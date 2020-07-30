Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Diurnal Group plc - Business and trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:56am EDT

Continued strong sales growth for Alkindi® in key markets

130% year-on-year revenue growth across Europe

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, today provides a business and unaudited trading update for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Financial highlights:

  • Alkindi® revenues for the year ended 30 June 2020 were £2.39m (year ended 30 June 2019: £1.04m), representing year-on-year growth of 130%. This strong performance was driven by new country launches and increased market penetration in the UK and Germany. Moreover, it was achieved despite challenges in access to hospital-based prescribing physicians due to Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in Italy where Alkindi® was launched in February 2020.
  • Cash balance of £15.4m, reflecting the successful placing in March 2020 which resulted in gross proceeds of approximately £11.2m, and the upfront payment of $3.5m from Eton Pharmaceuticals received in April 2020.

Operational highlights:

  • Alkindi® now fully launched in UK, Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
  • New Drug Application (NDA) for Alkindi® Sprinkle accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The PDUFA date set by the FDA, which would be the earliest date at which approval could occur, is 29 September 2020
  • US licensing agreement signed with Eton Pharmaceuticals for Alkindi® Sprinkle, with upfront payment of $5.0m and an additional $2.5m cash milestone payment upon first commercial sale following regulatory approval and grant of Orphan Drug Status. Confirmation of Orphan Drug Status is anticipated concurrently with NDA approval.
  • Validation of Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for Chronocort® to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2020 following submission in December 2019. Diurnal is anticipating recommendation for approval of Chronocort® by the EMA in Q1 2021.
  • The Company remains vigilant to risks posed by the current Covid-19 situation. There have been no significant changes to the impacts on its business operations since the previous update in April 2020 and the Board remains confident that Diurnal is well-positioned to continue to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on the Company's business.

Martin Whitaker, CEO of Diurnal, commented:

'Over the past year we have made significant progress as a business, financially and operationally. We have increased our commercial footprint in key markets whilst advancing both Alkindi® Sprinkle in the US and Chronocort® in Europe along their respective regulatory pathways. During the remainder of 2020, we expect FDA approval for Alkindi® in the US and further approvals for Alkindi® in Australia and Israel, in addition to continuing to progress our next product, DITEST™, following confirmation of the regulatory path with the FDA, as announced today. Our successful fundraise in March 2020 allows us to progress our vision of becoming a world-leading specialty pharma company in endocrinology and is expected to take our cortisol deficiency business, represented by Alkindi® and Chronocort®, through to profitability.'

For further information

Please visit www.diurnal.co.uk or contact:

Diurnal Group plc +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)
 +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl

Corporate Broking: James Stearns

FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations)
 +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Victoria Foster Mitchell

Notes to Editors

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-headquartered, European specialty pharma company developing pharmaceutical products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:55:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
04:56aIP : Diurnal Group plc - Business and trading update
PU
07/27IP : Carisma Therapeutics Inc - Announces FDA clearance of IND application for f..
PU
07/27IP : Applied Graphene plc - Signature of distribution agreement
PU
07/24IP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Commencement of facility expansion plan
PU
07/23IP : MobilION Systems Inc - Announces First-half 2020 Momentum and Corporate Ach..
PU
07/23IP : Itaconix plc - Itaconix Grows Revenues 80% in First Half 2020
PU
07/15IP : Crescendo Biologics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics enters pre-clinical collabora..
PU
07/13IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Trading Update
PU
07/13IP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £2.1 million
PU
07/13IP : Modern Water plc - Collaboration agreement between Integumen and Avacta
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 77,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 175 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 718 M 932 M 931 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,00x
EV / Sales 2021 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 111,67 GBX
Last Close Price 67,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-4.79%932
BLACKROCK, INC.14.90%87 009
UBS GROUP AG-9.12%43 406
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.33%31 953
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.92%30 476
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.60%22 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group