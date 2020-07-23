IP : MobilION Systems Inc - Announces First-half 2020 Momentum and Corporate Achievements

Life Sciences Startup Touts Aggressive Milestones and Accelerates Strategic Growth Plan with Key Beta Users Including CCRC and Vanderbilt

MOBILion Systems, Inc, a pioneer in new instrumentation for biomarker discovery, diagnostics and therapeutic development, today announced its company highlights for first-half 2020.

MOBILion Systems is commercializing new ion mobility separations technology known as SLIMTM, or Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation. SLIM technology efficiently separates, identifies and analyzes even the most challenging, clinically significant molecules that other instruments fail to detect.

'In the first half of 2020, our teams continue to implement successfully and the first use cases of the SLIM technology are proving to be disruptive,' said Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems. 'Despite COVID-19 we have hit all milestones and are being tapped by our beta users who want to use SLIM for COVID research. SLIM's high resolution unlocks small structural differences that impact the research of the virus, the disease and its potential therapeutics.'

The MOBILion SLIM technology can be integrated with LC-MS workflows to provide more robust analytical information, and for some applications, replace liquid chromatography to provide superior resolution, speed, ease of use and greater instrument uptime. This is the first product being integrated with Agilent's high resolution QToF mass spectrometer.

'Our incredible progress has fueled recruitment across the entire organization, expanding our employee base by 40%. At the same time, MOBILion continues to raise awareness in the industry with key partnerships, accolades and acknowledgement of game-changing innovation by top influencers,' added Sherman.

Among many milestone accomplishments, MOBILion highlighted continued advances in its product offering, as well as the following 2020 results and highlights:

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.



MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment by commercializing instruments that improve drug, and biomarker discovery. Enhancing the study of the complement to genomics provides a better understanding of disease and drug target mechanisms and paves the way for earlier disease detection, more accurate diagnostics, improved treatment options for individual patients, and reduced healthcare costs.

MOBILion's instruments provide unprecedented speed and resolution, allowing rapid detection of clinically relevant molecules such as proteins, peptides, metabolites, glycans, lipids, etc., to accelerate biologic drug development and biomarker discovery. MOBILion's instruments process population-scale samples in days vs. years and detect molecules never before seen with existing instrumentation, providing researchers and clinicians with the ability to better predict, diagnose and treat disease.

The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvaniawithin the Philadelphiabiopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. More information can be found at https://mobilionsystems.com/

