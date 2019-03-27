Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/27 11:24:26 am
88.9500 GBp   +0.85%
06:30aIP : Modern Water plc - Gibraltar Planning Office OKs Treatment Plant
PU
06:30aIP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Strategy update
PU
06:30aGETECH GROUP PLC - PRE-CLOSE UPDATE : 12 months to 31 December 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Modern Water plc - Gibraltar Planning Office OKs Treatment Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:30am EDT

Gibraltar planning decision marks next step in project to build the country's sewage treatment plant

Modern Water plc, the owner of world-leading technologies for water and wastewater treatment and for water quality monitoring, is pleased to announce that Gibraltar's Development and Planning Commission has considered an application for the building of Gibraltar's first wastewater treatment plant. The Commission approved the Environmental Impact Assessment ('EIA') and the administrative issue of the EIA certificate is to follow. The Commission also made agreed final recommendations for certain visual improvements and general mitigation measures.


This marks a further significant step before building works can begin once the agreement for design, build and operation has been signed between H.M. Government of Gibraltar and the joint venture between Modern Water Services Ltd ('Modern Water') and NWG Commercial Solutions Ltd ('Northumbrian Water').

Modern Water will be carrying out the design and build works on behalf of the joint venture, the cost of which is estimated in the planning application at £25m. As previously announced, following a formal tender process, the joint venture between Modern Water and Northumbrian Water was appointed preferred bidder for the project in October 2014 and carried out advance works leading to the submission of planning application in February 2019.

Modern Water is responsible for the design and build portion of the contract. On completion, Northumbrian Water will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plant for 20 years. As Gibraltar has the second highest population density in Europe and limited land availability, the plant design will have a small footprint and low power requirements.

Simon Humphrey, Modern Water's CEO, said: 'This vital step enables us to focus on concluding the final elements of the main Design, Build and Operate contract. We look forward to starting to build the wastewater treatment plant, which will provide the significant environmental benefits that H.M. Government of Gibraltar is so keen to achieve.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

--Ends--

For further information:

Modern Water plc +44 (0) 1483 696 000
Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sandy Jamieson / Tony Rawlinson

Ludovico Lazzaretti

Turner Pope Investments (Broker)
 +44 (0) 20 3621 4120
Andy Thacker

Notes to editors:

Modern Water is a pioneering and innovative technology company, specialising in membrane water treatment solutions and advanced monitoring products. The Company works for customers in a range of industries across the globe and owns proprietary technologies for use in a diverse range of applications. Modern Water's Monitoring Division has a portfolio of world-leading toxicity and trace metal monitoring products, some of which constitute the regulatory standard. The headline technology of the Company's Membrane Division, called 'AMBC', can be used to tackle complex wastewater treatment problems at a reduced cost compared to standard processes, while being simple to operate.

www.modernwater.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
06:30aIP : Mirriad Advertising plc - Strategy update
PU
06:30aIP : Modern Water plc - Gibraltar Planning Office OKs Treatment Plant
PU
06:30aGETECH GROUP PLC - PRE-CLOSE UPDATE : 12 months to 31 December 2018
PU
03/26IP : Ieso DIgital Health - Ieso joins Future Fifty cohort
PU
03/25IP : WaveOptics Ltd - Robert Bahns appointed Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/20IP : Genomics plc - Genomics plc analysis demonstrates potential for genomic dat..
PU
03/20IP : Diurnal Group plc - Update on Alkindi® US development
PU
03/13IP : Modern Water plc - Modern Water sells brine concentration plant to leading ..
PU
03/07IP : Inivata Ltd - Inivata Publishes Positive Results of Clinical Validation and..
PU
03/06IP : Applied Graphene Materials - Applied Graphene Materials appointed to The Na..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 161 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 18,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 8,21
EV / Sales 2019 5,93x
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Capitalization 934 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 61%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-18.78%1 232
BLACKROCK INC7.60%65 648
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)8.01%48 009
UBS GROUP-3.47%45 896
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD13.09%26 041
STATE STREET CORPORATION4.93%24 567
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.