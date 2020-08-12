Iovance Biotherapeutics : August 2020.pdf

Log in
Investigating the Power of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes for Treatment of Cancer

August 2020

August 2020

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

2

2020 Updates

2020 Recent Updates

Data flow:

Updated Cohort 2 at ASCO

Early pivotal Cohort 4 data in melanoma by investigator

Data showing effect of Moffitt TIL in NSCLC presented at AACR 2020

  • 90% manufacturing success rate in over 300 patients

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

3

TIL: Platform Therapy for Treatment of Solid Tumors

Tumor-Infiltrating

Lymphocytes (TIL) -

Unique Mechanism in

Immuno-oncology

  • Highly personalized therapy
  • Our own immune system amplified and rejuvenated

Reinfuse Post-

Excise

Lymphodepletion

Tumor

Culture & Expand

with IL-2

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

4

Iovance Proprietary Centralized, Scalable, and Efficient GMP Manufacturing

1

2

3

4

5

6

Patient Intake

Surgical Resection

NMA-LD

TIL Infusion

IL-2 Infusions

Recovery/Discharge

TIL were generated from skin, lymph nodes, liver, lung, peritoneal, musculo-skeletal, breast, and other organs.

2

Gen 2 Process Time: 22 Days

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

5

TIL Mechanism of Action

Infusion of

Circulation

Migration

tumor-infiltrating

lymphocytes (TIL)

Tumor

TIL

bed

TIL

Tumor

Peripheral

Blood

blood

vessel

Chemokine Chemokine receptor

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

Recognition

TIL

Tumor

cell

T-cell Tumor MHC-I receptor antigen

peptide

Lysis

TIL

Lysing

tumor

cell

TIL

Granzyme

Perforin

Lysing

tumor cell

6

Leveraging Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) to Address Unmet Need

Discovery

Manufacturing Development, Clinical Program Establishment

Pre-Commercialization

2011

2015

2016

2017

2018

TIL therapy conducted

FDA Orphan

First patient dosed

Head & Neck

FDA RMAT

by Steven

Drug Designation

for Gen 1 lifileucel

and Cervical

designation for

Rosenberg/NCI

for lifileucel in

in melanoma

studies began

lifileucel in advanced

published results

malignant melanoma

Gen 2 manufacturing

FDA Fast Track

melanoma received

showing: 56% ORR(1)

and 24% CR rate in

developed and

designation for

FDA EOP2 meeting

melanoma patients,

transferred to CMOs

lifileucel in

for lifileucel held

with durable CRs as

melanoma received

Lifileucel Cohort 2

an early line therapy(2)

clinical data showed

38% ORR in 47

patients, patients

with average 3.3

prior lines of therapy

Two rounds of

financing conducted:

over $425 mil raised

2019

First patient dosed for melanoma registrational trial

FDA Fast Track, BTD in cervical

FDA EOP 2 held for lifileucel for cervical

File IND for PBL

in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), IND cleared and first patient dosed

Clinical IRC data from Cohort 2 of melanoma at SITC shows 35% ORR

2020

TIL manufactured by Moffitt shows 2 durable CRs in post-PD1 NSCLC

Data presentation by investigator for: Cohort 2 at ASCO, early data in Cohort 4 pivotal melanoma

Complete enrollment for registrational program in cervical

Start a registration- directed NSCLC program

Hold pre-BLA meeting with FDA

Submit BLA

for lifileucel for melanoma

  1. Rosenberg, S. A., et al. Clinical Cancer Research, 2011, 17, 4550
  2. Goff, S. L. et al. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 2016, 34(20), 2389-2397

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

7

Key Highlights for Melanoma Cohort 2 Data

2019: Melanoma Data update at SITC(8 Nov 2019)(1)

Melanoma Cohort 2 showed

36.4% ORR

by investigator and

34.8% ORR

as read by independent review committee (IRC) (N=66)

