IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Change of Financial Year End

Ceres Power Holdings plc ('Ceres' or the 'Company') (AIM: CWR.L), a global leader in fuel cell and electrochemical technology, announces its intention to change its financial year end reporting date from 30 June to 31 December.

This change has been considered by the Board for some time. It will bring the Company's year end in line with most companies and also avoids having a year end during the summer period.

As a result the Company's next sets of results will be issued as follows:

unaudited interim results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 in late September 2020

audited final results for the 18-month period ended 31 December 2020 by the end of March 2021

unaudited interim results for the 6 months to 30 June 2021 in late September 2021

audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 by the end of March 2022

About Ceres Power

Ceres is a world-leading developer of fuel cell and electrochemical technology that enables its partners to deliver clean energy at scale and speed. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it embed its technology in some of the world's most progressive companies - such as Weichai in China, Bosch in Germany, Miura in Japan, and Doosan in South Korea - to develop systems and products that address climate change and air quality challenges for transportation, industry, data centres and everyday living. Ceres is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') (AIM: CWR.L) and was awarded the Green Economy Mark by LSE, which recognises listed companies that derive more than 50% of their revenues from the green economy.