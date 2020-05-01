Log in
Ionis Pharmaceuticals : to host 2020 virtual annual meeting of stockholders

05/01/2020 | 07:06am EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders and provide a general corporate update on Thursday, June 4, 2020. In consideration of the health and well-being of our stockholders, directors and employees, and in compliance with federal, state and local guidance with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on the internet, with no physical in-person meeting this year.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 4 as follows:

  • 5:00 p.m.5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m.2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will be hosting the Annual Meeting via live webcast on the internet. All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2020 can listen to and participate in the Annual Meeting live via the internet.
  • 5:30 p.m.6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m.3:30 p.m. PT) – Corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. Please submit your questions to info@ionisph.com before May 22, 2020. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions live using the online platform.  
  • No in-person attendance will be permitted at either session of the virtual June 4, 2020 event.

Further information, including links and instructions, will be available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-pharmaceuticals-to-host-2020-virtual-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301050733.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