(1)Sarnaik et al., SITC 2019, P865

(2)Sarnaik et al., ASCO 2020, 10006

2020: Updated Melanoma Data cut

ASCO20

Median DOR not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up

(investigator assessed) (2)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

8

Investment Highlights

Leading cell therapy company focused on treatment of solid tumors

Potential to be

the first cell therapy

Large market

approved for solid

Efficient and

opportunity and

tumors in melanoma

scalable proprietary

strong unmet need

and cervical

manufacturing

Broad platform

and wide applications explored through partnerships

  • Initial focus in post-checkpoint solid tumors
  • Expansion into combinations and earlier lines of therapy
  • Five company-sponsored programs in melanoma, cervical, head & neck, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and CLL indications
  • Accelerated path to approval in melanoma and cervical cancer
  • Last patient dosed in pivotal trial for melanoma and BLA filing expected 2H 2020
  • Melanoma: RMAT, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track
  • Cervical: BTD, Orphan Drug and Fast Track
  • U.S. and E.U. capacity with contract manufacturers
  • Building Iovance 136,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Philadelphia
  • Rapid 22-day Gen 2 manufacturing with 90%+ success rate
  • 300+ patients treated with Iovance proprietary process
  • Investigator-ledprograms to evaluate additional solid tumors or new combinations
  • Data from Moffitt TIL in NSCLC as a new indication for Iovance
  • Touch points with institutions including NIH/NCI, Moffitt Cancer Center, MD Anderson, Yale, and University of Montreal (CHUM)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

9

Highly Individualized, Specific & Potent Attack Against Cancer

Leverages and enhances the body's natural defense against cancer using a patient's own Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, or TIL

  • Polyclonal: Can recognize multiple neoantigens
    • Effective in heterogeneous solid tumors
    • Data in melanoma, cervical, head & neck, and lung cancers
  • Individualized: TIL of each patient is specific and private with little overlap of uCDR3 between patients(1)
  • Persistence: 100% of patients had TIL persisting at Day 42(1)
  • Immunological memory: No additional maintenance therapy after infusion
    • Responses in treatment naïve and refractory melanoma; including checkpoint refractory
    • Durable complete responses in cervical cancer patients, maintained at 53 and 67 months(2)
    • Durable CRs observed in NSCLC patients beyond one-yearpost-TIL(3)
  1. Gontcharova, et al., Persistence of cryopreserved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte product lifileucel (LN-144) in C-144-01 study of advanced metastatic melanoma, AACR 2019, Abstract #LB-069
  2. Stevanovic, et al., Treatment of Metastatic Human Papillomavirus-Associated Epithelial Cancers with Adoptive Transfer of Tumor-Infiltrating T Cells, ASCO 2018, Abstract #3004
  3. Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

10

Competitive Advantages of TIL in Solid Tumors

Checkpoints

TCR

CAR-T

TIL

(Liquid tumors)

(Solid tumors)

Target multiple

Target only single

Mainly target only single/

Target multiple tumor antigens

tumor antigens

tumor antigen

surface tumor antigen

Long maintenance period

One-time treatment

One-time treatment

One-time treatment

Utility in several

Few solid tumors

No examples of successful

Available data in: melanoma, cervical,

solid tumors

treated so far

utility in solid tumors

head & neck, and lung cancers

Potential long-term

Potential on-target,

Potentially immunogenic:

No unexpected off-tissue

irreversible toxicities

off-tissue effects

cytokine release syndrome

effects found to date

Off-the-shelf

Autologous

Autologous

Autologous

TIL target a diverse array of cancer antigens; we believe this approach represents a highly differentiated, customized, and targeted immunotherapy

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

11

Broad, Iovance-Owned IP Around TIL Therapy

Manufacturing

Twelve granted U.S. patents for compositions and methods of treatment

in a broad range of cancers relating to Gen 2 manufacturing process including combinations with PD-1 antibodies

Advanced Technologies

Patent applications filed for a wide range of TIL technologies including:

  • Marrow infiltrating (MIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies (PBL)
  • Novel manufacturing processes including selected TIL process
  • Use of costimulatory molecules in TIL therapy
  • Stable and transient genetically-modified TIL therapies
  • Patient subpopulations for TIL therapies

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

12

Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC)

