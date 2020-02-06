Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Appointment of Warren Finegold as a Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:23am EST

Ceres Power Holdings plc ('Ceres', the 'Company') (AIM: CWR.L), a global leader in fuel cell technology and engineering, announces the appointment of Warren Finegold as an independent Non-executive Director effective from 1 March 2020.

Over a 30-year career, Warren played an instrumental role in growing Vodafone into one of the world's largest telecoms companies. As Head of the Technology Team at UBS Investment Bank, Warren was one of Vodafone's principal M&A advisers before joining the group in 2006. He held the position of Group Strategy and Business Development Director and was a member of the Vodafone Group Executive Committee for 10 years. He continued to act as an adviser to the CEO and the Board on strategic projects up until 2018.

In the past 12 months, Ceres has strengthened its position as the partner of choice in solid oxide fuel cell technology and has built significant strategic partnerships with some of the world's leading engineering and technology companies. Warren's experience in global markets, business growth and strategic leadership will be very beneficial to Ceres as it seeks to leverage its asset-light licensing model to embed clean energy technology in a greater number of applications and geographies.

Alan Aubrey, Chairman of Ceres Power Holdings plc, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Warren to the Board of Ceres. Warren brings significant expertise in global business development and in supporting executive teams to drive strategic growth. In addition, his strong board experience and active knowledge of governance and regulatory matters will be helpful to Ceres during this period of expanding market opportunities. I am certain that Warren's appointment will bring huge value to the Board and I look forward to working with him.'

Warren said of his appointment: 'I am pleased to be joining the Board of Ceres at such an exciting time in the Company's development. I look forward to working with the Directors and management team to build on the tremendous progress already made in establishing Ceres as a world-leader in fuel cell technology.'

Previously, Warren also held roles at Goldman Sachs International and Hill Samuel & Co. Ltd. He has an M.A. in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and a Masters degree in Business Administration from London Business School.

Warren, who is 62 years old, is a Senior Independent Director and Chair of Nominations Committee at Avast plc. He previously sat on the Boards of UBM plc, Inmarsat plc and several Vodafone Group subsidiaries and joint ventures.

For further information

Visit www.cerespower.com or contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc Tel: +44 (0)7932 023 283
Elizabeth Skerritt
Investec Bank PLC (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
 Tel: +44 (0)207 597 5970
Jeremy Ellis / Patrick Robb
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
 Tel: +44 (0)203 207 7800
Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore
Powerscourt
 Tel: +44 (0)20 7250 1446
Peter Ogden / James White

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a world-leading developer of next generation solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world's largest engineering and technology companies, such as Weichai in China, Bosch in Germany, Miura in Japan, and Doosan in South Korea, to develop systems and products that address climate change and air quality challenges for transportation, industry, data centres and everyday living. Ceres is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') (AIM: CWR) and is classified by the LSE Green Economy Mark, which recognises listed companies that derive more than 50% of their activity from the green economy.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
05:23aIP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Appointment of Warren Finegold as a Non-executiv..
PU
02/05IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Year-end trading update
PU
02/03IP : WaveOptics Ltd - SCHOTT and WaveOptics Enter Into Strategic Supply Partners..
PU
02/03IP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics launches waveguide that will bring AR wearables..
PU
02/03IP : Avacta Group plc - Avacta and Daewoong Agree Collaboration and License Agre..
PU
01/29IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Ministerial visit to Intelligent Ultraso..
PU
01/28IP : Avacta Group plc - Successful initial proof-of-concept for a proprietary ne..
PU
01/28IP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Notice of cyber security incident
PU
01/24IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Change of Adviser
PU
01/24IP : Modern Water plc - Oversubscribed £1.85 million Conditional Placing of 370,..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 143 M
EBIT 2019 -32,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 79,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,22x
P/E ratio 2020 6,35x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 5,04x
Capitalization 720 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 127,33  GBp
Last Close Price 68,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 87,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-4.23%954
BLACKROCK, INC.8.11%83 759
UBS GROUP1.47%44 990
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.66%40 891
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.21%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.19%27 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group