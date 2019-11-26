IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Directorate Changes

Intelligent Ultrasound Group (AIM: MED), the intelligent ultrasound software and simulation company, is pleased to announce that Helen Jones is to be appointed as Group Finance Director and member of the Board of Directors effective from 1 January 2020. Ms. Jones will replace Wilson Jennings who has decided to retire from full-time employment in the New Year and will therefore be stepping down from the Board of the Company at that time.

Ms. Jones qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2004 and was most recently Group Financial Controller with a multi-national AIM quoted company. Prior to this, she spent over 10 years in various senior finance roles with Tata Steel Europe. Mr. Jennings will remain with the Group in a part-time capacity to assist with a smooth transition of the role and responsibilities.

As at the date of this announcement, Helen Mary Kinsey Jones (née Pugh, aged 40) does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

Riccardo Pigliucci, Non-executive Chairman of Intelligent Ultrasound, commented: 'The Board is very much looking forward to welcoming Helen to the team in the New Year. We are sure that her strong commercial and technical background will benefit the Company going forward. We would also like to thank Wilson for his valuable contribution since joining the Group ahead of our IPO in 2014 and we wish him well for the future in his semi-retirement. Wilson has been an integral part of our team and he will be missed by the management and staff alike.'

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound (AIM: MED) develops artificial intelligence-based clinical image analysis software tools for the diagnostic medical ultrasound market and hi-fidelity virtual reality simulators for the ultrasound training market.

Based in Cardiff and Oxford in the UK, Atlanta in the US and with representation in Beijing in Asia, the Group operates two divisions:

Clinical AI Division

Focusses on developing deep learning-based algorithms to make ultrasound machines smarter and more accessible. Products in development include ScanNav which uses machine-learning based algorithms to automatically identify and grade ultrasound images to provide scan assessment and audit of protocol-based ultrasound scanning; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, which aims to simplify ultrasound-guided needling by providing the user with real-time AI-based needle guidance software for a range of medical procedures.

Simulation Division

Focusses on hi-fidelity ultrasound education and training through simulation. Its three main products are the ScanTrainer OBGYN training simulator, the HeartWorks echocardiography training simulator and the BodyWorks Eve Point of Care and Emergency Medicine training simulator. To date over 800 simulators have been sold to almost 500 medical institutions around the world.

