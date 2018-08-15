Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IP : Diurnal Group plc - Update on Alkindi® in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, notes the publication of a clinical benefit dossier assessment of Alkindi® (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) by the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) released today on the Gemeinsame Bundesausschuss (G-BA) website, which states that Alkindi®'s benefit over generic hydrocortisone has been not proven, as the appropriate comparator therapy (hydrocortisone) was not implemented in any of the studies. This assessment is as anticipated since Diurnal did not include a hydrocortisone comparator arm in its pivotal studies with Alkindi®, due to the lack of a specific paediatric dose appropriate licensed form of hydrocortisone. This assessment does not impact Diurnal's commercial expectations for Alkindi® in Europe.

Diurnal announced the launch of Alkindi® in Germany in May 2018, following submission of a pricing and reimbursement dossier to the G-BA. Alkindi® is now stocked at over 40 wholesaler depots and is available to pharmacies across Germany, with initial Alkindi® pricing and commercial sales to date in line with the Company's expectations.

Diurnal submitted an Added Benefit dossier for Alkindi® to the G-BA in May 2018. Part of the multi-faceted early benefit assessments procedure according to the Arzneimittelmarkt-Neuordnungsgesetz (AMNOG) process is a clinical benefit dossier assessment performed by the IQWiG. The Alkindi® marketing authorisation was underpinned by the statistically significant data previously reported from the Company's pivotal open-label Phase III clinical trial. In this study, as agreed with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a comparator was not included due to the lack of a regulated and licensed paediatric formulation. The findings of IQWiG are non-binding on the G-BA.

The next scheduled step in the assessment process is a hearing with the G-BA committee, which provides an opportunity for experts in medical science and practice, physicians' associations, self-help groups and patient representatives, as well as manufacturers to contribute their expertise or their viewpoints to the process. The assessment process, and therefore the determination of the final price in Germany, is expected to be completed by May 2019 by the G-BA.

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Diurnal, said, 'As part of the pan-European commercialisation programme for Alkindi®, Diurnal is in discussions with various health authorities across Europe to ensure timely launches in all major European countries. Diurnal believes that Alkindi® represents a cost-effective and major breakthrough for patients with adrenal insufficiency, being the first licensed hydrocortisone treatment in Europe specifically designed for use in children'.

For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk or contact:

Diurnal Group plc +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
 +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl

Corporate Broking: James Stearns

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot

Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith

FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Victoria Foster Mitchell

Notes to Editors

About Der Gemeinsame Bundesausschuss (G-BA)

The G-BA is the highest decision-making body of the joint self-government of physicians, dentists, hospitals, and health insurance funds in Germany. The G-BA's assessment procedures are as follows:

  • A request for consultation must be submitted before the start of consultation.
  • The methods assessment is conducted according to specified criteria.
  • A hearing must take place before a resolution is drafted on changes that affect third parties.
  • The G-BA requires scientific support, e.g. from IQWiG, to fulfil its duties
  • The G-BA drafts a resolution after consultations are completed.
  • Resolutions are submitted for review by the Federal Ministry of Health, which has legal supervision over the G-BA.

The G-BA hearing procedure provides an opportunity for experts in medical science and practice, umbrella organisations of physicians' associations, central organisations of self-help groups and patient representatives, as well as manufacturers to contribute their expertise or their viewpoints as affected parties to the decision-making process. The results of the hearing procedure are evaluated by the subcommittee. For further information about G-BA, please visit: www.english.g-ba.de/legalmandate/

About IQWIG

IQWiG is the independent Germany agency responsible for the assessment of medical treatments based on their quality and efficacy.

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk

About Adrenal Insufficiency

Adrenal insufficiency (AI) is a condition characterised by deficiency in cortisol, an essential hormone in regulating metabolism and the response to stress. The primary symptoms of AI are chronic fatigue and patients are at risk of adrenal crisis and death if they do not have adequate cortisol replacement. AI is either primary or secondary, with primary AI resulting from diseases intrinsic to the adrenal gland and secondary AI resulting from pituitary diseases where there is a failure of stimulation of the adrenal by the pituitary of the signalling hormone ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone). In Europe, AI has been identified as a rare condition, where there are estimated to be approximately 4,000 sufferers younger than the age of six, where the need for an effective replacement therapy is greatest. Prior to the European approval of Diurnal's product, Alkindi®, paediatric AI was treated by compounding hydrocortisone or crushing/splitting tablets of hydrocortisone (the synthetic version of cortisol) as there was no licensed formulation available specifically designed for children.

About Alkindi® (hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening)

Alkindi® is the first preparation of hydrocortisone specifically designed for use in children suffering from paediatric AI. Alkindi® is a patented, oral, immediate-release paediatric formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening that allows for age-appropriate dosing in children. This therapeutic approach has the potential to help young patients less than eighteen years of age suffering from diseases due to cortisol deficiency including paediatric AI and CAH. AI requires life-long treatment and Diurnal's novel approach to product development has the potential to significantly improve these young patients' lives. On 9 February 2018, the European Commission granted a paediatric use marketing authorisation (PUMA) for Alkindi® as replacement therapy of AI in infants, children and adolescents (from birth to

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
01:26pIP : Diurnal Group plc - Update on Alkindi® in Germany
PU
10:56aIP : DeepMatter Group plc - Further Pioneer Agreements Signed and Notice of Inte..
PU
10:56aIP : Crescendo Biologics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics Reaches Technical Milestone f..
PU
08/13IP : Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc - Announces Duaklir® New Drug Application (ND..
PU
08/13IP : IXICO plc - Existing clinical trial study contract value increases by £0.6m
PU
08/11IP : Biotech Firm Focused on Cancer Raises 65m
AQ
08/10IP : Arkivum Ltd - Arkivum and MirrorWeb announce partnership to provide integra..
PU
08/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Artios raises £65M series B
AQ
08/10IP : Artios Pharma Ltd - Announces $84 million (£65 million) Series B Financing
PU
08/10IP : Artios Pharma completes £65m financing
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25IP Group PLC reports 1H results 
2017IP GROUP : Playing The DIY Valuation Game 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 86,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,25x
Capitalization 1 275 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Humphrey Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-12.80%1 620
BLACKROCK-7.11%76 143
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.37%50 137
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.07%31 435
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.41%24 514
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-18.18%19 706
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.