IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Final results for the year ended 30 June 2018

STRATEGIC PARTNERS ENABLE A STEP CHANGE IN COMMERCIAL GROWTH

Ceres Power Holdings plc ('Ceres Power', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (AIM: CWR.L) announces its final results for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights

Revenue and other operating income up 71% to £7 million;

Bosch and Weichai Power strategic partnerships with significant equity investments, development and licensing agreements;

Major increase in order book from £3 million to £30 million at the date of these accounts;

Strong cash position after new equity of £49.3 million from financial investors and Bosch and Weichai post financial year end;

Progress with existing partners - field trials to start with confidential partner later this year and new programme signed with Nissan backed by £7 million of funding through the UK's Advanced Propulsion Centre;

Increase in net electrical efficiency to 60% achieved in customer systems and first-of-a-kind 5kW stack design completed;

£7 million investment in new manufacturing facility announced, creating 60 jobs in Redhill, Surrey (UK).

Phil Caldwell, CEO, commented:

'2018 is a landmark year for Ceres. We have seen a big step change in order book and strong revenue growth as demand accelerates for technologies that can enable a post-combustion future. In the last five months alone we have announced equity investments and new agreements with both Weichai in China and Bosch in Germany adding to our existing relationships in Japan and the US. We are proud our unique British SteelCell® technology is setting the standard for solid oxide fuel cell technology around the world. We are now working towards trials for three separate products that tackle air quality and climate change.

Our progress this year confirms we have the right strategy to enable our partners to access our technology and establish Ceres Power as a global leader in the fuel cell industry.'

Year Ended 30 June 2018 Year Ended 30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Total revenue and other operating income, comprising: 7,009 4,076 Revenue 6,329 3,119 Other operating income 680 957 EBITDA1 (10,772) (10,263) Equity free cash flow2 (10,898) (9,363) Net cash and short-term investments3 6,395 17,158 Order book - at the date of this report4 29,800 3,200

EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) is calculated as the operating loss (£11.9 million) less depreciation (£1.1 million). Management use EBITDA as an alternative performance measure to operating loss as they believe that it is a more relevant and comparable measure of the operating activities of the Group. Equity free cash flow (EFCF) is the net change in cash and cash equivalents in the year (£3.2 million) less net cash generated from financing activities (£0.1 million) less the movement in short term investments (£14 million). Management use EFCF as an alternative performance measure to the net change in cash and cash equivalents as they believe that it is a more relevant and comparable measure of the overall cash flows of the Group as it excludes any funding activities or changes in investments. Since the year end the Company has raised £49.3 million through new equity raises with new and existing investors including Weichai Power and Bosch. Order book is the contracted commercial and grant revenue scheduled to be realised in future years. There is no comparable figure disclosed in the financial statements as this figure represents future anticipated revenue and other operating income. Management use order book as a performance measure as they believe that it is a useful indicator of the Group's commercial progress.

For further information, please contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Tel: +44 (0)1403 273 463 Phil Caldwell / Richard Preston

Zeus Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Andrew Jones / Dom King

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 203 207 7800

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Laure Fine

Powerscourt

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 Peter Ogden/ Niall Walsh



Notes to Editor:

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power is a world leader in low cost, next generation fuel cell technology for use in distributed power products that reduce operating costs, lower CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, increase efficiency and improve energy security. The Ceres Power unique patented SteelCell® technology generates power from widely available fuels at high efficiency and is manufactured using standard processing equipment and conventional materials such as steel, meaning that it can be mass produced at an affordable price for domestic and business use. Ceres Power offer its partners the opportunity to develop power systems and products using its unique SteelCell® technology and know-how, combined with the opportunity to supply the SteelCell® in volume through its manufacturing partners. For further information please visit: http://www.cerespower.com/

Chairman's Statement

2018 has been a landmark year in Ceres Power's history as the significant investment and dedication of our people has resulted in excellent commercial progress and strategic partnerships with some of the world's leading companies. This has been achieved through our partnering and licensing business model, facilitated by a unique world-class British technology and excellent leadership team. Our recent strategic partnerships with Bosch in Germany and Weichai Power in China, in addition to further progress in Japan and the US, show we have the right strategy to enable our partners to access our technology and establish Ceres Power as a global leader in the fuel cell industry.

We continue to benefit from the disruption in the energy and transportation markets as society addresses the significant challenges of decarbonisation and improving air quality, while also balancing the intermittency of renewable energy and electrification of our transportation system.

Many of the world's leading power system and engine companies are now looking for alternatives to conventional combustion and are developing products using cleaner, flexible technologies such as batteries and fuel cells. The SteelCell® is rapidly setting a new standard in the industry due to its robustness, fuel flexibility and potential to be mass manufactured in a cost-effective way and the recent contracts with leading global players such as Bosch and Weichai Power underlines the SteelCell's growing importance.

The company has successfully raised £49 million since the end of the financial year through a combination of a placing in July with Weichai Power and institutional financial investors and the additional recent equity investment with Bosch. We have the potential to raise a further £28 million in new equity upon successful completion of the second stage of the Weichai investment. I'm pleased to say that with this level of funding, combined with the strong order book now in place, the Company will be well funded to deliver its business plan through to commercialisation in the coming years.

As the Company grows we continue to strengthen the Board and the governance structure to ensure we have the right effective control and oversight for the next stage of growth. We intend to strengthen the Board and focus on strategic issues with a clear distinction from the Executive Board. Mark Selby, our CTO, has moved across from the Board to the Executive Board and I would like to thank him for his contribution. This year Mike Lloyd also completed his service with the Board and retired and I would like to extend our thanks for his significant contribution to Ceres Power through this period. We welcome Caroline Hargrove to the Board who brings direct experience of fast growing technology companies from her time at McLaren Applied Technologies.

I would like to offer my thanks to the Board and employees for their efforts in what has been a very successful year. I look forward to further progress with our new partners as Ceres Power reinforces its reputation as a world-leader in the fast-growing clean energy and electric vehicle sector with the potential to establish the SteelCell® as the new standard for the industry.

Alan Aubrey

Chairman

8 October 2018