Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Iksuda Therapeutics - Iksuda Therapeutics and Femtogenix sign license agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:35am EST

Agreement gives Iksuda access to Femtogenix's therapeutic payloads to advance lead ADC for difficult-to-treat solid tumours

Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda), the next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) company, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with Femtogenix Limited (FGX), the next-generation ADC payload company. As part of this agreement, Iksuda will use FGX's sequence-selective DNA-interactive payload molecules to progress its lead ADC towards the clinic, with the aim of targeting difficult-to-treat solid tumours.

By harnessing FGX's highly potent and broad-acting DNA mono-alkylating payloads in combination with its own PermaLink® conjugation platform, Iksuda aims to significantly improve the therapeutic index of its ADCs and further advance the current standard of care for solid tumour types, which can be resistant to treatment. The agreement marks another key step in the build-out of Iksuda's ADC technology-suite and drug pipeline, from which it aims to progress multiple candidates towards first clinical studies in 2020.

Dr Dave Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Iksuda, said: 'This agreement is an exciting progression of our ADC pipeline as it maximises potential for the greatest anti-cancer impact and enhanced therapeutic index, further underpinning our ambition to advance multiple ADCs to the clinic and treat the broadest patient population possible.'

Dr Chris Keightley, Chief Executive Officer, Femtogenix, said: 'We are pleased to be working with Iksuda to further validate the clinical potential of our payloads, which should provide improved efficacy and safety in comparison to those currently in the clinic. We have developed a wide range of easily conjugated payloads with novel mechanisms of action and potency levels, and these are available for licensing. In particular, we are developing payloads that can recognise and bind to transcription factor recognition site profiles within the genome. Such profiles are characteristic of specific tumour types, and this allows FGX to develop payloads with reduced toxicity and enhanced target specificity.'

For further information please contact:

Iksuda Therapeutics Tel: +44 (0) 191 6031680
Email info@iksuda.com
Website www.iksuda.com
Dave Simpson, Chief Executive Officer
Femtogenix Tel: +44 (0) 203 8580153
Email info@femtogenix.com
Website www.femtogenix.com
Chris Keightley, Chief Executive Officer
ZymeCommunications (Trade and Regional Media)
Lorna Cuddon
 Tel: +44 (0) 7811 996 942
lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com
FTI Consulting (Financial Media and IR)
 Tel: +44 (0) 020 3727 1000
Simon Conway / Rob Winder

About Iksuda Therapeutics

www.iksuda.com

Iksuda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focussed on the development of next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) designed to combat difficult-to-treat tumours, including those that are resistant or refractory to current treatment regimens. Iksuda's pipeline of stable and superior ADCs is centred on its highly stable PermaLink® conjugation platform in combination with a portfolio of highly potent cytotoxic payloads designed to enhance antitumor activity and improve the lives of cancer patients.

About Femtogenix

www.femtogenix.com

Femtogenix discovers and develops next-generation DNA-interactive payload molecules for use in antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Its payloads are designed using a proprietary development platform combining computational chemistry techniques and know-how gained from decades of experience in DNA-targeted drug discovery and development. This unique platform enables Femtogenix researchers to design molecules capable of binding reversibly and/or irreversibly to DNA in a sequence-interactive manner, resulting in exquisite tumour cell cytotoxicity. When attached to antibodies or other targeting moieties, these potent cytotoxic agents can be delivered directly to tumours with minimal systemic toxicities. Based in Welwyn Garden City in the UK, Femtogenix works with a variety of partners to produce novel ADC anticancer agents.

About ADCs and payloads

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are capable of delivering highly cytotoxic payloads directly to tumour cells, they are composed of a payload, linker and an antibody, the payload being either a small molecule, protein, protein toxin, enzyme or a radionuclide carrying the cytotoxic potency. Highly cytotoxic payloads are unsuitable for systemic administration but can be used to achieve high lethality towards targeted cancer cells, whilst leaving healthy cells unharmed. Systemic toxicities have been observed due to premature detachment of the payload, and resistance has developed in patients. Femtogenix is designing novel DNA-interactive payloads with maximum possible cytotoxicity, that are structured to use third-party conjugating technologies ensuring release only at the site of tumour cells. The payloads are also designed to have a novel mechanism of action and IP space compared to existing DNA-interactive payloads, to have minimal hydrophobicity and to be resistant to P-Glycoprotein pumps in tumour cells.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 09:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
04:35aIP : Iksuda Therapeutics - Iksuda Therapeutics and Femtogenix sign license agree..
PU
03/01IP : IXICO plc - IXICO chosen as partner for new Government funded Medical Imagi..
PU
02/28IP : Applied Graphene Materials plc - Breakthrough anti-corrosion graphene techn..
PU
02/28IP : Itaconix plc - Itaconix signs personal care agreement with Nouryon
PU
02/28IP : Oxford Sciences Innovation plc - Appoints former Google CFO as Chairman; ap..
PU
02/28IP : Itaconix plc - Signs personal care agreement with Nouryon
PU
02/28IP : Modern Water plc - Trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/27IP : Exyn Technologies, Inc - Exyn Announces First Commercially Available Autono..
PU
02/25IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Acquisition of InfoChem GMBH, Placing to raise appro..
PU
02/25IP : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal announces submission of Marketing Authorisation..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -31,0 M
EBIT 2018 -84,8 M
Net income 2018 -95,4 M
Finance 2018 83,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
EV / Sales 2018 -32,6x
EV / Sales 2019 6,92x
Capitalization 1 093 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-7.92%1 439
BLACKROCK INC12.97%70 259
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.94%51 891
UBS GROUP3.84%48 977
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.35%27 214
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD26.70%26 043
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.