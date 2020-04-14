Log in
IP : DeepMatter Group plc - DeepMatter's technology selected by Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute

04/14/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute to trial DigitalGlassware™ within its Drug Discovery Unit to enhance the reproducibility of its chemistry and accelerate drug discovery

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM-quoted company focusing on digitising chemistry has signed a contract with the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute and Cancer Research Technology (the commercialisation and development arm of Cancer Research UK) for its DigitalGlassware™ platform. The technology will be installed within the institute's Drug Discovery Unit to enable the accurate and reproducible sharing of its research output with its outsourced chemistry partners located in China. The use of DigitalGlassware™ means the Drug Discovery Unit will be able to share its cutting-edge chemistry across locations, so that work is not needlessly duplicated nor time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries might be made faster.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform will allow the Drug Discovery Unit to accurately and systematically record, code and enter the results of their experiments into a shared data cloud, enabling the sharing of details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time.

A subsequent deployment in China is anticipated to take place later in 2020.

Mark Warne, CEO of DeepMatter Group, commented: 'We are very proud to be working with Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, one of Europe's leading cancer research centres, and delighted that through the use of our technology, DeepMatter is able to support them in their life-saving work.

'The difficulty in consistently reproducing quality chemistry globally is an issue that continues to plague chemists. DigitalGlasswareTM addresses this problem and we believe it has the potential to transform the industry .'

Justin Bower, Joint Head of the Drug Discovery Unit and Head of Chemistry at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, added: 'We know that improved reproducibility in our work, particularly when achieved across multiple sites, will lead to enhanced productivity and a faster speed of discovery. DeepMatter's technology is some of the most innovative we have seen to date and we look forward to working with them test its capabilities.'

For more information

Please contact:

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156
Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Broker) T: 020 7523 8000
Bobbie Hilliam / Angelos Vlatakis
Alma PR

T: 020 3405 0205

deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

Caroline Forde / Susie Hudson / Harriet Jackson
Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute
 T: 0141 330 3953
Head of Chemistry/Joint Head of BDDU, Justin Bower

About DeepMatter Group plc

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

Visit: www.deepmatter.io and follow @deepmattergroup

Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute

The Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow, directed by Professor Owen Sansom, is one of Europe's leading cancer research centres, supporting cutting-edge work into the molecular mechanisms of cancer development. As well as core support from Cancer Research UK, the Institute also receives income from a number of external grants and industry collaborations. The Beatson has an excellent reputation for fundamental cancer research, including world-class metabolism studies and renowned in vivo modelling of tumour growth and metastasis. Its Drug Discovery Unit, headed by Justin Bower and Heather McKinnon, is central to its mission to apply cancer discovery for patient benefit. www.beatson.gla.ac.uk .

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 08:37:01 UTC
