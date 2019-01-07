Log in
IP : MedaPhor Group plc - Trading update

01/07/2019

MedaPhor Group plc (AIM: MED), the intelligent ultrasound software and simulation company, announces that Group turnover for the year to 31 December 2018, which was generated entirely by the Group's Simulation Division, is expected to grow by approximately 27% to between £5.3m and £5.4m (2017: £4.2m). The pre-exceptionals EBITDA loss for the year is expected to be around £3m (2017: Loss, £1.7m). This includes approximately £1.5m of primarily R&D expenses attributable to investment in the Group's Clinical Artificial Intelligence Division which was established with the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Limited ('IUL') on 6 October 2017 (3 months to 31 December 2017, IUL overheads: £0.2m). Group management, PLC costs and share-based payment charges included in the adjusted loss are expected to be £0.9m (2017: £0.8m).

£4.86m net of costs was received in December from the placing and open offer (RNS: 40941, 26 November 2018) and cash at bank at 31 December 2018 was £5.5m (2017: £4.3m).

Enquiries:

MedaPhor Group plc

www.medaphor.com

Tel: +44 (0)29 2075 6534

Stuart Gall, CEO

Wilson Jennings, CFO

Cenkos Securities - Nominated Advisor and broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Giles Balleny / Cameron MacRitchie (Corporate Finance)

Michael Johnson / Julian Morse (Sales)

Walbrook PR
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or medaphor@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus
Mob: +44 (0)7876 741 001 / Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
