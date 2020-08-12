Iovance Biotherapeutics : August 2020.pdf 0 08/12/2020 | 04:58pm EDT Send by mail :

All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based solely on information available to us as of the date of this presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of subsequent events, changed circumstances, new information or otherwise. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 2 2020 Updates 2020 Recent Updates Data flow: Updated Cohort 2 at ASCO Early pivotal Cohort 4 data in melanoma by investigator Data showing effect of Moffitt TIL in NSCLC presented at AACR 2020 90% manufacturing success rate in over 300 patients © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 3 TIL: Platform Therapy for Treatment of Solid Tumors Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) - Unique Mechanism in Immuno-oncology Highly personalized therapy

Our own immune system amplified and rejuvenated Reinfuse Post- Excise Lymphodepletion Tumor Culture & Expand with IL-2 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 4 Iovance Proprietary Centralized, Scalable, and Efficient GMP Manufacturing 1 2 3 4 5 6 Patient Intake Surgical Resection NMA-LD TIL Infusion IL-2 Infusions Recovery/Discharge TIL were generated from skin, lymph nodes, liver, lung, peritoneal, musculo-skeletal, breast, and other organs. 2 Gen 2 Process Time: 22 Days © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 5 TIL Mechanism of Action Infusion of Circulation Migration tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) Tumor TIL bed TIL Tumor Peripheral Blood blood vessel Chemokine Chemokine receptor © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics Recognition TIL Tumor cell T-cell Tumor MHC-I receptor antigen peptide Lysis TIL Lysing tumor cell TIL Granzyme Perforin Lysing tumor cell 6 Leveraging Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) to Address Unmet Need Discovery Manufacturing Development, Clinical Program Establishment Pre-Commercialization 2011 2015 2016 2017 2018 TIL therapy conducted FDA Orphan First patient dosed Head & Neck FDA RMAT by Steven Drug Designation for Gen 1 lifileucel and Cervical designation for Rosenberg/NCI for lifileucel in in melanoma studies began lifileucel in advanced published results malignant melanoma Gen 2 manufacturing FDA Fast Track melanoma received showing: 56% ORR(1) and 24% CR rate in developed and designation for FDA EOP2 meeting melanoma patients, transferred to CMOs lifileucel in for lifileucel held with durable CRs as melanoma received Lifileucel Cohort 2 an early line therapy(2) clinical data showed 38% ORR in 47 patients, patients with average 3.3 prior lines of therapy Two rounds of financing conducted: over $425 mil raised 2019 First patient dosed for melanoma registrational trial FDA Fast Track, BTD in cervical FDA EOP 2 held for lifileucel for cervical File IND for PBL in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), IND cleared and first patient dosed Clinical IRC data from Cohort 2 of melanoma at SITC shows 35% ORR 2020 TIL manufactured by Moffitt shows 2 durable CRs in post-PD1 NSCLC Data presentation by investigator for: Cohort 2 at ASCO, early data in Cohort 4 pivotal melanoma Complete enrollment for registrational program in cervical Start a registration- directed NSCLC program Hold pre-BLA meeting with FDA Submit BLA for lifileucel for melanoma Rosenberg, S. A., et al. Clinical Cancer Research, 2011, 17, 4550 Goff, S. L. et al. Journal of Clinical Oncology, 2016, 34(20), 2389-2397 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 7 Key Highlights for Melanoma Cohort 2 Data 2019: Melanoma Data update at SITC(8 Nov 2019)(1) Melanoma Cohort 2 showed 36.4% ORR by investigator and 34.8% ORR as read by independent review committee (IRC) (N=66) (1)Sarnaik et al., SITC 2019, P865 (2)Sarnaik et al., ASCO 2020, 10006 2020: Updated Melanoma Data cut ASCO20 Median DOR not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up (investigator assessed) (2) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 8 Investment Highlights Leading cell therapy company focused on treatment of solid tumors Potential to be the first cell therapy Large market approved for solid Efficient and opportunity and tumors in melanoma scalable proprietary strong unmet need and cervical manufacturing Broad platform and wide applications explored through partnerships Initial focus in post-checkpoint solid tumors

post-checkpoint solid tumors Expansion into combinations and earlier lines of therapy

