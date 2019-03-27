IP : Modern Water plc - Gibraltar Planning Office OKs Treatment Plant

Gibraltar planning decision marks next step in project to build the country's sewage treatment plant

Modern Water plc, the owner of world-leading technologies for water and wastewater treatment and for water quality monitoring, is pleased to announce that Gibraltar's Development and Planning Commission has considered an application for the building of Gibraltar's first wastewater treatment plant. The Commission approved the Environmental Impact Assessment ('EIA') and the administrative issue of the EIA certificate is to follow. The Commission also made agreed final recommendations for certain visual improvements and general mitigation measures.

This marks a further significant step before building works can begin once the agreement for design, build and operation has been signed between H.M. Government of Gibraltar and the joint venture between Modern Water Services Ltd ('Modern Water') and NWG Commercial Solutions Ltd ('Northumbrian Water').

Modern Water will be carrying out the design and build works on behalf of the joint venture, the cost of which is estimated in the planning application at £25m. As previously announced, following a formal tender process, the joint venture between Modern Water and Northumbrian Water was appointed preferred bidder for the project in October 2014 and carried out advance works leading to the submission of planning application in February 2019.

Modern Water is responsible for the design and build portion of the contract. On completion, Northumbrian Water will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plant for 20 years. As Gibraltar has the second highest population density in Europe and limited land availability, the plant design will have a small footprint and low power requirements.

Simon Humphrey, Modern Water's CEO, said: 'This vital step enables us to focus on concluding the final elements of the main Design, Build and Operate contract. We look forward to starting to build the wastewater treatment plant, which will provide the significant environmental benefits that H.M. Government of Gibraltar is so keen to achieve.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

