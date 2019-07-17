Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IP : SAM Labs Ltd - SAM Labs Raises $8.9 Million for International Expansion in Educatio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:30am EDT

With technology education products in more than 4,000 schools already, new funding will enable SAM Labs to launch new products, reach new markets

SAM Labs, the award-winning technology and education company with its hands-on, coding and technology teaching resources in more than 4,000 schools, announced today that it has raised $8.9 million in 2019 in a Series A2 equity funding round to expand the global reach of its educational content, software, and hardware.

The new funding will be used to scale operations and sales in the U.S., to supplement the company's significant international presence, and to bring new education products to markets in the U.S. and U.K.

'This latest investment will allow us to bring our STEAM and Coding experiences to even more schools and teachers and students in the U.S., which is our largest market, as well as across the globe,' said SAM Labs CEO and founder Joachim Horn. 'We measure ourselves on the following three metrics: increasing student engagement, increasing teacher confidence, and decreasing teacher workload - and this latest investment will enable us to innovate further to meet those important goals.'

SAM Labs enables non-technical elementary and middle school teachers to deliver engaging and effective STEAM, coding, and problem-solving experiences to their classrooms through fully contained, standards-compliant, ready-to-use teaching kits. Students learn while designing, writing, building and debugging programs, applying sequencing, selection, and iteration. The mix of wireless electronics for easy classroom management, game-based apps for progression through coding, and teacher training makes a powerful learning experience that is unique in the technology education space.

SAM Labs' flow-based programming and block-based coding resources are for students in grades K-8 and include STEAM for early grades and the recently released kit for grades 4-8, Learn to Code.

This new fundraising round includes social impact and education specialist investors including Partners in Equity through investor Hans Wackwitz and Inventures Investment Partners through Olivier de Duve. Originally launched with approximately $160,000 raised on the social investing site Kickstarter, SAM Labs has secured a total of $19.8 million in investments including this latest round of $8.9 million.

About SAM Labs:

SAM Labs offers innovative courses to teach STEAM and coding with confidence. Their easy-to-use solutions, developed for specialist and generalist teachers alike, enable students to conduct experiments, solve problems and design prototypes. Their kits include practical curriculum-aligned courses (Grades K-8), Bluetooth connected hardware blocks and interactive software - ready-made to master computational thinking. Join SAM Labs' vibrant community of practice at SAMLabs.com. Follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact
Jennifer Harrison for SAM Labs

916-716-0636

jennifer@PandoPublicRelations.com

U.K. Media Contact
Vincent Ganne

+44 20 8089 3715

vincent@samlabs.com

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
05:30aIP : SAM Labs Ltd - SAM Labs Raises $8.9 Million for International Expansion in ..
PU
05:30aIP : Itaconix plc - Half-Year Trading Update
PU
07/16IP : Inivata Ltd - Inivata Signs Distribution Agreement with IPS Genomix for InV..
PU
07/15IP : Actual Experience plc - Result of Placing via Accelerated Book Build
PU
07/15IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Zero carbon by 2050 is achievable if new clean tec..
PU
07/15IP : Ceres Power signs collaboration with Doosan
PU
07/15IP : Actual Experience plc - Placing via accelerated bookbuild
PU
07/15IP : Ceres Power Holdings plc - Ceres Power and Doosan sign Collaboration and Li..
PU
07/15IP : Istesso Ltd - MBS2320 Phase 2a results
PU
07/12IP : Actual Experience plc - Launch of Placing via Accelerated Bookbuild
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 143 M
EBIT 2019 103 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 37,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,55x
P/E ratio 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,44x
Capitalization 753 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 129,00  GBp
Last Close Price 71,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 81,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Jardine Flint Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-34.53%961
BLACKROCK INC22.63%74 566
UBS GROUP-2.33%44 890
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.41%41 796
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.08%20 539
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.44.00%20 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About