  • Build-to-suitcustom facility located in the Navy Yard, Philadelphia, PA
  • ~136,000 sq. feet, $85 mil investment
  • Clean room build initiated April 2020
  • Commercial GMP production is expected to commence in 2022
  • Significant reduction in COGS expected

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

13

Significant Market Potential in Solid Tumors

90%

of all cancer cases are solid tumors

1.6M

New cases of solid tumors in the U.S.(1)

  1. https://seer.cancer.gov

Expand into other indications

Move into earlier line of therapy

Solid Tumor Indication

Deaths(1)

New Cases(1)

Melanoma

7,230

96,480

Cervix Uteri

4,250

13,170

Lung & Bronchus

142,670

228,150

Oral Cavity, Pharynx & Larynx

10,860

53,000

Breast

41,760

268,600

Pancreatic

45,750

56,770

Brain & Other Nervous System

17,760

23,820

Potential to

Potential market

address unmet

for early lines in

need in late lines

combo with

of treatment

standard of care

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

14

Current Clinical Pipeline and Select Collaboration Studies

Regimen

Trial

Indication

N

Partner

Phase 1

Phase 2

Pivotal

Lifileucel

C-144-01

Melanoma

178

-

Lifileucel

C-145-04

Cervical cancer

138

-

LN-145/LN-145-S1

C-145-03

Head & neck cancer

55

-

Company

Lifileucel + pembrolizumab

Melanoma

sponsored

LN-145-S1

Melanoma

studies

LN-145 + pembrolizumab

IOV-COM-202

Head & neck

~75

-

LN-145 + pembrolizumab

Non-small cell lung

LN-145

Non-small cell lung

Chronic

IOV-2001

IOV-CLL-01

lymphocytic

~70

-

leukemia

MDA TIL

NCT03610490

Ovarian, colorectal,

~54

pancreatic

Select investigator

sponsored

proof-of-concept

LN-145

NCT03449108

Ovarian, sarcomas

~54

studies

Moffitt TIL + nivolumab

NCT03215810

Non-small cell lung

20

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

15

Metastatic Melanoma

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

16

Potential Market for Metastatic Melanoma

  • Estimated 7,230(1) U.S. patient deaths due to melanoma
  • Limited options after progression on checkpoint and BRAF/MEK inhibitors

Nature has selected TIL to recognize features unique to the tumor not present on normal tissues, which helps make a TIL therapy approach effective compared to other cell therapy strategies for solid tumors. Iovance TIL treatment has a novel mechanism of action, completely separate from those of other treatment options, and has resulted in highly durable responses in patients that have progressed on prior FDA-approved treatment for their metastatic melanoma."

- Dr. Amod Sarnaik

Department of Cutaneous Oncology,

the Immunology Program and the Melanoma

Center of Excellence at Moffitt Cancer Center

Metastatic Melanoma Facts

309k

each year(3)

62k

each year(3)

New Cases WW

Deaths WW

96k

Diagnoses in U.S.

7k

Deaths in U.S.

each year(1)

each year(1)

1st line:

BRAF/MEK

Chemotherapy

inhibitors for

Immuno

ORR 4-10%(2)

BRAF

-therapy

OS ~7-8 mons(4)

positive

  1. in 2019, https://seer.cancer.gov;
  2. CheckMate-37Trial Results (ICC 10%), Keytruda label (4%);
  3. JAMA Oncol. 2019; 5(12):1749-1768. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2996;
  4. Eur J Cancer. 2016; 65:182-184. J Clin Oncol. 2018; 36 (suppl: abstr e21588)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

17

C-144-01: Phase 2 Study Design

Unresectable or metastatic melanoma treated with 1 systemic prior therapy including a PD-1 blocking antibody and if BRAF V600 mutation positive,

a BRAF or

BRAF/MEK

Cohort 1:

Non-cryopreserved TIL product (Gen 1) N=30

Closed to enrollment

Cohort 2:

Cryopreserved

TIL product (Gen 2) N=60

Closed to enrollment

Cohort 4:

Pivotal

Cryopreserved

TIL product (Gen 2) N=75

Closed to enrollment

Cohort 3:

TIL re-treatment

N=10

Endpoints

• Primary: Efficacy defined as IRC ORR

Study Updates

  • Mar 2019: Cohort 4 (pivotal trial) FPI
  • Jun 2019: Full Cohort 2 data on 66 patients presented at ASCO
  • Nov 2019: IRC Cohort 2 data presented at SITC
  • Nov 2019: Investigator read of
    Cohort 2 sub-analysis for primary refractory to PD-1 presented
  • Jan 2020: last patient dosed
  • May 2020: Cohort 4 early data show 32.4% ORR at 5.3 months of median study follow up
  • May 2020 ASCO oral: Cohort 2 median DOR not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

18

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01: Cohort 2 Patient Characteristics at ASCO 2020

CHARACTERISTIC

Cohort 2, N=66, (%)

Gender, n (%)

Female

27 (41)

Male

39 (59)

Age, years

Median

55

Min, Max

20, 79

Prior therapies, n (%)

Mean # prior therapies

3.3

Anti-PD-1

66 (100)

Anti-CTLA-4

53 (80)

BRAF/MEK

15 (23)

Progressive Disease for at least 1 prior therapy

Anti-PD-1

65 (99)

Anti-CTLA-4

41 (77(1))

Baseline ECOG score, n (%)

0

37 (56)

1

29 (44)

CHARACTERISTIC

Cohort 2, N=66, (%)

BRAF Status, n (%)

Mutated V600

17

(26)

Wild Type

45

(68)

Unknown

3

(5)

Other

1

(2)

Baseline LDH (U/L)

Median

244

1-2 times ULN

19

(29)

> 2 times ULN

8 (12)

Target Lesions Sum of Diameter (mm)

Mean (SD)

106 (71)

Min, Max

11, 343

Number of Target and Non-Target Lesions (at Baseline)

>3

51

(77)

Mean (SD)

6 (2.7)

Patients with Baseline Liver and/or Brain

28

(42)

Lesions

Cohort 2 patients have:

  • 3.3 mean prior therapies, ranging from 1-9
  • High tumor burden at baseline: 106 mm mean sum of diameters of the target lesions

(1)The denominator is the 53 patients who received prior anti-CTLA-4

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

19

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

Adverse Events Tend to be Expected, Early and Transient

  • Adverse event profile consistent with underlying advanced disease and safety profile of lymphodepletion and IL-2 regimens
  • Median number of 6 IL-2 doses administered
  • Decreasing frequency of AEs over time reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with lifileucel

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (≥ 30%)

Cohort 2 (N=66)

Preferred term

Any Grade, Grade 3/4,

Grade 5,

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Number of patients

reporting at least one

66 (100)

64

(97.0)

2 (3.0)

Treatment-Emergent AE

Thrombocytopenia

59 (89.4)

54

(81.8)

0

Chills

53 (80.3)

4 ( 6.1)

0

Anemia

45 (68.2)

37

(56.1)

0

Pyrexia

39 (59.1)

11

(16.7)

0

Neutropenia

37 (56.1)

26

(39.4)

0

Febrile neutropenia

36 (54.5)

36

(54.5)

0

Hypophosphatemia

30 (45.5)

23

(34.8)

0

Leukopenia

28 (42.4)

23

(34.8)

0

Fatigue

26 (39.4)

1 ( 1.5)

0

Hypotension

24 (36.4)

7

(10.6)

0

Lymphopenia

23 (34.8)

21

(31.8)

0

Tachycardia

23 (34.8)

1 ( 1.5)

0

*The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined.

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

20

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

Potentially Efficacious Treatment for Patients with Limited Options

In heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients (3.3 mean prior therapies)

  • ORR 36%
  • DCR 80%
  • Median DOR has not been reached at 18.7 mons of study follow up
  • Mean TIL cells infused: 27.3 x 109
  • Median number of IL-2 doses: 5.5

Response

Patients, N=66

n (%)

Objective Response Rate

24

(36.4)

Complete Response

2 (3.0)

Partial Response

22

(33.3)

Stable Disease

29

(43.9)

Progressive Disease

9

(13.6)

Non-Evaluable(1)

4 (6.1)

Disease Control Rate

53

(80.3)

Median Duration of Response

Not Reached

Min, Max (months)

2.2, 26.9+

18% attrition in patients harvested (6% manufacturing failure)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

21

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01 Cohort 2 Efficacy: Best Overall Response

79% of responders had received prior ipilimumab. Responses deepen over time.

  1. BOR is best overall response on prior anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. (2) U: unknown. (3) Patient 22 BOR is PR.

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

22

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01 Cohort 2 Efficacy: Best Overall Response

81% (50/62) of patients had a reduction in tumor burden

  • Mean Time to response 1.9 months (range 1.3-5.6)
  • Responses are deep - nearly all responders are >30%

*Patients with BRAF mutations

Three subjects had no post TIL disease assessment due to early death, and one due to start of new anti-cancer therapy.

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

23

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01 Cohort 2 ORR By Subgroup

Responses were demonstrated:

• Across a wide age range

• Even in patients who have progressed on prior anti-CTLA-4 or prior BRAF

• Regardless of the BRAF mutational status

• Equally in patients with PD-L1 low or high levels

CI, Confidence interval.

95% CI is calculated using the Clopper-Pearson Exact test.

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

24

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01 Cohort 2 ORR By Subgroup

Responses were demonstrated:

• In patients with elevated LDH (1-2x)

• In patients with bulky disease at baseline

• Patients with lesions in liver and/or brain

• Patients post anti-PD-1 regardless of duration of time from the patient's last anti-PD-1/L1

ULN, Upper Limit Normal; CI, Confidence interval.

95% CI is calculated using the Clopper-Pearson Exact test.

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

25

COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020)

C-144-01 Cohort 2: Conclusions

  • In heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients with high baseline disease burden who progressed on multiple prior therapies, including anti-PD-1 and BRAF/MEK inhibitors, if BRAFV600 mutant, lifileucel treatment results in:
    • 36.4% ORR
    • 80.3% DCR
    • Median DOR was still not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up
  • Responses deepen over time

Lifileucel has demonstrated potential efficacy and durability of response for patients with metastatic melanoma regardless of prior therapy with immune checkpoint therapies, or BRAF status

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

26

Late Stage (2L/3L) Melanoma Treatment Development Efforts

2L/3L melanoma treatment has no current standard of care

Combination with Anti-PD-1

Single Agent

Agent

ORR % (N)

Current Development Status

Prior Lines of Tx

Patient Characteristics

Checkpoints

1+

All comers, ECOG ≤2

LAG-3 + nivo (BMS)

12% (N=61)(1)

Multiple 1L studies

• LAG-3 expression ≥1% (N=33) ORR=18%;

• LAG-3 expression <1% (N=22) ORR=5%

TLR9 agonists, HDAC

IMO-2125 (Idera) + ipi

22% (N=49)(2)

Phase 3, post-PD-1 melanoma

1-3

ECOG ≤1, intratumoral injection

ILLUMINATE 204

Median DOR was 11.4 months

CMP-001 (CheckMate) + pembro

25% (N=82)(3)

Phase 1b

1+

ECOG ≤1, intratumoral injection

SD-101 (Dynavax) + pembro

19% (N=31)

Phase 1b/2 (abandoned)(8)

1+

2mg, 1-4 lesions, 8 mg 1 lesion

13% (N=30)(4)

ECOG ≤1 intratumoral injection

Entinostat (Syndax) + pembro

19% (N=53)(5)

ENCORE 601

1+

ECOG ≤1

Checkpoints

TIGIT, TIM-3

Unknown

Phase 1/2

Cytokines

HD IL-2

8% (N=9)(6)

1+

HD IL-2 post anti-PD1

Other

TIL

36.4% (N=66)(7)

Phase 2, continuing to

3.3

All post anti-PD1

enroll pivotal trial

  1. Ascierto P et al., ESMO 2017; (2) Idera Pharmaceuticals Press Release April 21, 2020; (3) Milhem M et al., SITC 2019; (4) Amin et al., ASCO 2019, Abstract 9555;
  1. Ramalingam et al., AACR 2019; (6) Buchbinder EI et al., JCO 2017; (7) Sarnaik et al., SITC 2019; (8) DVAX press release May 23, 2019

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

27

Cervical Cancer

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

28

Potential Market for Cervical Cancer

TIL immunotherapy with lifileucel is literally redefining what is treatable and potentially curable in advanced metastatic chemo-refractory cervical cancer. Patients who only two years ago would be facing hospice as their only alternative now have access to this

Cervical Cancer Facts

601k

each year(1)

260k

each year(1)

New Cases WW

Deaths WW

13k

Diagnoses in

4k

Deaths in U.S.

U.S. each year(2)

each year(2)

potentially life extending new treatment. This is the most exciting news in this field in decades."

- Amir Jazaeri, M.D.

Available care:

Chemo -therapy

as first line option

For PD-L1 + patients, post- chemo receiving

Keytruda(3)

ORR 14.3%

Available Care

for chemotherapy in 2L metastatic cervical patients

4.5-13%(4)(5)

Director of the Gynecologic Cancer

Immunotherapy Program in the

Department of Gynecologic Oncology and

Reproductive Medicine at MD Anderson

  1. JAMA Oncol. 2019;5(12):1749-1768. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2996;
  2. https://seer.cancer.gov/
  3. https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_pi.pdf
  4. Schilder et al., Gynecologic Oncology2005;
  5. Weiss, et al., A phase II trial of carboplatin for recurrent or metastatic squamous carcinoma of the uterine cervix: A Southwest Oncology Group Study

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

29

C-145-04: Pivotal Phase 2 Trial in Cervical Cancer

Phase 2, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of autologous TIL (lifileucel, formerly LN-145) in patients with recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical carcinoma (NCT03108495)

Cervical Cancer

Cohort 1

progressed on at least 1

Pivotal

prior systemic therapy

TIL

excluding checkpoint

N=75

Cervical Cancer progressed

Cohort 2

TIL

on prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1

N=24

Cervical Cancer with

Cohort 3

TIL + pembro

no prior systemic therapy

N=24

Cohort 4

TIL

previously enrolled pts e.g., Gen 1 TIL

Cohort 5

TIL

Retreatment

Endpoints

  • Primary: ORR as determined by IRC
  • Secondary: safety and efficacy

Study Updates

  • March 2019: Fast Track designation
  • May 2019: Breakthrough Therapy Designation
  • June 2019: ASCO data presentation
  • June 2019: FDA EOP2 held-existing study may be sufficient to support registration of lifileucel
  • July 2019: Study expanded to enroll a total of 75 patients
  • November 2019: Additional cohorts added (Cohorts 2-5)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

30

Lifileucel in Cervical Cancer Interim Update at ASCO 2019

Key Inclusion Criteria

  • Recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical carcinoma with at least 1 prior therapy
  • Age ≥ 18

Endpoints

  • Primary: efficacy defined as ORR by IRC per RECIST 1.1
  • Secondary: safety and efficacy

Study Updates

  • Fast Track and BTD received
  • EOP2 meeting held with FDA

Baseline Demographics

N=27 (%)

Prior therapies

Mean # prior therapies

2.4

Platinum-based

27 (100)

Taxane

26

(96)

Anti-VEGF

22

(82)

PD-1/PD-L-1

4 (15%)

Target lesions sum of diameter (mm)

Mean (SD)

61

(38)

Min, Max

10, 165

Histologic Cell Type, n (%)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

12

(44)

Adenocarcinoma

12

(44)

Adenosquamous Carcinoma

3 (11)

Number of target & non-target lesions (at baseline)

>3

17

(63)

Mean (min,max)

4 (1,9)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

31

Adverse Events Tend to be Early and Transient

Frequency of AEs over time is reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with TIL (lifileucel)

N=27

Any Grade,

Grade 3/4,

Grade 5,

Preferred Term

n (%)

n (%)

n (%)

Number of patients reporting at

27 (100)

26

(96.3)

0

least one Treatment-Emergent AE**

Chills

21

(77.8)

0

0

Anemia

15

(55.6)

15

(55.6)

0

Diarrhea

14

(51.9)

2 (7.4)

0

Pyrexia

14

(51.9)

1 (3.7)

0

Thrombocytopenia

14

(51.9)

12

(44.4)

0

Neutropenia

11

(40.7)

8

(29.6)

0

Vomiting

11

(40.7)

1 (3.7)

0

Hypotension

10

(37.0)

4

(14.8)

0

Dyspnea

9

(33.3)

1 (3.7)

0

Febrile neutropenia

9

(33.3)

8

(29.6)

0

Hypoxia

9

(33.3)

3

(11.1)

0

Leukopenia

9

(33.3)

6

(22.2)

0

Hypomagnesemia

8

(29.6)

0

0

Sinus tachycardia

8

(29.6)

0

0

Adverse Events Over Time

*The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed

Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined;

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

32

Significant Response Observed in Patients with Limited Options

In heavily pretreated cervical cancer patients (2.4 mean prior therapies)

  • CR 11%
  • ORR 44%
  • DCR 85%
  • Median DOR has not been reached
    • Median follow-up 7.4 months
  • Mean TIL cells infused: 28 x 109
  • Median number of IL-2 doses: 6.0

Responses

N=27 (%)

Objective Response Rate

12

(44%)

Complete Response

3 (11%)

Partial Response

9

(33%)

Stable Disease

11

(41%)

Progressive Disease

4

(15%)

Non-Evaluable

0

Disease Control Rate

23

(85%)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

33

Responses Observed Early On and Consistent with Melanoma

Lifileucel time to response and current duration for evaluable patients (partial response or better)

• Mean time to first response 1.9 months

• Mean time to best response 2.4 months

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

34

Three Complete Responses Observed with Lifileucel

Lifileucel best overall response rate

• 78% of patients had a reduction in tumor burden

• Mean time to response 1.9 months

• All assessments are by RECIST 1.1

• Responses are deep with majority of responders are over 30%

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

35

Development Efforts in Recurrent, Metastatic or Persistent Cervical Carcinoma

Recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical carcinoma has no current standard of care

Agent

ORR % (N)

Current Dev Status

Prior Line of Tx

Patient Characteristics

Antibody-drug conjugate

tisotumab vedotin (TV)

Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer

24%

that progressed on standard therapy

(Genmab/Seattle

Phase 2

1+

(N=101)(1)

(most had received at least two prior therapies),

Genetics)

median DOR=8.3 months

Anti-PD-1

AGEN2034

11.4%

Patients must have relapsed after a

Phase 2

1+

platinum-containing doublet administered for treatment

(Agenus)

(N=44)(2)

of advanced disease

cemiplimab

10% (N=10)(3)

Phase 3

2+

Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer resistant to, or

(Regeneron)

intolerant of, platinum therapy

TKI

neratinib

27% (N=11)(4)

Phase 2

2

Metastatic HER2-positive cervical cancer (percentage

(Puma Biotechnology)

of HER2+ in cervical cancer is ~3.9%)(5)

Cell therapies

All patients progressed on or after chemo; median

TIL (lifileucel)

44% (N=27)

Phase 2

2.4 (mean)

DOR not reached (median follow-up 7.4 months)

  1. Seattle Genetics Press Release, 6/29/20; (2) Drescher, et al. ESMO 2018; (3) Rischin, D. et al. ESMO 2018; (4) D'Souza et al. SGO 2019; (5) Yan, et al. Cancer Metastasis Rev. 2015

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

36

Additional Solid Tumor Studies

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

37

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

38

Moffitt NSCLC TIL plus Nivo (AACR 2020)

Efficacy Data Post Moffitt TIL Infusion

Responses

N=12 (%)

Objective Response Rate

3 (25%)

Complete Response

2 (17%)

Partial Response

1 (8%)

