IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Directorate Change

06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

As previously announced, DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM-quoted company focusing on digitizing chemistry, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Lauren Lees to the Board as Financial Director with immediate effect.

Lauren is a chartered accountant who qualified with Grant Thornton UK LLP and has been Financial Controller at the Company since October 2018, during which time she has played a significant role in the strategic and operational development of the Group. Previously, she was Financial Controller at BioOutsource Limited, a high growth start-up life science company which was acquired by Sartorius AG in 2015, and then rebranded as Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited, serving on both the local management and strategy teams. Lauren takes over as Financial Director from Michael Bretherton who has stepped down with immediate effect.

Lauren Rachel Lees, aged 31, holds no other current directorships, nor has she held a directorship during the five years prior to her appointment. She holds no interest in ordinary shares of the Company. There are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMatter, commented:

'We are grateful for the significant contribution Michael has made to the business and wish him well in his future endeavours. We are also pleased to welcome Lauren to her new role as Financial Director. Her positive influence on not only the finance department, but also the broader Group so far has been significant, and we look forward to benefitting from her skills and experience further at Board level.'

For further information:

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156
Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer
Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker) T: 020 7601 6100
Tom Griffiths

David Coaten

Alma PR

T: 020 3405 0209

deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

Caroline Forde

Susie Hudson

Jessica Joynson

About DeepMatter:

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:03 UTC