Five company-sponsored programs in melanoma, cervical, head & neck, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and CLL indications Accelerated path to approval in melanoma and cervical cancer

Last patient dosed in pivotal trial for melanoma and BLA filing expected 2H 2020

Melanoma: RMAT, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track

Cervical: BTD, Orphan Drug and Fast Track U.S. and E.U. capacity with contract manufacturers

Building Iovance 136,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Philadelphia

Rapid 22-day Gen 2 manufacturing with 90%+ success rate

22-day Gen 2 manufacturing with 90%+ success rate 300+ patients treated with Iovance proprietary process Investigator-led programs to evaluate additional solid tumors or new combinations

programs to evaluate additional solid tumors or new combinations Data from Moffitt TIL in NSCLC as a new indication for Iovance

Touch points with institutions including NIH/NCI, Moffitt Cancer Center, MD Anderson, Yale, and University of Montreal (CHUM) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 9 Highly Individualized, Specific & Potent Attack Against Cancer Leverages and enhances the body's natural defense against cancer using a patient's own Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, or TIL Polyclonal: Can recognize multiple neoantigens

Can recognize multiple neoantigens Effective in heterogeneous solid tumors Data in melanoma, cervical, head & neck, and lung cancers

Individualized: TIL of each patient is specific and private with little overlap of uCDR3 between patients (1)

TIL of each patient is specific and private with little overlap of uCDR3 between patients Persistence: 100% of patients had TIL persisting at Day 42 (1)

100% of patients had TIL persisting at Day 42 Immunological memory: No additional maintenance therapy after infusion

No additional maintenance therapy after infusion Responses in treatment naïve and refractory melanoma; including checkpoint refractory Durable complete responses in cervical cancer patients, maintained at 53 and 67 months (2) Durable CRs observed in NSCLC patients beyond one-yearpost-TIL (3)

Gontcharova, et al., Persistence of cryopreserved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte product lifileucel (LN-144) in C-144-01 study of advanced metastatic melanoma, AACR 2019, Abstract #LB-069 Stevanovic, et al., Treatment of Metastatic Human Papillomavirus-Associated Epithelial Cancers with Adoptive Transfer of Tumor-Infiltrating T Cells, ASCO 2018, Abstract #3004 Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 10 Competitive Advantages of TIL in Solid Tumors Checkpoints TCR CAR-T TIL (Liquid tumors) (Solid tumors) Target multiple Target only single Mainly target only single/ Target multiple tumor antigens tumor antigens tumor antigen surface tumor antigen Long maintenance period One-time treatment One-time treatment One-time treatment Utility in several Few solid tumors No examples of successful Available data in: melanoma, cervical, solid tumors treated so far utility in solid tumors head & neck, and lung cancers Potential long-term Potential on-target, Potentially immunogenic: No unexpected off-tissue irreversible toxicities off-tissue effects cytokine release syndrome effects found to date Off-the-shelf Autologous Autologous Autologous TIL target a diverse array of cancer antigens; we believe this approach represents a highly differentiated, customized, and targeted immunotherapy © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 11 Broad, Iovance-Owned IP Around TIL Therapy Manufacturing Twelve granted U.S. patents for compositions and methods of treatment in a broad range of cancers relating to Gen 2 manufacturing process including combinations with PD-1 antibodies Advanced Technologies Patent applications filed for a wide range of TIL technologies including: Marrow infiltrating (MIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies (PBL)

Novel manufacturing processes including selected TIL process

Use of costimulatory molecules in TIL therapy

Stable and transient genetically-modified TIL therapies

genetically-modified TIL therapies Patient subpopulations for TIL therapies © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 12 Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) Build-to-suit custom facility located in the Navy Yard, Philadelphia, PA

custom facility located in the Navy Yard, Philadelphia, PA ~136,000 sq. feet, $85 mil investment

Clean room build initiated April 2020

Commercial GMP production is expected to commence in 2022

Significant reduction in COGS expected © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 13 Significant Market Potential in Solid Tumors 90% of all cancer cases are solid tumors 1.6M New cases of solid tumors in the U.S.(1) https://seer.cancer.gov Expand into other indications Move into earlier line of therapy Solid Tumor Indication Deaths(1) New Cases(1) Melanoma 7,230 96,480 Cervix Uteri 4,250 13,170 Lung & Bronchus 142,670 228,150 Oral Cavity, Pharynx & Larynx 10,860 53,000 Breast 41,760 268,600 Pancreatic 45,750 56,770 Brain & Other Nervous System 17,760 23,820 Potential to Potential market address unmet for early lines in need in late lines combo with of treatment standard of care © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 14 Current Clinical Pipeline and Select Collaboration Studies Regimen Trial Indication N Partner Phase 1 Phase 2 Pivotal Lifileucel C-144-01 Melanoma 178 - Lifileucel C-145-04 Cervical cancer 138 - LN-145/LN-145-S1 C-145-03 Head & neck cancer 55 - Company Lifileucel + pembrolizumab Melanoma sponsored LN-145-S1 Melanoma studies LN-145 + pembrolizumab IOV-COM-202 Head & neck ~75 - LN-145 + pembrolizumab Non-small cell lung LN-145 Non-small cell lung Chronic IOV-2001 IOV-CLL-01 lymphocytic ~70 - leukemia MDA TIL NCT03610490 Ovarian, colorectal, ~54 pancreatic Select investigator sponsored proof-of-concept LN-145 NCT03449108 Ovarian, sarcomas ~54 studies Moffitt TIL + nivolumab NCT03215810 Non-small cell lung 20 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 15 Metastatic Melanoma © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 16 Potential Market for Metastatic Melanoma Estimated 7,230 (1) U.S. patient deaths due to melanoma

U.S. patient deaths due to melanoma Limited options after progression on checkpoint and BRAF/MEK inhibitors Nature has selected TIL to recognize features unique to the tumor not present on normal tissues, which helps make a TIL therapy approach effective compared to other cell therapy strategies for solid tumors. Iovance TIL treatment has a novel mechanism of action, completely separate from those of other treatment options, and has resulted in highly durable responses in patients that have progressed on prior FDA-approved treatment for their metastatic melanoma." - Dr. Amod Sarnaik Department of Cutaneous Oncology, the Immunology Program and the Melanoma Center of Excellence at Moffitt Cancer Center Metastatic Melanoma Facts 309k each year(3) 62k each year(3) New Cases WW Deaths WW 96k Diagnoses in U.S. 7k Deaths in U.S. each year(1) each year(1) 1st line: BRAF/MEK Chemotherapy inhibitors for Immuno ORR 4-10%(2) BRAF -therapy OS ~7-8 mons(4) positive in 2019, https://seer.cancer.gov CheckMate-37 Trial Results (ICC 10%), Keytruda label (4%); JAMA Oncol. 2019; 5(12):1749-1768. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2996; Eur J Cancer. 2016; 65:182-184. J Clin Oncol. 2018; 36 (suppl: abstr e21588) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 17 C-144-01: Phase 2 Study Design Unresectable or metastatic melanoma treated with 1 systemic prior therapy including a PD-1 blocking antibody and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF or BRAF/MEK Cohort 1: Non-cryopreserved TIL product (Gen 1) N=30 Closed to enrollment Cohort 2: Cryopreserved TIL product (Gen 2) N=60 Closed to enrollment Cohort 4: Pivotal Cryopreserved TIL product (Gen 2) N=75 Closed to enrollment Cohort 3: TIL re-treatment N=10 Endpoints • Primary: Efficacy defined as IRC ORR Study Updates Mar 2019: Cohort 4 (pivotal trial) FPI

