IP GROUP PLC

(IPO)
  Report  
IP : SAYE scheme

10/08/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

IP Group plc - SAYE scheme

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announces the following grant of options over the Company's Ordinary Shares of 2p each ('Shares'), under its Save As You Earn ('SAYE') Sharesave Plan, to the following Directors and a PDMR of the Company.

Name

Plan duration

Number of options granted

Directors/PDMR

Greg Smith

3 years

34,816

Michael Townend

3 years

34,816

David Baynes

3 years

34,816

Sam Williams

3 years

34,816

In addition to the above, options over a total of 995,401 Shares were granted to certain other employees of the Group under the Sharesave Plan.

All of the above SAYE options have been granted on 8 October 2019 at an exercise price of 51.7p per share, with the SAYE contracts commencing on 1 November 2019. The exercise price was set in accordance with HM Revenue & Customs rules for Sharesave plans.

Permitted exercise periods are for a period of six months from the end of the plan period, ordinarily 1 November 2022 for the 3-year plan and 1 November 2024 for the 5-year plan.

The Company currently has 1,059,144,595 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The following information is being disclosed pursuant to the requirements of MAR.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Townend

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director CIO

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IP Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800HG22UM138WFG43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc

ISIN: GB00B128J450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Michael Townend

51.7p

34,816

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p

f)

Date of the transaction

08 October 2019.

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

2

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Greg Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IP Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800HG22UM138WFG43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc

ISIN: GB00B128J450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Greg Smith

51.7p

34,816

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

Aggregated number of options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p

f)

Date of the transaction

08 October 2019.

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Baynes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IP Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800HG22UM138WFG43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc

ISIN: GB00B128J450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

David Baynes

51.7p

34,816

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p

f)

Date of the transaction

08 October 2019.

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sam Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR Managing Partner, Life Sciences

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IP Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800HG22UM138WFG43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc

ISIN: GB00B128J450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Name(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sam Williams

51.7p

34,816

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Aggregated total

Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816
Price: 51.7p

f)

Date of the transaction

08 October 2019.

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

For more information, please contact:

IP Group plc

www.ipgroupplc.com

Angela Leach, Company Secretary
Liz Vaughan-Adams, Communications

+44 (0) 20 7444 0050

+44 (0) 20 7444 0062/+44 (0) 7979 853802

Notes for editors

About IP Group

IP Group is a leading intellectual property commercialisation company which focuses on evolving great ideas, mainly from its partner universities, into world-changing businesses. The Group has pioneered a unique approach to developing these ideas and the resulting businesses by providing access to business building expertise, capital (through its 100%-owned FCA-authorised subsidiary IP Capital), networks, recruitment and business support. IP Group has a strong track record of success and its portfolio comprises holdings in approximately 100 early-stage to mature businesses across four main sectors -- Biotech, Cleantech, Healthcare and Technology. The Company is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ipgroupplc.com.

ENDS

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:20:09 UTC
