Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/17 05:56:50 am
109.3 GBp   -0.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Disposal of Scanning Ion Conductance Microscope business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:39am EST

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM quoted company focusing on digitizing chemistry, announces that its subsidiary, OpenIOLabs Limited, has disposed of the Scanning Ion Conductance Microscope ('SICM') business to Scientific Digital Imaging plc, by way of an asset purchase agreement.

Deepmatter acquired OpenIOLabs in 2017 for some of its assets, those used to integrate equipment in a laboratory, a capability the Group had always intended to include in its DigitalGlasswareTM platform. With this objective complete, the remainder of the OpenIOLabs business, being non-core to Deepmatter's continuing operations, has now been acquired by Scientific Digital Imaging plc.

For further information:

DeepMatter Group plc T: 0141 548 8156
Mark Warne, Chief Executive Officer
Stockdale Securities Limited
 T: 020 7601 6100

Tom Griffiths

Edward Thomas

Alma PR

T: 020 3405 0209

deepmatter@almapr.co.uk

Caroline Forde

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

Susie Hudson

About DeepMatter:

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

More information is available here: http://www.deepmattergroup.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 10:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
05:39aIP : DeepMatter Group plc - Disposal of Scanning Ion Conductance Microscope busi..
PU
01/16IP : Actual Experience plc - Preliminary Results
PU
01/15IP : Itaconix plc - Itaconix signs agreement with Nouryon for Itaconix's bio-bas..
PU
01/14IP : MedaPhor Group plc - Change of name to Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
PU
01/10IP : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal announces grant of second US patent for Chronoc..
PU
01/10IP : hVIVO plc - Positive data for Phase IIb FLU-v challenge study
PU
01/08IP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics and Wistron form strategic partnership to build..
PU
01/08IP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics and Compal sign strategic partnership agreement..
PU
01/07IP : MedaPhor Group plc - Trading update
PU
01/04IP : CircassiaPharma plc - General Meeting Business Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14,4 M
EBIT 2018 -68,8 M
Net income 2018 -95,4 M
Finance 2018 83,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,34
EV / Sales 2018 75,1x
EV / Sales 2019 7,29x
Capitalization 1 165 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC1.29%1 500
BLACKROCK2.01%65 141
UBS GROUP9.07%51 896
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)7.14%49 864
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.73%26 746
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD8.38%24 372
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.