Jun 2019: Full Cohort 2 data on 66 patients presented at ASCO

Nov 2019: IRC Cohort 2 data presented at SITC

Nov 2019: Investigator read of

Cohort 2 sub-analysis for primary refractory to PD-1 presented

Cohort 2 sub-analysis for primary refractory to PD-1 presented Jan 2020: last patient dosed

May 2020: Cohort 4 early data show 32.4% ORR at 5.3 months of median study follow up

May 2020 ASCO oral: Cohort 2 median DOR not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 18 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01: Cohort 2 Patient Characteristics at ASCO 2020 CHARACTERISTIC Cohort 2, N=66, (%) Gender, n (%) Female 27 (41) Male 39 (59) Age, years Median 55 Min, Max 20, 79 Prior therapies, n (%) Mean # prior therapies 3.3 Anti-PD-1 66 (100) Anti-CTLA-4 53 (80) BRAF/MEK 15 (23) Progressive Disease for at least 1 prior therapy Anti-PD-1 65 (99) Anti-CTLA-4 41 (77(1)) Baseline ECOG score, n (%) 0 37 (56) 1 29 (44) CHARACTERISTIC Cohort 2, N=66, (%) BRAF Status, n (%) Mutated V600 17 (26) Wild Type 45 (68) Unknown 3 (5) Other 1 (2) Baseline LDH (U/L) Median 244 1-2 times ULN 19 (29) > 2 times ULN 8 (12) Target Lesions Sum of Diameter (mm) Mean (SD) 106 (71) Min, Max 11, 343 Number of Target and Non-Target Lesions (at Baseline) >3 51 (77) Mean (SD) 6 (2.7) Patients with Baseline Liver and/or Brain 28 (42) Lesions Cohort 2 patients have: 3.3 mean prior therapies, ranging from 1-9

1-9 High tumor burden at baseline: 106 mm mean sum of diameters of the target lesions (1)The denominator is the 53 patients who received prior anti-CTLA-4 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 19 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) Adverse Events Tend to be Expected, Early and Transient Adverse event profile consistent with underlying advanced disease and safety profile of lymphodepletion and IL-2 regimens

IL-2 regimens Median number of 6 IL-2 doses administered

IL-2 doses administered Decreasing frequency of AEs over time reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with lifileucel Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (≥ 30%) Cohort 2 (N=66) Preferred term Any Grade, Grade 3/4, Grade 5, n (%) n (%) n (%) Number of patients reporting at least one 66 (100) 64 (97.0) 2 (3.0) Treatment-Emergent AE Thrombocytopenia 59 (89.4) 54 (81.8) 0 Chills 53 (80.3) 4 ( 6.1) 0 Anemia 45 (68.2) 37 (56.1) 0 Pyrexia 39 (59.1) 11 (16.7) 0 Neutropenia 37 (56.1) 26 (39.4) 0 Febrile neutropenia 36 (54.5) 36 (54.5) 0 Hypophosphatemia 30 (45.5) 23 (34.8) 0 Leukopenia 28 (42.4) 23 (34.8) 0 Fatigue 26 (39.4) 1 ( 1.5) 0 Hypotension 24 (36.4) 7 (10.6) 0 Lymphopenia 23 (34.8) 21 (31.8) 0 Tachycardia 23 (34.8) 1 ( 1.5) 0 *The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 20 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) Potentially Efficacious Treatment for Patients with Limited Options In heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients (3.3 mean prior therapies) ORR 36%

DCR 80%

Median DOR has not been reached at 18.7 mons of study follow up

Mean TIL cells infused: 27.3 x 10 9

Median number of IL-2 doses: 5.5 Response Patients, N=66 n (%) Objective Response Rate 24 (36.4) Complete Response 2 (3.0) Partial Response 22 (33.3) Stable Disease 29 (43.9) Progressive Disease 9 (13.6) Non-Evaluable(1) 4 (6.1) Disease Control Rate 53 (80.3) Median Duration of Response Not Reached Min, Max (months) 2.2, 26.9+ 18% attrition in patients harvested (6% manufacturing failure) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 21 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01 Cohort 2 Efficacy: Best Overall Response 79% of responders had received prior ipilimumab. Responses deepen over time. BOR is best overall response on prior anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. (2) U: unknown. (3) Patient 22 BOR is PR. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 22 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01 Cohort 2 Efficacy: Best Overall Response 81% (50/62) of patients had a reduction in tumor burden Mean Time to response 1.9 months (range 1.3-5.6)

