said: 'The region supports research to develop the treatments of tomorrow that will improve the hope and quality of life of patients. The signing of this collaboration with IBA is very exciting for Normandy as it will create high quality jobs and position the region at the forefront of the development of new technologies. This new technological solution is potentially much smaller, less expensive and easier to operate and maintain than existing hadron therapy solutions. We are very pleased to collaborate with IBA and partners to develop a carbon ion accelerator that will bring particle therapy to the next level, for the benefit of cancer patients.'

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA's proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1400 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

* Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235.

