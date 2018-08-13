IP : IXICO plc - Existing clinical trial study contract value increases by £0.6m

Providing specialist data analytics and insights of medical imaging biomarkers in Huntington's disease

IXICO plc (AIM: IXI), the data science company delivering insights in neuroscience, today announced that it has signed an expanded scope to a current contract, with a top 10 pharmaceutical company. Additional services will be provided, increasing the value of the contract by £0.6m to £1.6m over the three year term. This new award has occurred within the first three months of the project; the original contract was announced on 14th May 2018.

As the lead image analysis partner in this study, IXICO will apply its proprietary approaches to data science, together with in-licenced algorithms from leading academic centres, to measure neurological outcomes in study participants. The expanded scope will see IXICO providing additional analysis based on advanced imaging modalities in a natural history study of people with early manifestation of Huntington's disease.

Giulio Cerroni, Chief Executive of IXICO, said: 'I am delighted that our client has decided to expand our involvement at such an early stage of this important study. We value the strength of our relationships with pharmaceutical companies and our ability to provide them with important insights to support their efforts to bring new medicines to market.'

About IXICO

IXICO is dedicated to delivering insights in neuroscience. Our mission is to transform the progression of our clients' neurodegenerative therapeutic pipeline through the application of novel medical imaging and mobile health digital technologies.

IXICO's specialist data analytics services are used by the global pharmaceutical industry to interpret brain scan data and digital biomarkers to enable better trial design, site qualification, patient selection and clinical outcomes. We provide technology-enabled services across all phases of clinical trial process evaluation. Our integrated digital platform provides a scalable and secure infrastructure for the capture and analysis of regulatory compliant clinical data to enable clients to make rapid, better informed decisions. IXICO is also collaborating with partners to develop new analytical techniques and companion digital health products targeted at improving patient outcomes.