ION Geophysical : accelerates Marlin SmartPort development with new grant

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company received another grant from Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency, to broaden Marlin's scope to deliver comprehensive value to the global ports and harbors market. Developed in conjunction with subject matter experts and initial port clients, the Marlin™ SmartPort technology roadmap has been designed to help stakeholders optimize decision-making and profitability. Marlin SmartPort development will enable new web-based features, such as port call optimization, back office digitalization and port community engagement, and will expand ION's offshore operations optimization capabilities to address a range of digitalization requirements for ports and other sectors. The software development will take place in ION's Edinburgh office, supporting the local economy.

"ION selected ports and harbors as the initial expansion point for Marlin because the market has a clear need for, and values, digital solutions that can enhance operational knowledge and decision-making," said Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Making ports safer and more efficient benefits a broad range of stakeholders across the port community. Digital transformation is still at a relatively early stage for port operations and is clearly a growth market. We have had excellent feedback from industry experts on the value that Marlin SmartPort will deliver. Combining Marlin's renowned ability to track complex vessel and operational activity with new web-based functionality has the potential to transform port efficiency."

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation