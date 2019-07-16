Log in
IP : Inivata Ltd - Inivata Signs Distribution Agreement with IPS Genomix for InVision® Genomic Tests in the Middle East and Africa

07/16/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, has signed a distribution agreement with IPS Genomix, part of the IPS Group, to provide cancer patients and partners in the Middle East and Africa with access to its InVisionFirst®-Lung and InVisionSeq™ liquid biopsy tests.

The agreement will cover the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and the KSA. IPS Genomix will facilitate patient access to Inivata's tests through both insurers and the private pay market. IPS Genomix is part of Integrated Pharma Solutions (IPS), which offers diverse and integrated pharmaceutical, diagnostic and precision medicine solutions for patients covering the Middle East and Africa.

Inivata's InVision technology unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to transform the care of cancer patients. The InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), while the InVisionSeq liquid biopsy test is applicable to a range of cancer types. Advanced liquid biopsy technologies like the InVision platform are becoming increasingly important for helping to refine and improve the treatment of cancer, particularly in cases where tissue testing is not achievable. Blood samples can be drawn from a patient before, during, and/or after cancer treatment, or at regular intervals. Liquid biopsy has the potential for continual monitoring, which is a major advantage in cancer care.

InVisionFirst-Lung has received a final Local Coverage Determination from Palmetto GBA, supporting its use in aiding the management of US Medicare patients with advanced NSCLC that meet certain eligibility criteria.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Inivata, said: 'We are delighted that IPS has selected Inivata and our highly-sensitive liquid biopsy tests for their customers and partners in the Middle East and North Africa. The agreement further highlights Inivata's growing momentum and expands our geographical reach outside our core market of the US. We look forward
to working with IPS Genomix as we continue to deliver the commercial rollout of our genomic tests.'

Ahmed Yacout, Chairman and CEO of IPS Group, said 'At IPS Genomix, our singular focus is to provide patients with the most innovative and effective tools for fighting cancer through the world-class medical products and services which we bring to healthcare professionals in the Middle East and Africa. As our solutions continue to evolve, we firmly believe that delivering InVisionFirst-Lung and InVisionSeq liquid biopsy tests in this region supported by the skilled leadership and the deep personalized medicine expertise of our teams, will extend the reach of physicians to advanced genomic tests, while assisting them in making the right treatment decisions for patients during difficult moments in their life.'

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to transform the care of cancer patients. The Company's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge and reinforced by multiple high caliber publications. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung, is commercially available and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on InVisionFirst-Lung and its wider platform, which is applicable to a range of cancer types. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About IPS Genomix

IPS Genomix was founded in 2013 by a group of experts who have been in the healthcare domain for more than 25 years in the Middle East and Africa territory. IPS Genomix partners with US and European molecular diagnostic companies, to provide a diversification of genomic testing services focused on improving patient care utilizing the latest technologies of prognostic, predictive & personalized medicine. The treating physician can then individualize the treatment of his patients to enhance the prevention and/or treatment of certain conditions and cancer diseases. Given the rapid evolution of this particular field, IPS Genomix constantly incorporates new technology platforms and assays to offer physicians and their patients with the most up to date, reliable and cutting edge personalized medicine tools.

Media Contacts:

Inivata Ltd
Karen Chandler-Smith

karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com

+44 (0)7900 430235

Consilium Strategic Communications

inivata@consilium-comms.com

Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Sarah Wilson (UK)

Catherine London (US)

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

+1 917 763 2709

Investor Contact:
LifeSci Advisors
Bob Yedid

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

+ 1 646-597-69

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:19:01 UTC
