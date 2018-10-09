IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Board Appointment

Applied Graphene Materials, the producer of specialty graphene materials, announces the appointment of David Jonathan Blain, aged 56, to the Board as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 22nd October 2018. David is a chartered accountant with over 30 years' experience, who having worked in practice with Price Waterhouse has operated for many years at Board level in both fully listed and AIM companies.

David joins AGM from Nanoco Group plc, a nanotechnology business specialising in semiconductor material licences and products for the display, lighting and bio diagnostic imaging markets, where he operated as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. During his time at Nanoco David led the finance team and, in addition to overseeing day to day finance functions, successfully completed an £8 million fundraise in November 2017. Prior to this he spent seven years at Inspired Capital plc (formerly Renovo Group plc), a fully listed biotech company which, following cessation of biotech activities, acquired a company lending funds to small businesses. Operating as CFO and Company Secretary he played a significant role in the acquisition of Ultimate Finance Group plc. During his tenure the business increased its market capitalisation to £150m, employing 170 staff prior to its takeover by Tavistock in 2015.

The appointment of David comes at a period of significant planned development for the Company as it looks to generate and secure additional and ever larger orders.

Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome David to Applied Graphene Materials. His extensive commercial and operational experience coupled with his background in an early stage nanotechnology business will be a huge asset to the Company as it moves into the next phase of development. Additionally, having spent a considerable amount of time working in manufacturing and listed companies, setting strategy and growing businesses and teams we believe this will be of significant benefit as we look to advance the Company.'

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Other than as set out below, there is no further information to be disclosed under schedule 2(g) and Rule 17 of the AIM Rules in respect of Mr Blain's appointment.

Mr David Jonathan Blain, aged 56 is, or has been, a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships Nanoco Group Plc

Nanoco Technologies Limited

Nanoco Tech Limited

Nanoco Life Sciences Limited

Nanoco 2D Material Limited

Dysons Sales Ledger Management Services Limited

Ultimate Construction Finance Limited

Ultimate Business Finance Limited

Ultimate Finance Group Limited

Ultimate Accelerated Payments Limited

Ultimate Factors Limited

Ultimate Bridging Finance Limited

Ultimate Asset Financing Limited

Ultimate Finance Limited

Ultimate Trade Finance Limited

Ultimate Finance Holdings Limited

Ashley Finance Limited

BIZHELP24 Limited

Renovo Technologies Limited

Renovo Ltd

Broken Nation Films Ltd Reinnervate Limited

