IP GROUP PLC
  Report  
IP : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/17/2018 | 01:23pm CEST

IP Group plc - Director's share purchase

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, has been notified that on 17 September 2018, Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman-Elect and a Director of the Company, purchased a total of 16,100 Ordinary Shares of 2p each at a price of 124 pence per share.

Following this purchase, Sir Douglas Flint now has a total beneficial interest in 18,500 Ordinary Shares, representing less than 0.01 per cent of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sir Douglas Flint

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman-Elect, Director of the company

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IP Group plc

b)

LEI

213800HG22UM138WFG43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc

ISIN: GB00B128J450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

124 pence

16,100

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

For more information, please contact:

IP Group plc

www.ipgroupplc.com

Greg Smith, Chief Financial Officer
Liz Vaughan-Adams, Communications

+44 (0) 20 7444 0050
+44 (0) 20 7444 0062/+44 (0) 7979 853802

Charlotte Street Partners

Andrew Wilson

+44 (0) 7810 636995

Martha Walsh

+44 (0) 7876 245962

Notes for editors

About IP Group

IP Group is a leading intellectual property commercialisation company which focuses on evolving great ideas, mainly from its partner universities, into world-changing businesses. The Group has pioneered a unique approach to developing these ideas and the resulting businesses by providing access to business building expertise, capital (through its 100%-owned FCA-authorised subsidiaries IP Capital and Parkwalk Advisors), networks, recruitment and business support. IP Group has a strong track record of success and its portfolio comprises holdings in early-stage to mature businesses across life sciences and technology. IP Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ipgroupplc.com.

ENDS

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:22:04 UTC
