IP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Mirriad secures 'breakthrough' commercial agreement with Tencent Video in China

06/28/2019 | 05:21am EDT

Mirriad Advertising plc ('Mirriad'), the established computer vision and AI platform company, today announced a new two-year agreement with Tencent, one of the largest online video platforms in China, by mobile daily active users.

Mirriad recently shared its new company strategy with shareholders and indicated that it intended to move to a new business model in China.

Mirriad and Tencent have been working to develop new technology which integrates Mirriad's in-video advertising technology more closely with Tencent's video platforms. The key innovation allows only the new programme segments containing advertising to be delivered to Tencent and integrated at the point Tencent releases content to its digital video platforms.

The development of Mirriad's platform makes it significantly more scalable than previous generations of the platform in China. It will give advertisers in one of the largest advertising markets in the world new ways to reach key audiences.

The new contract provides exclusivity to Tencent for Mirriad's technology and services in the People's Republic of China. Under the contract Tencent will pay a fixed monthly licence fee and Mirriad will provide a minimum volume of advertising and promotional work for use with Tencent advertising clients. Work over and above this minimum will be charged incrementally.

This is the first contract of its type that Mirriad has struck. The contract will immediately enhance 2019 revenues due to the fixed monthly fee and at a minimum the contract will generate multiple millions of pounds of revenue for Mirriad over the 24-month contract term.

Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad, said:

'This substantial new contract with Tencent provides a clear vote of confidence in Mirriad's updated strategy and our refocused efforts in China. We are delighted to be working with such a key player in the Chinese market and we are excited about the results we can achieve with Tencent.

'Mirriad's ambition is to partner with the biggest broadcasters, digital platforms and advertisers around the world to deliver untapped revenue streams by seamlessly inserting brand advertising into content. Hard work on the development of our core technology has made this particular partnership possible and we look forward to more deals of this type in the near future.'

About Mirriad

Mirriad is an established computer vision and AI-powered platform company, built on Academy Award-winning entertainment tech, with 29 patents and patents pending. Using sophisticated technologies, Mirriad connects people with brands, through seamless ad insertions in popular linear and digital content. Advertisers can now reach very large target audiences in a contextually relevant way without interrupting the viewing experience.

Research has consistently shown in-video advertising to be highly effective for the marketer and preferred by audiences on TV, online, and mobile.Mirriad is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Munich, Mumbai, and Shanghai.

Enquiries

For further information please visit www.mirriad.com or contact:

Mirriad Advertising plc Tel: +44 (0)207 884 2530

Stephan Beringer, Chief Executive Officer

David Dorans, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
 Tel: +44 (0) 207 260 1200

Nick Westlake

James Black

Hugo Rubinstein

Charlotte Street Partners

Andrew Wilson

Tom Gillingham

Tel: +44 (0) 7810 636995

Tel: +44 (0) 7741 659021

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:04 UTC
