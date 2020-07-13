Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £2.1 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:06am EDT

DeepMatter Group Plc (AIM: DMTR), the AIM-quoted company focusing on digitising chemistry , today announces a placing and subscription to raise gross proceeds of £2.1 million, at a price of 1.5 pence per new ordinary share of 0.01 pence each (the 'Issue Price').

The Company proposes to raise approximately £1.9 million, before expenses, by way of the conditional placing of 130,830,001 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price with certain new and existing investors (the 'Placing'). In addition, the Company is also proposing to raise £0.2 million by way of a direct subscription with the Company of 11,733,334 new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price (the 'Subscription'). Certain directors of the Company intend to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares as part of the Subscription.

The Placing and Subscription proceeds will be used to further strengthen the Group's balance sheet and invest in sales, marketing, distribution and support, enabling it to grow market share of its DigitalGlassware™ technology platform and cheminformatics product lines, including ICSynth. In combination with revenue estimates, the net proceeds of the Placing and Subscription are expected to fund the expansion plans of the Company over the next 24 months.

In the Directors' opinion, the change to working practices within laboratories caused by social distancing is highlighting the need to share scientific data both remotely and within the lab, accelerating the digitisation of the laboratory and underlining the value proposition of the DigitalGlassware™ platform. The Group has a growing pipeline of sales opportunities and has seen increased interest in its DigitalGlassware™ platform and other products.

The Company also announces it has provided DigitalGlassware™ to a top 10 global pharmaceutical company, Novartis, and is finalising a collaboration agreement with them, building on previously announced collaborations with AstraZeneca, the University of Nottingham, the University of Leeds and Cancer Research UK.

The Placing is being conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix. Completion of the Placing and Subscription are conditional on, inter alia, Admission of 142,563,335 New Ordinary Shares.

The Issue Price represents a discount of 18.9 per cent. to the previous day closing share price of 1.85 pence per share on 10 July 2020.

The Placing is being conducted by Canaccord Genuity Limited ('Canaccord Genuity') as Nomad, Sole Bookrunner and Broker (the 'Broker').

Mark Warne, CEO of DeepMatter , commented, 'Since the successful conclusion of our Pioneer Programme in 2019, we have seen a steady increase of interest in our DigitalGlassware™ platform, which has subsequently been accelerated by the new socially-distanced working practices in labs around the world. As we transition from the R&D phase into full commercialisation, with a clear focus on sales execution, this additional funding will enable us to invest in our operations so that we can capitalise on this opportunity and deliver long-term growth in shareholder value.'

For more information

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156
Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer
C anaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
 T: 020 7523 8000

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Angelos Vlatakis

Alma PR

T: 020 3405 0205

deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

Caroline Forde

Harriet Jackson

Kieran Breheny

About DeepMatter Group plc

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

Visit: www.deepmatter.io and follow @deepmattergroup

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 09:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
05:21aIP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Trading Update
PU
05:06aIP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £2.1 million
PU
05:06aIP : Modern Water plc - Collaboration agreement between Integumen and Avacta
PU
07/09IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Trading Update
PU
07/06IP : Mission Therapeutics Ltd - Mission Raises $15m and Expands its Relationship..
PU
07/06IP : Appoints Prof. Clark Chair of ESG Ethics Committee
PU
07/01IP : Modern Water plc - Delay in Publication of 2019 Final Results
PU
06/23IP : Itaconix plc - Proposed Fundraising of a minimum of £1.12 million ($1.4 mil..
PU
06/18IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Directors
PU
06/18IP : AGM Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,1 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 151 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 675 M 853 M 854 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 106,67 GBX
Last Close Price 63,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-10.56%853
BLACKROCK, INC.10.22%84 461
UBS GROUP AG-8.92%42 453
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.74%33 983
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.46%28 960
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.94%22 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group