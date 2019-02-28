Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : Modern Water plc - Trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:31am EST

Modern Water plc (AIM: MWG), the owner of leading technologies for water and wastewater treatment and for the monitoring of water quality, announces that its loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 is expected to be slightly greater than market expectations. A strong performance from the Monitoring Division was offset by a lower than forecast performance from the Membrane Division.

The loss before tax is expected to be significantly lower than the comparative figure for 2017, with increased revenue in both its Monitoring and Membrane divisions. The board remains very confident that both sides of the business will continue to grow in the coming year, boosted by new sales initiatives including the Company's partnership with Hangzhou Shangtuo, which is also one of its largest shareholders.

The Company anticipates releasing its 2018 Preliminary Results by no later than 31 March 2019.

Simon Humphrey, CEO, said: 'The Group is also currently awaiting final approvals from the planning authorities in Gibraltar for a wastewater treatment plant and a positive outcome here would unlock considerable value for Modern Water shareholders. We look forward to updating shareholders in due course.'

--Ends--

For further information:

Modern Water plc

+44 (0) 1483 696 000

Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

Chris Fielding, Nominated Adviser

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 203 621 4120

Andy Thacker

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
04:31aIP : Itaconix plc - Signs personal care agreement with Nouryon
PU
04:31aIP : Modern Water plc - Trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/27IP : Exyn Technologies, Inc - Exyn Announces First Commercially Available Autono..
PU
02/25IP : DeepMatter Group plc - Acquisition of InfoChem GMBH, Placing to raise appro..
PU
02/25IP : Diurnal Group plc - Diurnal announces submission of Marketing Authorisation..
PU
02/22IP : Ibex Innovations Ltd - Curvebeam to integrate IBEX Trueview® scatter correc..
PU
02/18IP : Itaconix plc - Full Year Trading Update
PU
02/12IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Directorate changes
PU
02/12IP : FLF aims for fusion by mid 2019 on Machine 3
PU
02/12IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Machine 3 fully operational
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -31,0 M
EBIT 2018 -84,8 M
Net income 2018 -95,4 M
Finance 2018 83,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
EV / Sales 2018 -32,1x
EV / Sales 2019 6,83x
Capitalization 1 078 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-6.26%1 434
BLACKROCK INC12.52%69 833
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)12.68%52 445
UBS GROUP3.23%48 619
STATE STREET CORPORATION14.86%27 510
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD21.99%26 701
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.