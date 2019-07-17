IP : SAM Labs Ltd - SAM Labs Raises $8.9 Million for International Expansion in Educatio

With technology education products in more than 4,000 schools already, new funding will enable SAM Labs to launch new products, reach new markets

SAM Labs, the award-winning technology and education company with its hands-on, coding and technology teaching resources in more than 4,000 schools, announced today that it has raised $8.9 million in 2019 in a Series A2 equity funding round to expand the global reach of its educational content, software, and hardware.

The new funding will be used to scale operations and sales in the U.S., to supplement the company's significant international presence, and to bring new education products to markets in the U.S. and U.K.

'This latest investment will allow us to bring our STEAM and Coding experiences to even more schools and teachers and students in the U.S., which is our largest market, as well as across the globe,' said SAM Labs CEO and founder Joachim Horn. 'We measure ourselves on the following three metrics: increasing student engagement, increasing teacher confidence, and decreasing teacher workload - and this latest investment will enable us to innovate further to meet those important goals.'

SAM Labs enables non-technical elementary and middle school teachers to deliver engaging and effective STEAM, coding, and problem-solving experiences to their classrooms through fully contained, standards-compliant, ready-to-use teaching kits. Students learn while designing, writing, building and debugging programs, applying sequencing, selection, and iteration. The mix of wireless electronics for easy classroom management, game-based apps for progression through coding, and teacher training makes a powerful learning experience that is unique in the technology education space.

SAM Labs' flow-based programming and block-based coding resources are for students in grades K-8 and include STEAM for early grades and the recently released kit for grades 4-8, Learn to Code.

This new fundraising round includes social impact and education specialist investors including Partners in Equity through investor Hans Wackwitz and Inventures Investment Partners through Olivier de Duve. Originally launched with approximately $160,000 raised on the social investing site Kickstarter, SAM Labs has secured a total of $19.8 million in investments including this latest round of $8.9 million.

SAM Labs offers innovative courses to teach STEAM and coding with confidence. Their easy-to-use solutions, developed for specialist and generalist teachers alike, enable students to conduct experiments, solve problems and design prototypes. Their kits include practical curriculum-aligned courses (Grades K-8), Bluetooth connected hardware blocks and interactive software - ready-made to master computational thinking. Join SAM Labs' vibrant community of practice at SAMLabs.com. Follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

