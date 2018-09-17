IP : Director/PDMR Shareholding

IP Group plc - Director's share purchase

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, has been notified that on 17 September 2018, Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman-Elect and a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 16,100 Ordinary Shares of 2p each at a price of 124 pence per share.

Following this purchase, Sir Douglas Flint now has a total beneficial interest in 18,500 Ordinary Shares, representing less than 0.01 per cent of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sir Douglas Flint 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman-Elect, Director of the company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Announcement 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IP Group plc b) LEI 213800HG22UM138WFG43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc ISIN: GB00B128J450 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 124 pence 16,100 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 17 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

