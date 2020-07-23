Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : MobilION Systems Inc - Announces First-half 2020 Momentum and Corporate Achievements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Life Sciences Startup Touts Aggressive Milestones and Accelerates Strategic Growth Plan with Key Beta Users Including CCRC and Vanderbilt

MOBILion Systems, Inc, a pioneer in new instrumentation for biomarker discovery, diagnostics and therapeutic development, today announced its company highlights for first-half 2020.

MOBILion Systems is commercializing new ion mobility separations technology known as SLIMTM, or Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation. SLIM technology efficiently separates, identifies and analyzes even the most challenging, clinically significant molecules that other instruments fail to detect.

'In the first half of 2020, our teams continue to implement successfully and the first use cases of the SLIM technology are proving to be disruptive,' said Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems. 'Despite COVID-19 we have hit all milestones and are being tapped by our beta users who want to use SLIM for COVID research. SLIM's high resolution unlocks small structural differences that impact the research of the virus, the disease and its potential therapeutics.'

The MOBILion SLIM technology can be integrated with LC-MS workflows to provide more robust analytical information, and for some applications, replace liquid chromatography to provide superior resolution, speed, ease of use and greater instrument uptime. This is the first product being integrated with Agilent's high resolution QToF mass spectrometer.

'Our incredible progress has fueled recruitment across the entire organization, expanding our employee base by 40%. At the same time, MOBILion continues to raise awareness in the industry with key partnerships, accolades and acknowledgement of game-changing innovation by top influencers,' added Sherman.

Among many milestone accomplishments, MOBILion highlighted continued advances in its product offering, as well as the following 2020 results and highlights:

Company

Media Coverage

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment by commercializing instruments that improve drug, and biomarker discovery. Enhancing the study of the complement to genomics provides a better understanding of disease and drug target mechanisms and paves the way for earlier disease detection, more accurate diagnostics, improved treatment options for individual patients, and reduced healthcare costs.

MOBILion's instruments provide unprecedented speed and resolution, allowing rapid detection of clinically relevant molecules such as proteins, peptides, metabolites, glycans, lipids, etc., to accelerate biologic drug development and biomarker discovery. MOBILion's instruments process population-scale samples in days vs. years and detect molecules never before seen with existing instrumentation, providing researchers and clinicians with the ability to better predict, diagnose and treat disease.
The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvaniawithin the Philadelphiabiopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. More information can be found at https://mobilionsystems.com/

CONTACTS
MOBILion Systems
Katie Spruance, (610) 291-2649
katie.spruance@mobilionsystems.com

McDAY - Public Relations
Alison Guzzio, 484-459-3243
alisong@mc-day.com
1515 Market St #120
Philadelphia, PA19102

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:05:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
02:06pIP : MobilION Systems Inc - Announces First-half 2020 Momentum and Corporate Ach..
PU
06:11aIP : Itaconix plc - Itaconix Grows Revenues 80% in First Half 2020
PU
07/15IP : Crescendo Biologics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics enters pre-clinical collabora..
PU
07/13IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Trading Update
PU
07/13IP : DeepMatter Group Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £2.1 million
PU
07/13IP : Modern Water plc - Collaboration agreement between Integumen and Avacta
PU
07/09IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Trading Update
PU
07/06IP : Mission Therapeutics Ltd - Mission Raises $15m and Expands its Relationship..
PU
07/06IP : Appoints Prof. Clark Chair of ESG Ethics Committee
PU
07/01IP : Modern Water plc - Delay in Publication of 2019 Final Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,1 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 151 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 738 M 941 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 106,67 GBX
Last Close Price 69,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-2.11%940
BLACKROCK, INC.15.38%88 814
UBS GROUP AG-5.73%44 505
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.39%31 926
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.79%30 992
STATE STREET CORPORATION-22.38%21 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group