1.3-5.6) Responses are deep - nearly all responders are >30% *Patients with BRAF mutations Three subjects had no post TIL disease assessment due to early death, and one due to start of new anti-cancer therapy. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 23 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01 Cohort 2 ORR By Subgroup Responses were demonstrated: • Across a wide age range • Even in patients who have progressed on prior anti-CTLA-4 or prior BRAF • Regardless of the BRAF mutational status • Equally in patients with PD-L1 low or high levels CI, Confidence interval. 95% CI is calculated using the Clopper-Pearson Exact test. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 24 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01 Cohort 2 ORR By Subgroup Responses were demonstrated: • In patients with elevated LDH (1-2x) • In patients with bulky disease at baseline • Patients with lesions in liver and/or brain • Patients post anti-PD-1 regardless of duration of time from the patient's last anti-PD-1/L1 ULN, Upper Limit Normal; CI, Confidence interval. 95% CI is calculated using the Clopper-Pearson Exact test. © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 25 COHORT 2 BY INVESTIGATOR (ASCO 2020) C-144-01 Cohort 2: Conclusions In heavily pretreated metastatic melanoma patients with high baseline disease burden who progressed on multiple prior therapies, including anti-PD-1 and BRAF/MEK inhibitors, if BRAFV600 mutant, lifileucel treatment results in:

anti-PD-1 and BRAF/MEK inhibitors, if BRAFV600 mutant, lifileucel treatment results in: 36.4% ORR 80.3% DCR Median DOR was still not reached at 18.7 months of median study follow up

