Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Applied Graphene Materials, the producer of specialty graphene materials, announces the appointment of David Jonathan Blain, aged 56, to the Board as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 22nd October 2018. David is a chartered accountant with over 30 years' experience, who having worked in practice with Price Waterhouse has operated for many years at Board level in both fully listed and AIM companies.

David joins AGM from Nanoco Group plc, a nanotechnology business specialising in semiconductor material licences and products for the display, lighting and bio diagnostic imaging markets, where he operated as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. During his time at Nanoco David led the finance team and, in addition to overseeing day to day finance functions, successfully completed an £8 million fundraise in November 2017. Prior to this he spent seven years at Inspired Capital plc (formerly Renovo Group plc), a fully listed biotech company which, following cessation of biotech activities, acquired a company lending funds to small businesses. Operating as CFO and Company Secretary he played a significant role in the acquisition of Ultimate Finance Group plc. During his tenure the business increased its market capitalisation to £150m, employing 170 staff prior to its takeover by Tavistock in 2015.

The appointment of David comes at a period of significant planned development for the Company as it looks to generate and secure additional and ever larger orders.

Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome David to Applied Graphene Materials. His extensive commercial and operational experience coupled with his background in an early stage nanotechnology business will be a huge asset to the Company as it moves into the next phase of development. Additionally, having spent a considerable amount of time working in manufacturing and listed companies, setting strategy and growing businesses and teams we believe this will be of significant benefit as we look to advance the Company.'

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Other than as set out below, there is no further information to be disclosed under schedule 2(g) and Rule 17 of the AIM Rules in respect of Mr Blain's appointment.

Mr David Jonathan Blain, aged 56 is, or has been, a director of the following companies during the previous five years:

Current directorships/partnerships
 Past directorships/partnerships
  • Nanoco Group Plc
  • Nanoco Technologies Limited
  • Nanoco Tech Limited
  • Nanoco Life Sciences Limited
  • Nanoco 2D Material Limited
  • Dysons Sales Ledger Management Services Limited
  • Ultimate Construction Finance Limited
  • Ultimate Business Finance Limited
  • Ultimate Finance Group Limited
  • Ultimate Accelerated Payments Limited
  • Ultimate Factors Limited
  • Ultimate Bridging Finance Limited
  • Ultimate Asset Financing Limited
  • Ultimate Finance Limited
  • Ultimate Trade Finance Limited
  • Ultimate Finance Holdings Limited
  • Ashley Finance Limited
  • BIZHELP24 Limited
  • Renovo Technologies Limited
  • Renovo Ltd
  • Broken Nation Films Ltd
Reinnervate Limited

For further information, please contact:

Applied Graphene Materials +44 (0) 1642 438 214
Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer
N+1 Singer
 +44 (0) 207 496 3000
Richard Lindley / James White
Hudson Sandler +44 (0) 207 796 4133
Charlie Jack / Emily Dillon

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:12:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
11:13aIP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Board Appointment
PU
11:13aIP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Final results for the year ended 30 June 2018
PU
10/08IP : Diurnal Group plc - SMC Approves The Use of Alkindi
PU
10/08IP : Hvivo plc - Signed new contracts with a leading global biopharmaceutical co..
PU
10/08IP : Hvivo plc - Directorate change
PU
10/08IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Ceres to launch new Fuel Cell Manufacturing faci..
PU
10/08IP : Diurnal Group plc - Headline data for Chronocort® European Phase III clinic..
PU
10/08IP : Portfolio company Diurnal announces headline data for Chronocort® European ..
PU
10/08IP : Portfolio co Diurnal headline data for Chronocort
PU
10/05IP : Veryan Medical Ltd - BioMimics 3D receives Premarket Approval from FDA
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25IP Group PLC reports 1H results 
2017IP GROUP : Playing The DIY Valuation Game 
Financials (GBP)
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Humphrey Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman-Elect
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-16.17%1 654
BLACKROCK-8.22%75 142
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.01%52 587
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.73%32 770
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-35.29%24 389
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.84%24 162
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.