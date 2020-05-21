IP : Result of secondary placing in Ceres Power

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES OF CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

21 May 2020

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG

Upsize and result of secondary placingin Ceres Power Holdings plc

Further to the announcement on 20 May 2020 in relation to a proposed placing of ordinary shares in Ceres Power Holdings plc ('Ceres Power' or the 'Company') by IP Group plc ('IP Group'), IP Group has sold 12,250,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') at a price of 425pence per share (the 'Placing'), having upsized the proposed transaction due to significant investor demand. The Placing Shares represent approximately 7.2per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild. Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ('Berenberg') acted as sole bookrunner for IP Group in connection with the Placing. The proceeds of the Placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of the Placing is expected to occur on 27 May 2020.

Following completion of the Placing, IP Group will continue to hold approximately 9.4 million ordinary shares in Ceres Power, representing approximately 5.5per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. These shares are subject to a lock-up which will end 90 days after completion of the Placing.

Ceres Power is not a party to the Placing and will not receive any proceeds from the Placing.

For further information, please contact:

Berenberg Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Simon Cardron / Arnav Kapoor 020 3207 7800

