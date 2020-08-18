Ionis Pharmaceuticals : Akcea and Ionis to Present Phase 2 Results of AKCEA-APOCIII-L(Rx) in Late-Breaking Presentation at ESC Congress 2020

BOSTON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA), a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), today announced that data from the Phase 2 study of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx will be presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the upcoming ESC Congress 2020, the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, which is expected to be the world's largest online gathering of cardiovascular professionals, taking place August 29-September 1, 2020.

AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx is an antisense drug developed using Ionis' proprietary Ligand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) technology platform and is designed to reduce the production of apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III), a protein produced in the liver that plays a central role in the regulation of serum triglycerides. AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx was discovered by Ionis and has been co-developed by Akcea and Ionis. A prior Phase 1/2 study of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx in healthy volunteers with elevated triglyceride levels showed dose-dependent reductions in apoC-III, triglycerides and atherogenic lipoproteins, and increase in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) following treatment.

Following are details about the Phase 2 study late-breaking virtual presentation at the ESC Congress, which will be made available on the Akcea website:

Late-Breaking Science in Lipids: Apolipoprotein C-III Reduction in Cardiovascular Disease by Professor Jean-Claude Tardif , Montreal Heart Institute, University of Montreal

Oral Presentation: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 2:50 a.m. ET / 8:50 a.m. CEST

ABOUT AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx

AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx is a ligand conjugated antisense (LICA) drug designed to reduce the production of apolipoprotein C-III, or apoC-III. ApoC-III is a protein produced in the liver that plays a central role in the regulation of serum triglycerides. Genetically reduced levels of apoC-III are correlated to lower levels of triglycerides and lower risk of cardiovascular disease whereas elevated levels of apoC-III correlate with high triglyceride levels that have been associated with multiple metabolic abnormalities, such as insulin resistance and/or metabolic syndrome as well as elevated cardiovascular event risk. AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx is in Phase 2 development for hypertriglyceridemia and established cardiovascular disease. Akcea and Ionis intend to pursue development in familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS, and are considering pursuing development in additional indications.

