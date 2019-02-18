Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 02/18 06:06:48 am
107.8 GBp   +1.51%
05:22aIP : Itaconix plc - Full Year Trading Update
PU
02/12IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Directorate changes
PU
02/12IP : FLF aims for fusion by mid 2019 on Machine 3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Itaconix plc - Full Year Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:22am EST

Itaconix (AIM: ITX), a leading innovator in sustainable specialty polymers, is pleased to announce the following trading update for the year to 31 December 2018.

Unaudited revenues for the year were £0.7 million, with unaudited EBITDA(1) in line with expectations. In addition, the Company successfully completed the previously announced restructuring of its UK operations, reducing its overall cost base for ongoing operations in the second half of 2018 to a rate of £2.1 million per annum.

Net cash balances as of 31 December 2018 were £2.1 million. The Company is also shortly expected to receive £0.3 million of cash from R&D tax credits related to expenditure in 2017.

Since the year end, the Company has announced a supply agreement with Nouryon for Itaconix polymers to be used in non-phosphate detergents.

'We achieved major progress in the second half of 2018 and the start to 2019 with increased revenues, another collaboration with a worldwide leader, and a major reduction in our fixed costs,' said John R. Shaw, CEO of Itaconix. 'I believe we are well positioned for continued revenue growth in our core markets of non-phosphate detergents, odor control, and hair styling.'

1 Loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

For further information please contact:

Itaconix +1 (603) 775 4400
John R. Shaw / Michael Norris
N+1 Singer
 +44 (0) 207 496 3000

Richard Lindley / James Moat (Corporate Finance)

Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking)

About Itaconix

Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance and sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leadership positions in non-phosphate detergents, odor control, and hair styling.

www.itaconix.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
05:22aIP : Itaconix plc - Full Year Trading Update
PU
02/12IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Directorate changes
PU
02/12IP : FLF aims for fusion by mid 2019 on Machine 3
PU
02/12IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Machine 3 fully operational
PU
02/11IP : Actual Experience plc - Channel Partner Update
PU
02/08IP : Modern Water plc - Planning application submitted for Gibraltar Wastewater ..
PU
02/07IP : IXICO plc - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
02/04IP : Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc - Admission to AIM
PU
02/04IP : Avacta Group plc - Moderna Exercises Option for an Exclusive Product Licens..
PU
02/04IP : C-Capture Ltd - C-Capture raises £3.5m in funding round led by BP, Drax and..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 14,4 M
EBIT 2018 -84,8 M
Net income 2018 -95,4 M
Finance 2018 83,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
EV / Sales 2018 72,3x
EV / Sales 2019 7,12x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-2.21%1 450
BLACKROCK INC9.96%68 473
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.58%52 395
UBS GROUP6.21%49 844
STATE STREET CORPORATION12.03%26 847
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD8.90%25 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.