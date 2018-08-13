Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IP : IXICO plc - Existing clinical trial study contract value increases by £0.6m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:40am CEST

Providing specialist data analytics and insights of medical imaging biomarkers in Huntington's disease

IXICO plc (AIM: IXI), the data science company delivering insights in neuroscience, today announced that it has signed an expanded scope to a current contract, with a top 10 pharmaceutical company. Additional services will be provided, increasing the value of the contract by £0.6m to £1.6m over the three year term. This new award has occurred within the first three months of the project; the original contract was announced on 14th May 2018.

As the lead image analysis partner in this study, IXICO will apply its proprietary approaches to data science, together with in-licenced algorithms from leading academic centres, to measure neurological outcomes in study participants. The expanded scope will see IXICO providing additional analysis based on advanced imaging modalities in a natural history study of people with early manifestation of Huntington's disease.

Giulio Cerroni, Chief Executive of IXICO, said: 'I am delighted that our client has decided to expand our involvement at such an early stage of this important study. We value the strength of our relationships with pharmaceutical companies and our ability to provide them with important insights to support their efforts to bring new medicines to market.'

For further information please contact:

IXICO plc
Giulio Cerroni, Chief Executive Officer
Susan Lowther, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 20 3763 7499

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)
Edward Mansfield / Anita Ghanekar / Daniel Bush

Tel: +44 20 7408 4090

FTI Consulting Limited (Investor Relations)
Simon Conway/Mo Noonan

Tel:+44 20 3727 1000

About IXICO

IXICO is dedicated to delivering insights in neuroscience. Our mission is to transform the progression of our clients' neurodegenerative therapeutic pipeline through the application of novel medical imaging and mobile health digital technologies.

IXICO's specialist data analytics services are used by the global pharmaceutical industry to interpret brain scan data and digital biomarkers to enable better trial design, site qualification, patient selection and clinical outcomes. We provide technology-enabled services across all phases of clinical trial process evaluation. Our integrated digital platform provides a scalable and secure infrastructure for the capture and analysis of regulatory compliant clinical data to enable clients to make rapid, better informed decisions. IXICO is also collaborating with partners to develop new analytical techniques and companion digital health products targeted at improving patient outcomes.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
10:45aIP : Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc - Announces Duaklir® New Drug Application (ND..
PU
10:40aIP : IXICO plc - Existing clinical trial study contract value increases by £0.6m
PU
08/11IP : Biotech Firm Focused on Cancer Raises 65m
AQ
08/10IP : Arkivum Ltd - Arkivum and MirrorWeb announce partnership to provide integra..
PU
08/10ARIX BIOSCIENCE : Artios raises £65M series B
AQ
08/10IP : Artios Pharma Ltd - Announces $84 million (£65 million) Series B Financing
PU
08/10IP : Artios Pharma completes £65m financing
PU
08/10IP : Portfolio company Artios Pharma completes £65m financing
PU
08/08IP : Abzena plc - Release of first GMP drug substance for an ABZENA Inside produ..
PU
08/06IP : Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25IP Group PLC reports 1H results 
2017IP GROUP : Playing The DIY Valuation Game 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 86,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,26x
Capitalization 1 276 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Humphrey Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-14.49%1 622
BLACKROCK-6.77%77 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.27%52 848
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.95%32 554
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.52%25 300
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.09%20 197
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.