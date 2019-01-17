IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Disposal of Scanning Ion Conductance Microscope business

DeepMatter (AIM: DMTR), the AIM quoted company focusing on digitizing chemistry, announces that its subsidiary, OpenIOLabs Limited, has disposed of the Scanning Ion Conductance Microscope ('SICM') business to Scientific Digital Imaging plc, by way of an asset purchase agreement.

Deepmatter acquired OpenIOLabs in 2017 for some of its assets, those used to integrate equipment in a laboratory, a capability the Group had always intended to include in its DigitalGlasswareTM platform. With this objective complete, the remainder of the OpenIOLabs business, being non-core to Deepmatter's continuing operations, has now been acquired by Scientific Digital Imaging plc.

About DeepMatter:

DeepMatter's long term strategy is to integrate chemistry with technology, thereby enabling a greater use of artificial intelligence and reaching a point where chemicals can be autonomously synthesised through robotics. In the near term this involves the provision of an integrated software, hardware and artificial intelligence enabled platform, DigitalGlassware™, to scientists across research and process development sectors.

The DigitalGlassware™ platform allows chemistry experiments to be accurately and systematically recorded, coded and entered into a shared data cloud. The platform is designed to enable chemists to work together effectively; sharing the details of their experiments from anywhere and in real-time, so that work is not needlessly duplicated, time and money wasted, and ultimately so new discoveries may be made faster.

