IP GROUP PLC (IPO)

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
News

IP : Ieso Digital health Ltd - Prestigious industry award-wins which recognise how Ieso Digital Health's ground-breaking technology is revolutionising mental health

10/12/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

Ieso Digital Health, a world leader in mental healthcare transformation, announces prestigious industry award-wins which recognise how its ground-breaking technology is revolutionising mental health.

Ieso Digital Health, a world-pioneer in the provision of digitally-enabled, mental healthcare in the UK and US announces that its ground-breaking technology has been recognised in three separate prestigious industry award programmes in the past week alone.

During a week focusing on Mental Health Awareness, Ieso has been announced as a winner of UK OBN award 2018 for 'Best Implementation of Digital Technology for Healthcare' and was also highly commended for its 'Innovation in Technology in Positive Practices in Mental Health (PPiMH) awards 2018. Ieso also won 'Best use of AI solutions' in mPulse Mobile Activate Awards 2018

Ieso Digital Health is redefining the way that mental health care is delivered by making high-quality cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) accessible, accountable and affordable for the first time. The company is transforming the future of mental health care provision through using advanced analytics, machine learning and natural language processing technologies. The 2018 OBN Annual Awards celebrate the best of the UK's Innovative Life Sciences Companies. The PPiMH awards celebrate positive practice in mental health services by working together across organisations and sectors, while the mPulse Mobile Activate Awards recognise customers and partners that have most effectively used its Conversational AI solutions to improve consumer activation, improve health outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.

Commenting about these different awards, CEO of Ieso Digital Health, Dan Clark said:

'Innovation is at the heart of everything that we do, to continuously enhance and improve our technology to ensure that patients living with life-debilitating mental health conditions can get better faster.

Winning these important industry awards and accolades in one week is a truly remarkable achievement by any standard and would not be possible without the incredible team at Ieso who are united in our goal to defeat mental illness.

Each of these award programmes provides powerful industry endorsement and recognition of how Ieso's ground-breaking technology is truly disrupting the status quo, enabling transformative change in mental health.'

Ieso Digital Health has assembled one of the most experienced mental healthcare management teams to drive adoption in the UK and US comprising world leading data scientists, renowned artificial intelligence experts, first class clinicians, outstanding therapists and a highly talented executive leadership team.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 15:32:01 UTC
