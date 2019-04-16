IP : Inivata Ltd - Inivata, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Genomics England successfully complete first phase of study assessing plasma samples and potential of liquid biopsy

Initial phase reveals high quality of samples through analysis using Inivata and Thermo Fisher Scientific's liquid biopsy technologies

Collection methods suitable for ctDNA analysis

Genomics England has announced today the successful completion of the first phase of its collaboration with Inivata and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is part of a pilot project, undertaken by Genomics England in collaboration with industry, to:

assess the suitability of circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) samples collected by the NHS during the 100,000 Genomes Project

perform objective technology evaluation of the various market offerings in liquid biopsy

generate evidence for the potential consideration of such technology implementation in future routine healthcare for better disease treatment or prevention

Inivata and Thermo Fisher Scientific analysed around 200 blood plasma samples, donated by participants of the 100,000 Genomes Project, for their suitability for Next Generation Sequencing-based testing. The analysis also served to further establish the capacity of Inivata's liquid biopsy platform, InVision®, and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Oncomine™ Pan-Cancer Cell-Free Assay to identify the presence of cancer.

The results of the study showed that the plasma samples collected were of a high quality and produced reliable results when analysed. These results were consistent across all cancer types.

The collection methods were shown to allow for ctDNA analysis, opening up a range of possibilities for the further analysis of banked samples using liquid biopsy technology such as those provided by Inivata and Thermo Fisher Scientific. This demonstrates the strong potential for liquid biopsy to improve cancer management and outcomes for UK patients.

These results, and those from the two subsequent phases, will be shared with researchers in the UK and around the world providing additional multiomic data to members of the Genomics England Clinical Interpretation Partnership (GeCIP) and Discovery Forum.

The second phase of the study aims to generate data to form the basis of an objective technology assessment between pre-selected liquid biopsy companies. This will inform future procurement and research strategies to improve patient outcomes. The final phase will be a proof of concept longitudinal ctDNA sample study. This will help develop less invasive sample collection techniques, more effective monitoring processes, and ultimately better cancer care.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Inivata, said: 'We are delighted to be working with Genomics England, and to see the progress being made with this collaborative study. The successful end of this initial phase demonstrates the quality of the sample collection from all sites and will enable the exploration of a number of ways of providing further insights to patients. Inivata and Genomics England share a commitment to delivering innovations to UK patients, unlocking exciting new treatment options and improving patient care.'

Joydeep Goswami, President of Clinical Next Generation Sequencing and Oncology for Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: 'The application of liquid biopsy to better understand cancer holds great promise as a less-invasive and potential early detection approach for the future of patient care. The successful completion of phase one of this program, enabled by the leadership and support from Jacqui Shaw's lab at the University of Leicester, corroborates the potential of this approach. We look forward to the next steps in our ongoing collaboration with Genomics England.'

Mark Caulfield, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Genomics England, said: 'Our priority at Genomics England is to improve patient outcomes. The potential that liquid biopsies represent for earlier diagnosis and tracking of cancer is well documented, but nonetheless remains very exciting. There is still much to do to establish clinical utility and suitability of the technology. As we continue to carry out this work, we keep in mind what this means for patients - significantly less invasive procedures, and the potential to detect cancers much earlier and treat them much more effectively.'

Joanne Hackett, Chief Commercial Officer at Genomics England, said: 'Exploring new and developing technologies is central to our mission at Genomics England. If we are to keep the UK a world leader in the delivery of genomic medicine, it is going to be through collaborations such as this with leading technology companies. The results of the first phase of our liquid biopsy trials are very encouraging, and we look forward to further rigorous testing through phase two.'

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood test to transform the care of cancer patients. The Company's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge and backed by multiple high calibre publications. Its lead product, InVisionFirst™-Lung, is commercially available and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on InVisionFirst™-Lung and its wider platform, which is applicable to a range of cancer types. The Company has a CLIA laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About the 100,000 Genomes Project

The project is acting as a pilot in launching the NHS Genomic Medicine Service, transforming the way people are cared for. The 100,000 genomes were sequenced from around 70,000 participants - NHS cancer patients, and rare disease patients plus their families. Ultimately this will offer patients a diagnosis where there wasn't one before, and open up the potential for new and more effective treatments in the future.

The 100,000 Genomes Project also established the Genomics England Research Environment - offering industry and researcher access to the world-leading dataset linking genomic sequence data with real world medical records. Through the Genomics England Clinical Interpretation Partnership, researchers can access the Research Environment to study and interpret the data and its application to healthcare. Industry can leverage Research Environment through the Discovery Forum, to develop new and more effective therapies and diagnostics to improve patients' lives.

About Genomics England

Genomics England is a company owned by the Department of Health and was set up to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project, bringing genomic medicine capabilities to the NHS.

Genomics England has four main aims:

to bring benefit to patients

to create an ethical and transparent programme based on consent

to enable new scientific discovery and medical insights

to kick-start the development of a UK genomics industry

The project is focusing on patients with rare diseases, and their families, as well as patients with common cancers. For more information visit www.genomicsengland.co.uk.

