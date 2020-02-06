IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Appointment of Warren Finegold as a Non-executive Director

Ceres Power Holdings plc ('Ceres', the 'Company') (AIM: CWR.L), a global leader in fuel cell technology and engineering, announces the appointment of Warren Finegold as an independent Non-executive Director effective from 1 March 2020.

Over a 30-year career, Warren played an instrumental role in growing Vodafone into one of the world's largest telecoms companies. As Head of the Technology Team at UBS Investment Bank, Warren was one of Vodafone's principal M&A advisers before joining the group in 2006. He held the position of Group Strategy and Business Development Director and was a member of the Vodafone Group Executive Committee for 10 years. He continued to act as an adviser to the CEO and the Board on strategic projects up until 2018.

In the past 12 months, Ceres has strengthened its position as the partner of choice in solid oxide fuel cell technology and has built significant strategic partnerships with some of the world's leading engineering and technology companies. Warren's experience in global markets, business growth and strategic leadership will be very beneficial to Ceres as it seeks to leverage its asset-light licensing model to embed clean energy technology in a greater number of applications and geographies.

Alan Aubrey, Chairman of Ceres Power Holdings plc, commented: 'I am delighted to welcome Warren to the Board of Ceres. Warren brings significant expertise in global business development and in supporting executive teams to drive strategic growth. In addition, his strong board experience and active knowledge of governance and regulatory matters will be helpful to Ceres during this period of expanding market opportunities. I am certain that Warren's appointment will bring huge value to the Board and I look forward to working with him.'

Warren said of his appointment: 'I am pleased to be joining the Board of Ceres at such an exciting time in the Company's development. I look forward to working with the Directors and management team to build on the tremendous progress already made in establishing Ceres as a world-leader in fuel cell technology.'

Previously, Warren also held roles at Goldman Sachs International and Hill Samuel & Co. Ltd. He has an M.A. in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University and a Masters degree in Business Administration from London Business School.

Warren, who is 62 years old, is a Senior Independent Director and Chair of Nominations Committee at Avast plc. He previously sat on the Boards of UBM plc, Inmarsat plc and several Vodafone Group subsidiaries and joint ventures.

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a world-leading developer of next generation solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world's largest engineering and technology companies, such as Weichai in China, Bosch in Germany, Miura in Japan, and Doosan in South Korea, to develop systems and products that address climate change and air quality challenges for transportation, industry, data centres and everyday living. Ceres is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') (AIM: CWR) and is classified by the LSE Green Economy Mark, which recognises listed companies that derive more than 50% of their activity from the green economy.