Responses deepen over time Lifileucel has demonstrated potential efficacy and durability of response for patients with metastatic melanoma regardless of prior therapy with immune checkpoint therapies, or BRAF status © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 26 Late Stage (2L/3L) Melanoma Treatment Development Efforts 2L/3L melanoma treatment has no current standard of care Combination with Anti-PD-1 Single Agent Agent ORR % (N) Current Development Status Prior Lines of Tx Patient Characteristics Checkpoints 1+ All comers, ECOG ≤2 LAG-3 + nivo (BMS) 12% (N=61)(1) Multiple 1L studies • LAG-3 expression ≥1% (N=33) ORR=18%; • LAG-3 expression <1% (N=22) ORR=5% TLR9 agonists, HDAC IMO-2125 (Idera) + ipi 22% (N=49)(2) Phase 3, post-PD-1 melanoma 1-3 ECOG ≤1, intratumoral injection ILLUMINATE 204 Median DOR was 11.4 months CMP-001 (CheckMate) + pembro 25% (N=82)(3) Phase 1b 1+ ECOG ≤1, intratumoral injection SD-101 (Dynavax) + pembro 19% (N=31) Phase 1b/2 (abandoned)(8) 1+ 2mg, 1-4 lesions, 8 mg 1 lesion 13% (N=30)(4) ECOG ≤1 intratumoral injection Entinostat (Syndax) + pembro 19% (N=53)(5) ENCORE 601 1+ ECOG ≤1 Checkpoints TIGIT, TIM-3 Unknown Phase 1/2 Cytokines HD IL-2 8% (N=9)(6) 1+ HD IL-2 post anti-PD1 Other TIL 36.4% (N=66)(7) Phase 2, continuing to 3.3 All post anti-PD1 enroll pivotal trial Ascierto P et al., ESMO 2017; (2) Idera Pharmaceuticals Press Release April 21, 2020; (3) Milhem M et al., SITC 2019; (4) Amin et al., ASCO 2019, Abstract 9555; Ramalingam et al., AACR 2019; (6) Buchbinder EI et al., JCO 2017; (7) Sarnaik et al., SITC 2019; (8) DVAX press release May 23, 2019 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 27 Cervical Cancer © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 28 Potential Market for Cervical Cancer TIL immunotherapy with lifileucel is literally redefining what is treatable and potentially curable in advanced metastatic chemo-refractory cervical cancer. Patients who only two years ago would be facing hospice as their only alternative now have access to this Cervical Cancer Facts 601k each year(1) 260k each year(1) New Cases WW Deaths WW 13k Diagnoses in 4k Deaths in U.S. U.S. each year(2) each year(2) potentially life extending new treatment. This is the most exciting news in this field in decades." - Amir Jazaeri, M.D. Available care: Chemo -therapy as first line option For PD-L1 + patients, post- chemo receiving Keytruda(3) ORR 14.3% Available Care for chemotherapy in 2L metastatic cervical patients 4.5-13%(4)(5) Director of the Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program in the Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine at MD Anderson JAMA Oncol. 2019;5(12):1749-1768. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.2996; https://seer.cancer.gov / https://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_pi.pdf Schilder et al., Gynecologic Oncology 2005; Weiss, et al., A phase II trial of carboplatin for recurrent or metastatic squamous carcinoma of the uterine cervix: A Southwest Oncology Group Study © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 29 C-145-04: Pivotal Phase 2 Trial in Cervical Cancer Phase 2, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of autologous TIL (lifileucel, formerly LN-145) in patients with recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical carcinoma (NCT03108495) Cervical Cancer Cohort 1 progressed on at least 1 Pivotal prior systemic therapy TIL excluding checkpoint N=75 Cervical Cancer progressed Cohort 2 TIL on prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 N=24 Cervical Cancer with Cohort 3 TIL + pembro no prior systemic therapy N=24 Cohort 4 TIL previously enrolled pts e.g., Gen 1 TIL Cohort 5 TIL Retreatment Endpoints Primary: ORR as determined by IRC

Secondary: safety and efficacy Study Updates March 2019: Fast Track designation

May 2019: Breakthrough Therapy Designation

June 2019: ASCO data presentation

June 2019: FDA EOP2 held-existing study may be sufficient to support registration of lifileucel

held-existing study may be sufficient to support registration of lifileucel July 2019: Study expanded to enroll a total of 75 patients

November 2019: Additional cohorts added (Cohorts 2-5) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 30 Lifileucel in Cervical Cancer Interim Update at ASCO 2019 Key Inclusion Criteria Recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical carcinoma with at least 1 prior therapy

