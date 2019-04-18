IP : Annual Financial Report

IP Group plc - Notice of AGM; Annual Report

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the following documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and

· Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Printed copies of these documents together with the Form of Proxy for use in connection with the 2019 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders who have requested hard copies. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the 2019 AGM Notice are also available electronically on the Investor Relations section of the IP Group website at www.ipgroupplc.com/investor-relations.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.30am on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at the Company's offices at The Walbrook Building, 25 Walbrook, London, EC4N 8AF.

For more information, please contact:

IP Group plc www.ipgroupplc.com

