IP : Modern Water plc - Update re 2019 Final Results and Annual Report

Further to the announcement dated 30 June 2020, Modern Water, the global water crisis monitoring and solutions provider, announces that it has taken longer than originally expected to finalise the audit of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 however good progress has been made.

The Company continues to work with its auditors to complete the audit process, and expects to be able to release the Company's annual report and audited accounts before the end of the month.

Enquiries

Modern Water plc +44 (0)20 3827 3439 Simon Humphrey, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7213 0880 Sandy Jamieson Liam Murray Ludovico Lazzaretti Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050 Andy Thacker / Zoe Alexander

About Modern Water

Modern Water was established in 2006 to develop and commercialise water recovery technologies to counter water crisis problems arising from climate change and a growing global population. Having invested £20m over the last 14 years, the results include a robust patent portfolio in cutting-edge technology, focused on monitoring of contaminated water and decontamination of wastewater, making recycling of water more efficient. Six countries across the world have legislated that Modern Water monitoring test systems are written into their environmental protection legislation.