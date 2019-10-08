IP : SAYE scheme

IP Group plc - SAYE scheme

IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ('IP Group' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, announces the following grant of options over the Company's Ordinary Shares of 2p each ('Shares'), under its Save As You Earn ('SAYE') Sharesave Plan, to the following Directors and a PDMR of the Company.

Name Plan duration Number of options granted Directors/PDMR Greg Smith 3 years 34,816 Michael Townend 3 years 34,816 David Baynes 3 years 34,816 Sam Williams 3 years 34,816

In addition to the above, options over a total of 995,401 Shares were granted to certain other employees of the Group under the Sharesave Plan.

All of the above SAYE options have been granted on 8 October 2019 at an exercise price of 51.7p per share, with the SAYE contracts commencing on 1 November 2019. The exercise price was set in accordance with HM Revenue & Customs rules for Sharesave plans.

Permitted exercise periods are for a period of six months from the end of the plan period, ordinarily 1 November 2022 for the 3-year plan and 1 November 2024 for the 5-year plan.

The Company currently has 1,059,144,595 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The following information is being disclosed pursuant to the requirements of MAR.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Townend 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director CIO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IP Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800HG22UM138WFG43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc ISIN: GB00B128J450 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Michael Townend 51.7p 34,816 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816

Price: 51.7p f) Date of the transaction 08 October 2019. g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

2 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Greg Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IP Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800HG22UM138WFG43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc ISIN: GB00B128J450 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Greg Smith 51.7p 34,816 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total Aggregated number of options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816

Price: 51.7p f) Date of the transaction 08 October 2019. g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Baynes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IP Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800HG22UM138WFG43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc ISIN: GB00B128J450 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) David Baynes 51.7p 34,816 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816

Price: 51.7p f) Date of the transaction 08 October 2019. g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sam Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR Managing Partner, Life Sciences b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IP Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800HG22UM138WFG43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 2p each in IP Group plc ISIN: GB00B128J450 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options under the IP Group plc SAYE c) Currency GBP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Sam Williams 51.7p 34,816 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Aggregated total Aggregated number of Options granted under the SAYE to Director / PDMR on 8 October 2019: 34,816

Price: 51.7p f) Date of the transaction 08 October 2019. g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market

