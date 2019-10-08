IP : SAYE scheme

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses,announcesthe following grant of options over the Company's Ordinary Shares of 2p each ('Shares'), under its Save As You Earn ('SAYE') Sharesave Plan, to the following Directors and a PDMR of the Company.
Name
Plan duration
Number of options granted
Directors/PDMR
Greg Smith
3 years
34,816
Michael Townend
3 years
34,816
David Baynes
3 years
34,816
Sam Williams
3 years
34,816
In addition to the above, options over a total of 995,401 Shares were granted to certain other employees of the Group under the Sharesave Plan.
All of the above SAYE options have been granted on 8 October 2019 at an exercise price of 51.7p per share, with the SAYE contracts commencing on 1 November 2019.The exercise pricewas set in accordance with HM Revenue & Customs rules for Sharesave plans.
Permitted exercise periods are for a period of six months from the end of the plan period, ordinarily 1 November 2022 for the 3-year plan and 1 November 2024 for the 5-year plan.
The Company currently has1,059,144,595Ordinary Shares in issue.
The following information is being disclosed pursuant to the requirements of MAR.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Townend
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director CIO
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IP Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800HG22UM138WFG43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc
ISIN: GB00B128J450
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Michael Townend
51.7p
34,816
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p
f)
Date of the transaction
08 October 2019.
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
2
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Greg Smith
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IP Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800HG22UM138WFG43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc
ISIN: GB00B128J450
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Greg Smith
51.7p
34,816
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
Aggregated number of options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p
f)
Date of the transaction
08 October 2019.
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Baynes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IP Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800HG22UM138WFG43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc
ISIN: GB00B128J450
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
David Baynes
51.7p
34,816
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p
f)
Date of the transaction
08 October 2019.
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sam Williams
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR Managing Partner, Life Sciences
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
IP Group plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800HG22UM138WFG43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc
ISIN: GB00B128J450
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Sam Williams
51.7p
34,816
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Aggregated total
Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p
Notes for editors
About IP Group
IP Group is a leading intellectual property commercialisation company which focuses on evolving great ideas, mainly from itspartner universities, into world-changing businesses. The Group has pioneered a unique approach to developing these ideas and the resulting businesses by providing access to business building expertise, capital (through its 100%-owned FCA-authorised subsidiary IP Capital), networks, recruitment and business support. IP Group has a strong track record of success and its portfolio comprises holdings in approximately 100 early-stage to mature businesses across four main sectors -- Biotech, Cleantech, Healthcare and Technology. The Company is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO.