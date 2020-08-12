Iovance Biotherapeutics : August 2020.pdf

Investigating the Power of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes for Treatment of Cancer
August 2020
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, we may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success, timing, projected enrollment, manufacturing and production capabilities, and cost of our ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates (including both Company-sponsored and collaborator-sponsored trials in both the U.S. and Europe), such as statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion of these trials; the strength of the Company's product pipeline; and the guidance provided for the Company's future cash, cash equivalents, short term investment and restricted cash balances, as well as forecasted operating expenses. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business: the COVID-19 pandemic may have an adverse effect on the Company and its clinical trials, including potential slower patient recruitment, inability of clinical trial sites to collect data, inability of the Company or its contract research organizations to monitor patients, as well as U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") availability due to competing priorities; our ability to achieve long-term profitability and successfully commercialize our products alone or with third parties, as well as our history of operating losses and our expectations that we will continue to incur significant operating losses; our business plan or the likelihood of our successfully implementing such business plan; risks related to the timing of and our ability to successfully develop, submit, obtain and maintain FDA or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates (including with respect to lifileucel for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, for which we expect to submit a biologics licensing application to the FDA during 2020), and our ability to successfully commercialize any product candidates for which we obtain FDA approval; our clinical trial plans; our need to rely on third parties, including contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations and consultants, in connection with the conduct, supervision and monitoring of our clinical trials for our product candidates; preliminary and interim clinical results, which may include efficacy and safety results, from ongoing Phase 2 studies may not be reflected in the final analyses of our ongoing clinical trials or subgroups within these trials; the risk that a slower rate of enrollment may delay the Company's clinical trial timelines or otherwise adversely impact our clinical development activities; the risk that enrollment may need to be adjusted for the Company's trials and cohorts within those trials based on FDA and other regulatory agency input; the new version of the protocol which further defines the patient population to include more advanced patients in the Company's cervical cancer trial may have an adverse effect on the results reported to date; the risk that the results obtained in our ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials or that data within these trials may not be supportive of product approval, including that later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with already completed FDA meetings; the risk that the FDA may not agree with our approach to expand our cervical cancer trial to include Cohort 2 of the C-145-04 trial; the risk that changes in patient populations may result in changes in preliminary clinical results; the Company's ability or inability to address FDA or other regulatory authority requirements relating to its clinical programs and registrational plans, such requirements including, but not limited to, clinical, safety, manufacturing and control requirements; the risk that regulatory authorities may potentially delay the timing of FDA or other regulatory approval of, or other action with respect to, our product candidates, or that we may be required to conduct additional clinical trials or modify ongoing or future clinical trials based on feedback from the FDA or other regulatory authorities; the risk that the Company's interpretation of the results of its clinical trials or communications with the FDA may differ from the interpretation of such results or communications by the FDA; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property rights related to our product pipeline; our ability to successfully implement our research and development programs and collaborations; the acceptance by the market of our product candidates and their potential reimbursement by payors, if approved; our ability to obtain tax incentives and credits and the risk that our existing net operating loss carryforwards and research tax credits may expire or otherwise be limited in use; the success of our manufacturing, license or development agreements; risks related to the Company's ability to maintain and benefit from accelerated FDA review designations, including breakthrough therapy designation or regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation, which may not result in a faster development process or review of the Company's product candidates (and which may later be rescinded by the FDA), and which does not assure approval of such product candidates by the FDA or the ability of the Company to obtain FDA approval in time to benefit from commercial opportunities; the ability or inability of the Company to manufacture its therapies using third party manufacturers or its own facility may adversely affect the Company's potential commercial launch; the results of clinical trials with collaborators using different manufacturing processes may not be reflected in the Company's sponsored trials; our dependence on additional financing to fund our operations and complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and the risks that raising such additional capital may restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or product candidates; the risk that additional expenses may decrease our estimated cash balances and increase our estimated capital requirements; and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. A further list and description of the Company's risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent reports that we file or furnish with the SEC from time to time.
Highly Individualized, Specific & Potent Attack Against Cancer
Leverages and enhances the body's natural defense against cancer using a patient's own Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, or TIL
Polyclonal: Can recognize multiple neoantigens
Effective in heterogeneous solid tumors
Data in melanoma, cervical, head & neck, and lung cancers
Individualized: TIL of each patient is specific and private with little overlap of uCDR3 between patients(1)
Persistence: 100% of patients had TIL persisting at Day 42(1)
Immunological memory: No additional maintenance therapy after infusion
Responses in treatment naïve and refractory melanoma; including checkpoint refractory
Durable complete responses in cervical cancer patients, maintained at 53 and 67 months(2)
Durable CRs observed in NSCLC patients beyond one-yearpost-TIL(3)
Gontcharova, et al., Persistence of cryopreserved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte product lifileucel (LN-144) in C-144-01 study of advanced metastatic melanoma, AACR 2019, Abstract #LB-069
Stevanovic, et al., Treatment of Metastatic Human Papillomavirus-Associated Epithelial Cancers with Adoptive Transfer of Tumor-Infiltrating T Cells, ASCO 2018, Abstract #3004
Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617
Estimated 7,230(1) U.S. patient deaths due to melanoma
Limited options after progression on checkpoint and BRAF/MEK inhibitors
Nature has selected TIL to recognize features unique to the tumor not present on normal tissues, which helps make a TIL therapy approach effective compared to other cell therapy strategies for solid tumors. Iovance TIL treatment has a novel mechanism of action, completely separate from those of other treatment options, and has resulted in highly durable responses in patients that have progressed on prior FDA-approved treatment for their metastatic melanoma."
Adverse Events Tend to be Expected, Early and Transient
Adverse event profile consistent with underlying advanced disease and safety profile of lymphodepletion and IL-2 regimens
Median number of 6 IL-2 doses administered
Decreasing frequency of AEs over time reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with lifileucel
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (≥ 30%)
Cohort 2 (N=66)
Preferred term
Any Grade, Grade 3/4,
Grade 5,
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Number of patients
reporting at least one
66 (100)
64
(97.0)
2 (3.0)
Treatment-Emergent AE
Thrombocytopenia
59 (89.4)
54
(81.8)
0
Chills
53 (80.3)
4 ( 6.1)
0
Anemia
45 (68.2)
37
(56.1)
0
Pyrexia
39 (59.1)
11
(16.7)
0
Neutropenia
37 (56.1)
26
(39.4)
0
Febrile neutropenia
36 (54.5)
36
(54.5)
0
Hypophosphatemia
30 (45.5)
23
(34.8)
0
Leukopenia
28 (42.4)
23
(34.8)
0
Fatigue
26 (39.4)
1 ( 1.5)
0
Hypotension
24 (36.4)
7
(10.6)
0
Lymphopenia
23 (34.8)
21
(31.8)
0
Tachycardia
23 (34.8)
1 ( 1.5)
0
*The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined.
In heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients with high baseline disease burden who progressed on multiple prior therapies, including anti-PD-1 and BRAF/MEK inhibitors, if BRAFV600 mutant, lifileucel treatment results in:
36.4% ORR
80.3% DCR
Median DOR was still not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up
Responses deepen over time
Lifileucel has demonstrated potential efficacy and durability of response for patients with metastatic melanoma regardless of prior therapy with immune checkpoint therapies, or BRAF status
TIL immunotherapy with lifileucel is literally redefining what is treatable and potentially curable in advanced metastatic chemo-refractory cervical cancer. Patients who only two years ago would be facing hospice as their only alternative now have access to this
Cervical Cancer Facts
601k
each year(1)
260k
each year(1)
New Cases WW
Deaths WW
13k
Diagnoses in
4k
Deaths in U.S.
U.S. each year(2)
each year(2)
potentially life extending new treatment. This is the most exciting news in this field in decades."
- Amir Jazaeri, M.D.
Available care:
Chemo -therapy
as first line option
For PD-L1 + patients, post- chemo receiving
Keytruda(3)
ORR 14.3%
Available Care
for chemotherapy in 2L metastatic cervical patients
Frequency of AEs over time is reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with TIL (lifileucel)
N=27
Any Grade,
Grade 3/4,
Grade 5,
Preferred Term
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Number of patients reporting at
27 (100)
26
(96.3)
0
least one Treatment-Emergent AE**
Chills
21
(77.8)
0
0
Anemia
15
(55.6)
15
(55.6)
0
Diarrhea
14
(51.9)
2 (7.4)
0
Pyrexia
14
(51.9)
1 (3.7)
0
Thrombocytopenia
14
(51.9)
12
(44.4)
0
Neutropenia
11
(40.7)
8
(29.6)
0
Vomiting
11
(40.7)
1 (3.7)
0
Hypotension
10
(37.0)
4
(14.8)
0
Dyspnea
9
(33.3)
1 (3.7)
0
Febrile neutropenia
9
(33.3)
8
(29.6)
0
Hypoxia
9
(33.3)
3
(11.1)
0
Leukopenia
9
(33.3)
6
(22.2)
0
Hypomagnesemia
8
(29.6)
0
0
Sinus tachycardia
8
(29.6)
0
0
Adverse Events Over Time
*The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed
Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined;
Nivolumab and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NCT03215810)
Post-TIL
SD
PD Unconfirmed PR
PR
CR
change vs. preTIL baseline
60
n=12 evaluable
Best Overall Response
40
**
20
0
-20
-40
-60
-80
%
-100
Subject ID
14
32
07
01
04 31 05 08
16
02
25
09
Last RR PD PD PD* PD PD PD PD SD PS PS PS PD* on Prior Nivo
In 12 evaluable patients with advanced
NSCLC who received nivolumab and TIL:
Two CRs out to one year
(PD-L1low=1, EGFR mutation=1)
ORR 25% (or 33% if a uPR confirms)
Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617
TIL in Earlier Lines of Therapy in Combination with SOC
prospective, open-label,multi-cohort,non-randomized, multicenter Phase 2 study evaluating adoptive cell therapy (ACT) with TIL LN-144(Lifileucel)/LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab or TIL LN-145/LN-145-S1 as a single therapy (NCT03645928)
Melanoma: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve
Melanoma: ≥ 1 Prior Systemic Therapy (including anti-PD1 and BRAF)
Head & Neck: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve
NSCLC: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve
NSCLC: 1-3 Prior Systemic Therapies (including CPI and TKI)
