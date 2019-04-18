Log in
IP : Annual Financial Report

04/18/2019 | 09:58am EDT

IP Group plc - Notice of AGM; Annual Report

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the following documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

· Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and

· Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Printed copies of these documents together with the Form of Proxy for use in connection with the 2019 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders who have requested hard copies. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the 2019 AGM Notice are also available electronically on the Investor Relations section of the IP Group website at www.ipgroupplc.com/investor-relations.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.30am on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at the Company's offices at The Walbrook Building, 25 Walbrook, London, EC4N 8AF.

For more information, please contact:

IP Group plc

www.ipgroupplc.com

Liz Vaughan-Adams, Communications

Ashleigh Lezard

+44 (0) 20 7444 0062/+44 (0) 7979 853802

+44 (0) 7841 800413

Notes for editors

About IP Group

IP Group is a leading intellectual property commercialisation company which focuses on evolving great ideas, mainly from its partner universities, into world-changing businesses. The Group has pioneered a unique approach to developing these ideas and the resulting businesses by providing access to business building expertise, capital (through its 100%-owned FCA-authorised subsidiaries IP Capital and Parkwalk Advisors), networks, recruitment and business support. IP Group has a strong track record of success and its portfolio comprises holdings in early-stage to mature businesses across life sciences and technology. IP Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ipgroupplc.com.

ENDS

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:57:05 UTC
