Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Applied Graphene Materials signs distribution agreement with Arpadis Benelux NV.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Agreement significantly strengthens AGM's route into the coatings and polymers markets in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia.

Applied Graphene Materials (LSE: AGM) is delighted to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with leading European chemical distributor Arpadis Benelux NV (Headquarters Antwerp, Belgium). The agreement strengthens AGM's supply position across many of Europe's largest coatings and polymers markets, providing direct routes into these market sectors across the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia.

Arpadis works with major global chemicals producers and SMEs, helping manufacturers meet their environmental responsibilities by seeking alternative products and delivering more efficient supply chains. It has a strong focus on products aligned with the coatings, polyurethanes, inks, polymers, aerospace and textiles markets.

The agreement in place between AGM and Arpadis Benelux NV will see the two companies collaborating on customer opportunities and introduce AGM's proprietary Genable® graphene dispersions technology into the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia coatings and polymers markets. The agreement is exclusive in all regions apart from the United Kingdom, where the agreement is non-exclusive to allow for AGM's UK sales team to further strengthen existing relationships and develop the strong pipeline of existing sales opportunities directly.

In addition to its own commercial hubs in the U.K. and the United States, AGM now has distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Scandinavia and Japan ensuring complete coverage in markets with detailed understanding and appreciation of graphene's potential.

Adrian Potts, AGM CEO commented:

'I am delighted to announce this latest distribution agreement with Arpadis, who are well-known and highly respected by those organisations purchasing specialty chemicals in our target sector markets in Europe.

'Following agreements signed over the last month with Arpadis in Europe, Maroon Group in the U.S.A and Will & Co in the Benelux region, AGM has substantially increased its reach and global sales network with over 60 people now focused on selling our products into markets across the globe.

'We now have the ability to drive direct commercial discussions with potential customers including sector leaders and household names across the world, and we look forward to demonstrating further commercial momentum for AGM.'

Shane Phoenix, Managing Director, Arpadis commented:

'Arpadis is delighted to be chosen as a distributor in the quest to further develop the exciting potential of graphene technology within the various sectors we operate. We will embed it with our existing portfolio and our teams across Europe are looking forward to supporting Applied Graphene Materials with this endeavour.'

For further information

Please contact:

Applied Graphene Materials +44 (0) 1642 438 214

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer

David Blain, Chief Financial Officer

Hudson Sandler +44 (0) 207 796 4133
Charlie Jack / Emily Dillon
N+1 Singer
 +44 (0) 207 496 3000
Peter Steel / Justin McKeegan

Notes to Editors

Arpadis Benelux NV has been distributing chemicals since 1999. The company is now established through its European subsidiaries and offices in Benelux, Germany, France, UK and Portugal.

Working with major global producers and SME's, responding to environmental responsibilities by seeking alternative products and materials coupled with more efficient supply chains are some of Arpadis' added virtues as a distributor.

Across Europe the company has a number of warehouses and blending/filling facilities that are third party owned and strategically selected to offer quick response times plus safe and secure storage. An ISO management system is in place with the company also having signed-up to the Responsible Care® Programme supported by many EU chemical trade associations.

The Arpadis team consists of technical experts in the fields of Coatings, Polyurethanes, Inks, Textiles, Plastics and Colorants as well as experienced staff members with expert knowledge in the fields of Chemical distribution, Procurement, Storage and Logistics. For the future, the business model will continue with more products aligned with the Coatings, Polyurethanes, Inks, Polymers, Aerospace and Textiles and other industry segments placing Arpadis at the forefront of the global supply chain. https://www.arpadis.com/

Applied Graphene Materials works in partnership with its customers using its knowledge and expertise to provide bespoke graphene dispersions and formats to deliver enhancements and benefits for a wide range of applications. The Group's strategy is to target commercial applications in three core markets: coatings, composites and functional materials.

The Group has developed proprietary bottom-up processes which are capable of producing high purity graphene nanoplatelets using a continuous process. The manufacturing process is based on sustainable, readily available raw materials and therefore does not rely on the supply of graphite, unlike a number of other graphene production techniques. Applied Graphene Materials owns the intellectual property and know-how behind this process.

Applied Graphene Materials was founded by Professor Karl Coleman in 2010 with its operations and processes based on technology that he initially developed at Durham University. The Group was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million, and is based at the Wilton Site on Teesside. In January 2016 the Group raised £8.5m to support its ongoing activities and in October 2017 the Group raised a further £9.8m. https://www.appliedgraphenematerials.com/

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
04:38aIP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Applied Graphene Materials signs distribut..
PU
08/03IP : Bramble Energy Ltd - Secures significant new capital to accelerate its uniq..
PU
07/30IP : Diurnal Group plc - Business and trading update
PU
07/27IP : Carisma Therapeutics Inc - Announces FDA clearance of IND application for f..
PU
07/27IP : Applied Graphene plc - Signature of distribution agreement
PU
07/24IP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Commencement of facility expansion plan
PU
07/23IP : MobilION Systems Inc - Announces First-half 2020 Momentum and Corporate Ach..
PU
07/23IP : Itaconix plc - Itaconix Grows Revenues 80% in First Half 2020
PU
07/15IP : Crescendo Biologics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics enters pre-clinical collabora..
PU
07/13IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 185 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 793 M 1 034 M 1 036 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 111,67 GBX
Last Close Price 74,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC5.07%1 034
BLACKROCK, INC.15.37%87 666
UBS GROUP AG-12.52%42 102
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.77%31 758
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.13.35%31 347
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.69%22 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group