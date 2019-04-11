IONIC Brands : Announces Exclusive Origin House-Continuum Product Distribution in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --IONIC Brands Corp., formerly Zara Resources Inc. (CSE: IONC) (FRA: IB3) ("IONIC BRANDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's product licensing partner has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Continuum ("Continuum") a California Division of Origin House ("Origin House") to distribute Ionic branded products.

Ionic branded products are now part of the Origin House distribution platform in California. Origin House has the largest US footprint of branded and distribution assets in North America.

One of the Continuum strengths is its portfolio of over 30 cannabis brands, which it delivers to more than 500 dispensaries in California. Distribution is a critical part of the cannabis supply chain in California, where the legal cannabis market is expected to hit US$7.7 billion by 2020, according to Arcview Market Research/BDS Analytics. The agreement also provides further potential access to 10 additional US states including Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Arizona, and Florida.

Effective immediately Continuum is the exclusive distributor of all Ionic Brands products in California. Origin House' Director of Key Supplier Relations, Jessica Lilga commented,"the California cannabis distribution market is very competitive. Continuum has the advantage to distribute the finest products from the best companies and we are excited to offer Ionic products to our customers. The IONIC team meets our high standards of professionalism and experience, and we are very excited to help build this brand in California and potentially other states as our two companies expand our national footprint."

IONIC BRANDS Chairman and CEO John Gorst commented that "IONIC BRANDS sought out the top distributor in California and given Origin House' footprint, Ionic anticipates increased brand awareness, heighten demand for its products, and aggressive sales growth. Our exclusive distribution agreement with Origin House distributor Continuum aligns with our strategy to build a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate national brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. We look forward to growing with Continuum as we build the market for our portfolio of premium cannabis branded products."

About Origin House

CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House was recently acquired by Cresco Labs, Inc. which marks the largest-ever purchase of a public company in the US cannabis space. Origin House's foundation is in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market, where it delivers over 130 branded cannabis products from 50+ brands to the majority of licensed dispensaries. Origin House's brand development platform is operated out of five licensed facilities located across California, and provides distribution, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing services for its brand partners.

About IONIC Brands Corp

IONIC BRANDS is a national cannabis holdings company based in Washington, led by a team of successful entrepreneurs. The company is focused on building a multi-state consumer-focused cannabis concentrate brand portfolio focusing on the premium and luxury segments. The cornerstone Brand of the portfolio, IONIC, is an accomplished #1 vaporizer brand in Washington State has aggressively expanded throughout the west coast of the United States and is currently operating in Washington, Oregon and California. IONIC BRANDS' strategy is to be the leader of the highest-value segments of the cannabis market and expand nationally.