Age ≥ 18 Endpoints Primary: efficacy defined as ORR by IRC per RECIST 1.1

Secondary: safety and efficacy Study Updates Fast Track and BTD received

EOP2 meeting held with FDA Baseline Demographics N=27 (%) Prior therapies Mean # prior therapies 2.4 Platinum-based 27 (100) Taxane 26 (96) Anti-VEGF 22 (82) PD-1/PD-L-1 4 (15%) Target lesions sum of diameter (mm) Mean (SD) 61 (38) Min, Max 10, 165 Histologic Cell Type, n (%) Squamous Cell Carcinoma 12 (44) Adenocarcinoma 12 (44) Adenosquamous Carcinoma 3 (11) Number of target & non-target lesions (at baseline) >3 17 (63) Mean (min,max) 4 (1,9) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 31 Adverse Events Tend to be Early and Transient Frequency of AEs over time is reflective of potential benefit of one-time treatment with TIL (lifileucel) N=27 Any Grade, Grade 3/4, Grade 5, Preferred Term n (%) n (%) n (%) Number of patients reporting at 27 (100) 26 (96.3) 0 least one Treatment-Emergent AE** Chills 21 (77.8) 0 0 Anemia 15 (55.6) 15 (55.6) 0 Diarrhea 14 (51.9) 2 (7.4) 0 Pyrexia 14 (51.9) 1 (3.7) 0 Thrombocytopenia 14 (51.9) 12 (44.4) 0 Neutropenia 11 (40.7) 8 (29.6) 0 Vomiting 11 (40.7) 1 (3.7) 0 Hypotension 10 (37.0) 4 (14.8) 0 Dyspnea 9 (33.3) 1 (3.7) 0 Febrile neutropenia 9 (33.3) 8 (29.6) 0 Hypoxia 9 (33.3) 3 (11.1) 0 Leukopenia 9 (33.3) 6 (22.2) 0 Hypomagnesemia 8 (29.6) 0 0 Sinus tachycardia 8 (29.6) 0 0 Adverse Events Over Time *The number of AEs is cumulative and represent the total number of patients dosed Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events refer to all AEs starting on or after the first dose date of TIL up to 30 days. Patients with multiple events for a given preferred term are counted only once using the maximum grade under each preferred term. Safety terms which describe the same medical condition were combined; © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 32 Significant Response Observed in Patients with Limited Options In heavily pretreated cervical cancer patients (2.4 mean prior therapies) CR 11%

ORR 44%

DCR 85%

Median DOR has not been reached

• Median follow-up 7.4 months

• Median follow-up 7.4 months Mean TIL cells infused: 28 x 10 9

Median number of IL-2 doses: 6.0 Responses N=27 (%) Objective Response Rate 12 (44%) Complete Response 3 (11%) Partial Response 9 (33%) Stable Disease 11 (41%) Progressive Disease 4 (15%) Non-Evaluable 0 Disease Control Rate 23 (85%) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 33 Responses Observed Early On and Consistent with Melanoma Lifileucel time to response and current duration for evaluable patients (partial response or better) • Mean time to first response 1.9 months • Mean time to best response 2.4 months © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 34 Three Complete Responses Observed with Lifileucel Lifileucel best overall response rate • 78% of patients had a reduction in tumor burden • Mean time to response 1.9 months • All assessments are by RECIST 1.1 • Responses are deep with majority of responders are over 30% © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 35 Development Efforts in Recurrent, Metastatic or Persistent Cervical Carcinoma Recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical carcinoma has no current standard of care Agent ORR % (N) Current Dev Status Prior Line of Tx Patient Characteristics Antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin (TV) Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer 24% that progressed on standard therapy (Genmab/Seattle Phase 2 1+ (N=101)(1) (most had received at least two prior therapies), Genetics) median DOR=8.3 months Anti-PD-1 AGEN2034 11.4% Patients must have relapsed after a Phase 2 1+ platinum-containing doublet administered for treatment (Agenus) (N=44)(2) of advanced disease cemiplimab 10% (N=10)(3) Phase 3 2+ Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer resistant to, or (Regeneron) intolerant of, platinum therapy TKI neratinib 27% (N=11)(4) Phase 2 2 Metastatic HER2-positive cervical cancer (percentage (Puma Biotechnology) of HER2+ in cervical cancer is ~3.9%)(5) Cell therapies All patients progressed on or after chemo; median TIL (lifileucel) 44% (N=27) Phase 2 2.4 (mean) DOR not reached (median follow-up 7.4 months) Seattle Genetics Press Release, 6/29/20; (2) Drescher, et al. ESMO 2018; (3) Rischin, D. et al. ESMO 2018; (4) D'Souza et al. SGO 2019; (5) Yan, et al. Cancer Metastasis Rev. 2015 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 36 Additional Solid Tumor Studies © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 37 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 38 Moffitt NSCLC TIL plus Nivo (AACR 2020) Efficacy Data Post Moffitt TIL Infusion Responses N=12 (%) Objective Response Rate 3 (25%) Complete Response 2 (17%) Partial Response 1 (8%) ORR 25%;

1 CR is noted in EGFR ΔEx19 post afatinib, osimertinib, nivolumab 1 additional uPR may confirm to increase the ORR to 33%