  • ORR 25%;
    • 1 CR is noted in EGFRΔEx19 post afatinib, osimertinib, nivolumab
    • 1 additional uPR may confirm to increase the ORR to 33%
  • Median DOR not reached;
    • All 3 responders on TIL were relapsed or refractory to monotherapy Nivo
    • The TIL CR responses were ongoing
    • 2/3 responders were PD-L1 low (TPS<5%)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

39

Moffitt NSCLC TIL plus Nivo (AACR 2020)

Moffitt TIL in Post-Nivolumab NSCLC

Nivolumab and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NCT03215810)

Post-TIL

SD

PD Unconfirmed PR

PR

CR

change vs. preTIL baseline

60

n=12 evaluable

Best Overall Response

40

**

20

0

-20

-40

-60

-80

%

-100

Subject ID

14

32

07

01

04 31 05 08

16

02

25

09

Last RR PD PD PD* PD PD PD PD SD PS PS PS PD* on Prior Nivo

In 12 evaluable patients with advanced

NSCLC who received nivolumab and TIL:

  • Two CRs out to one year
    • (PD-L1low=1, EGFR mutation=1)
  • ORR 25% (or 33% if a uPR confirms)
  1. Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

40

IOV-COM-202

TIL in Earlier Lines of Therapy in Combination with SOC

  • prospective, open-label,multi-cohort,non-randomized, multicenter Phase 2 study evaluating adoptive cell therapy (ACT) with TIL LN-144(Lifileucel)/LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab or TIL LN-145/LN-145-S1 as a single therapy (NCT03645928)

Melanoma: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve

Melanoma: ≥ 1 Prior Systemic Therapy (including anti-PD1 and BRAF)

Head & Neck: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve

NSCLC: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve

NSCLC: 1-3 Prior Systemic Therapies (including CPI and TKI)

Melanoma

Cohort 1A:

TIL+ pembro, N=12

Melanoma

Cohort 1B:

TIL (LN-145-S1), N up to 27

Head & Neck

Cohort 2A:

TIL+ pembro, N=12

NSCLC

Cohort 3A:

TIL+ pembro, N=12

NSCLC

Cohort 3B:

TIL, N=12

Endpoints

  • Primary: ORR and safety
  • Secondary: CR rate

Study Updates

  • 28 sites are activated globally
  • Sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

41

Research Focus into Next Generation TIL

Expand the TIL platform into new indications/regimens

  • First patient dosed in Phase 1/2 study for PBL in CLL
  • IOV-3001IL-2 analog licensed from Novartis

Select more potent TIL

  • PD-1positive selected TIL by Iovance
  • PD-1positive selected TIL also through collaboration with CHUM

Genetically modify to make a more tumor-reactive TIL

  • Cellectis TALEN® collaboration agreement in place to support a clinical program

Process optimization

  • Gen 3 (16-day) process
  • Core biopsy

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

42

Iovance Biotherapeutics Global Reach and Scale

San Carlos, CA

Iovance Biotherapeutics has >200 employees

  • Headquartered in San Carlos, CA
  • 3 additional offices
  • Iovance commercial manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, PA
    (under construction)

Corporate Headquarters

Business Office or Subsidiary

Iovance Manufacturing Site

New York City, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Tampa, FL

Zug, CH

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

43

Well Capitalized in Pursuit of TIL Commercialization

June 30, 2020

In millions

(unaudited)

Common shares outstanding

146(1)

Preferred shares

4(2)

Options

12

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, restricted cash

$777.4(3)

Anticipated year-end cash balance

>$630(3)

Debt

  1. Includes May 2020 offering of 19,475,806 shares of common stock
  2. Preferred shares are shown on an as-converted basis
  3. Includes Restricted Cash of $5.5 million

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

44

Milestones 2020

  • Last patient dosed in Cohort 4 for lifileucel in support of registration in melanoma
  • Data presentation at ASCO for long term follow up of melanoma Cohort 2
  • Early cohort 4 data from melanoma

Last patient dosed in pivotal program of lifileucel for cervical cancer

Hold a pre-BLA meeting with FDA

Submit BLA for melanoma

Initiate NSCLC registration-supporting study

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics

45

Thank You

Disclaimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 20:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
