IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Applied Graphene Materials signs distribution agreement with Arpadis Benelux NV.

Agreement significantly strengthens AGM's route into the coatings and polymers markets in the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia.

Applied Graphene Materials (LSE: AGM) is delighted to announce it has signed a distribution agreement with leading European chemical distributor Arpadis Benelux NV (Headquarters Antwerp, Belgium). The agreement strengthens AGM's supply position across many of Europe's largest coatings and polymers markets, providing direct routes into these market sectors across the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia.

Arpadis works with major global chemicals producers and SMEs, helping manufacturers meet their environmental responsibilities by seeking alternative products and delivering more efficient supply chains. It has a strong focus on products aligned with the coatings, polyurethanes, inks, polymers, aerospace and textiles markets.

The agreement in place between AGM and Arpadis Benelux NV will see the two companies collaborating on customer opportunities and introduce AGM's proprietary Genable® graphene dispersions technology into the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Scandinavia coatings and polymers markets. The agreement is exclusive in all regions apart from the United Kingdom, where the agreement is non-exclusive to allow for AGM's UK sales team to further strengthen existing relationships and develop the strong pipeline of existing sales opportunities directly.

In addition to its own commercial hubs in the U.K. and the United States, AGM now has distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Scandinavia and Japan ensuring complete coverage in markets with detailed understanding and appreciation of graphene's potential.

Adrian Potts, AGM CEO commented:

'I am delighted to announce this latest distribution agreement with Arpadis, who are well-known and highly respected by those organisations purchasing specialty chemicals in our target sector markets in Europe.

'Following agreements signed over the last month with Arpadis in Europe, Maroon Group in the U.S.A and Will & Co in the Benelux region, AGM has substantially increased its reach and global sales network with over 60 people now focused on selling our products into markets across the globe.

'We now have the ability to drive direct commercial discussions with potential customers including sector leaders and household names across the world, and we look forward to demonstrating further commercial momentum for AGM.'

Shane Phoenix, Managing Director, Arpadis commented:

'Arpadis is delighted to be chosen as a distributor in the quest to further develop the exciting potential of graphene technology within the various sectors we operate. We will embed it with our existing portfolio and our teams across Europe are looking forward to supporting Applied Graphene Materials with this endeavour.'

Arpadis Benelux NV has been distributing chemicals since 1999. The company is now established through its European subsidiaries and offices in Benelux, Germany, France, UK and Portugal.

Working with major global producers and SME's, responding to environmental responsibilities by seeking alternative products and materials coupled with more efficient supply chains are some of Arpadis' added virtues as a distributor.

Across Europe the company has a number of warehouses and blending/filling facilities that are third party owned and strategically selected to offer quick response times plus safe and secure storage. An ISO management system is in place with the company also having signed-up to the Responsible Care® Programme supported by many EU chemical trade associations.

The Arpadis team consists of technical experts in the fields of Coatings, Polyurethanes, Inks, Textiles, Plastics and Colorants as well as experienced staff members with expert knowledge in the fields of Chemical distribution, Procurement, Storage and Logistics. For the future, the business model will continue with more products aligned with the Coatings, Polyurethanes, Inks, Polymers, Aerospace and Textiles and other industry segments placing Arpadis at the forefront of the global supply chain. https://www.arpadis.com/

Applied Graphene Materials works in partnership with its customers using its knowledge and expertise to provide bespoke graphene dispersions and formats to deliver enhancements and benefits for a wide range of applications. The Group's strategy is to target commercial applications in three core markets: coatings, composites and functional materials.

The Group has developed proprietary bottom-up processes which are capable of producing high purity graphene nanoplatelets using a continuous process. The manufacturing process is based on sustainable, readily available raw materials and therefore does not rely on the supply of graphite, unlike a number of other graphene production techniques. Applied Graphene Materials owns the intellectual property and know-how behind this process.

Applied Graphene Materials was founded by Professor Karl Coleman in 2010 with its operations and processes based on technology that he initially developed at Durham University. The Group was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million, and is based at the Wilton Site on Teesside. In January 2016 the Group raised £8.5m to support its ongoing activities and in October 2017 the Group raised a further £9.8m. https://www.appliedgraphenematerials.com/