Median DOR not reached;

All 3 responders on TIL were relapsed or refractory to monotherapy Nivo The TIL CR responses were ongoing 2/3 responders were PD-L1 low (TPS<5%)

© 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 39 Moffitt NSCLC TIL plus Nivo (AACR 2020) Moffitt TIL in Post-Nivolumab NSCLC Nivolumab and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NCT03215810) Post-TIL SD PD Unconfirmed PR PR CR change vs. preTIL baseline 60 n=12 evaluable Best Overall Response 40 ** 20 0 -20 -40 -60 -80 % -100 Subject ID 14 32 07 01 04 31 05 08 16 02 25 09 Last RR PD PD PD* PD PD PD PD SD PS PS PS PD* on Prior Nivo In 12 evaluable patients with advanced NSCLC who received nivolumab and TIL: Two CRs out to one year

(PD-L1 low=1, EGFR mutation=1)

ORR 25% (or 33% if a uPR confirms) Creelan, et. al., Durable complete responses to adoptive cell transfer using tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): a phase I trial, AACR 2020, Abstract #20-LB-10617 © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 40 IOV-COM-202 TIL in Earlier Lines of Therapy in Combination with SOC prospective, open-label,multi-cohort,non-randomized, multicenter Phase 2 study evaluating adoptive cell therapy (ACT) with TIL LN-144(Lifileucel)/LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab or TIL LN-145/LN-145-S1 as a single therapy (NCT03645928) Melanoma: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve Melanoma: ≥ 1 Prior Systemic Therapy (including anti-PD1 and BRAF) Head & Neck: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve NSCLC: PD-1/PDL-1 Naïve NSCLC: 1-3 Prior Systemic Therapies (including CPI and TKI) Melanoma Cohort 1A: TIL+ pembro, N=12 Melanoma Cohort 1B: TIL (LN-145-S1), N up to 27 Head & Neck Cohort 2A: TIL+ pembro, N=12 NSCLC Cohort 3A: TIL+ pembro, N=12 NSCLC Cohort 3B: TIL, N=12 Endpoints Primary: ORR and safety

Secondary: CR rate Study Updates 28 sites are activated globally

Sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 41 Research Focus into Next Generation TIL Expand the TIL platform into new indications/regimens First patient dosed in Phase 1/2 study for PBL in CLL

IOV-3001 IL-2 analog licensed from Novartis Select more potent TIL PD-1 positive selected TIL by Iovance

positive selected TIL by Iovance PD-1 positive selected TIL also through collaboration with CHUM Genetically modify to make a more tumor-reactive TIL Cellectis TALEN ® collaboration agreement in place to support a clinical program Process optimization Gen 3 (16-day) process

(16-day) process Core biopsy © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 42 Iovance Biotherapeutics Global Reach and Scale San Carlos, CA Iovance Biotherapeutics has >200 employees Headquartered in San Carlos, CA

3 additional offices

Iovance commercial manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, PA

(under construction) Corporate Headquarters Business Office or Subsidiary Iovance Manufacturing Site New York City, NY Philadelphia, PA Tampa, FL Zug, CH © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 43 Well Capitalized in Pursuit of TIL Commercialization June 30, 2020 In millions (unaudited) Common shares outstanding 146(1) Preferred shares 4(2) Options 12 Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, restricted cash $777.4(3) Anticipated year-end cash balance >$630(3) Debt Includes May 2020 offering of 19,475,806 shares of common stock Preferred shares are shown on an as-converted basis Includes Restricted Cash of $5.5 million © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 44 Milestones 2020 Last patient dosed in Cohort 4 for lifileucel in support of registration in melanoma

Data presentation at ASCO for long term follow up of melanoma Cohort 2

Early cohort 4 data from melanoma Last patient dosed in pivotal program of lifileucel for cervical cancer Hold a pre-BLA meeting with FDA Submit BLA for melanoma Initiate NSCLC registration-supporting study © 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics 45 Thank You Attachments Original document

