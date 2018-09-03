IP : Tissue Regenix Group plc - Unaudited Interim Results

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Group sales grow +61% (pro forma) year on year

Gross margin increased by 12.1 percentage points to 56%

Tissue Regenix Group, the regenerative medical devices company today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Financial Highlights

Group sales increased to £5.6m (H1 2017: £1.3m) +61% pro forma, driven by;

DermaPure® sales grew by 73% on a reported basis, 96% in constant currency, to £1.5m (H1 2017: £0.9m) CellRight contribution of £3.2m under orthopaedics and dental, +46% pro forma Increased sales from GBM-V by 70% to £0.9m (H1 2017: £0.5m)

Significantly narrowed Group EBITDA loss for the period £3.5m (£5.1m)

Cash balance at 30 June 2018 £12.2m (H1 2017: £3.6m)

Overall cash outflow reduced £4.3m (H1 2017: £4.6m)

Operational Highlights

Distribution agreements signed with Arthrex, inc. ARMS medical and Pennine Healthcare

Human Tissue Authority licence granted for the import of the BioRinse portfolio into the UK

DermaPure® manufacturing successfully transferred into CellRight facility ahead of schedule

Additional GPO coverage for DermaPure, with an additional 3 year contract under Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. 'Supplier Horizon Award' granted

R&D portfolio review undertaken, and operational efficiency initiatives implemented

Post Period

Appointed Gareth Jones as Chief Financial Officer, to commence Q4 2018

First commercial manufacture of SurgiPure XD for distribution into the US

Steve Couldwell, CEO, Tissue Regenix Group: 'We have delivered a strong first half performance. I am pleased with the growing momentum across our business and we increased market penetration in our key clinical areas as a result of the good progress against our refined strategy. Central to our commercial success has been the strategic distribution agreements with Arthrex, for US distribution of the BioRinse portfolio, ARMS medical for the exclusive distribution of DermaPure in the Urogynaecology space and Pennine Healthcare, the first UK distribution agreement for our enlarged Group. We continue to increase our focus on commercial execution to drive the sales of both dCELL®, through DermaPure, and the growing demand for the BioRinse portfolio from direct and OEM customers.

We recently passed the first anniversary of the CellRight acquisition and have navigated through the integration process, successfully transferring the processing of DermaPure into the CellRight San Antonio facility, and leveraging the development, operational and commercial experience of the combined companies.

As the demand for our products continues to increase we are proactively reviewing our capacity capabilities to ensure that we can scale the business to meet future production requirements. We have identified a number of potential new commercial opportunities which we are actively pursuing and anticipate our current momentum will continue. We remain committed to our objective of being break-even in 2020. '

For more Information:

About Tissue Regenix

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical devices company in the field of regenerative medicine. Tissue Regenix was formed in 2006 when it was spun-out from the University of Leeds, UK. The company's patented decellularisation ('dCELL®') technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue leaving an acellular tissue scaffold which is not rejected by the patient's body and can then be used to repair diseased or worn out body parts. Current applications address many critical clinical needs such as sports medicine, heart valve replacement and wound care.

In November 2012 Tissue Regenix Group plc set up a subsidiary company in the United States - 'Tissue Regenix Wound Care Inc.', rebranded TRX BioSurgery in early 2018. January 2016 saw the establishment of joint venture GBM-V, a multi- tissue bank based in Rostock, Germany.

In August 2017 Tissue Regenix acquired CellRight Technologies®, a biotech company that specializes in regenerative medicine and is dedicated to the development of innovative osteoinductive and wound care scaffolds that enhance healing opportunities of defects created by trauma and disease. CellRight's human osteobiologics may be used in spine, trauma, general orthopaedic, foot & ankle, dental, and sports medicine surgical procedures.

TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC

interim financial report for the six months up to 30 june 2018

Who We Are

TISSUE REGENIX GROUP IS A PIONEERING, INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, FOCUSING ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF REGENERATIVE PRODUCTS UTILISING OUR TWO PLATFORM TECHNOLOGIES, DCELL® TECHNOLOGY, ADDRESSING SOFT TISSUE NEEDS, AND BIORINSE®, PROVIDING INDUCTIVE BONE ALLOGRAFTS. WE ARE HELPING TO TRANSFORM THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS IN FOUR KEY AREAS: BIOSURGERY, ORTHOPAEDICS (SPORTS MEDICINE/SPINE), DENTAL AND CARDIAC.

Highlights

Group sales increased to £5.6m

Vision

To establish Tissue Regenix as a leader in the science and innovation of regenerative medicine and become our clinicians' partner of choice to meet growing clinical needs, transform patient care and deliver favourable health economic outcomes.



Chairman's Statement

John Samuel Chairman

Our strong first half performance is a direct result of delivering against our strategic objectives and the changes we implemented in our commercial focus.

We have invested to establish a foundation of novel regenerative technologies, generating a solid pipeline of products for commercial and technical development, and we maintain a healthy cash position.

Management and Personnel

We have strengthened our Board with the appointment of Gareth Jones as Chief Financial Officer who will join the Company in Q4 2018. Paul Below, interim CFO, will remain with the Company in order to facilitate an orderly transition period.

We would like to thank him for his support during this interim period.

Outlook

We have carried our positive momentum into the second half of the year. The successful creation of partnership opportunities has reaffirmed our decision to evolve our strategic vision and we look to sign additional agreements by the end of the year.

In the period, efficiency initiatives within our R&D portfolio, BioSurgery infrastructure and the Leeds operational site has bolstered our cash position. We remain committed to our objective of break even in 2020.

Performance in the first half of the year reflects growing demand for our products and increasing commercial traction. Growth at the beginning of the second half of the year remains encouraging and with further strategic and commercial opportunities expected throughout the remainder of the year we expect this momentum to continue.

I would like to thank our employees and shareholders who remain dedicated to and supportive of the Company.

CEO Operational Review

Steven Couldwell, Chief Executive Officer

In the first half of 2018, we have continued to deliver the growth synergies identified at the time of our acquisition of CellRight Technologies whilst also increasing the commercial traction of our organic dCELL products.

Our US BioSurgery division continues to generate organic growth with an increase of 73% for sales of DermaPure in the US, 96% on a constant currency basis, resulting in an uplift to £1.5m (H1 2017: £0.9m).

CellRight products based on the complementary BioRinse Technology, contributed sales of £3.2m to our Orthopaedics and Dental division in the period.

Also, revenues from our Joint Venture, GBM-V, rose by 70% to £0.9m (H1 2017: £0.5m).

Business Review

Integration

These are the first results which incorporate a full six month period of the combined businesses and demonstrates the transformational effect of the acquisition. Our performance reflects the successful integration, and the compelling rationale behind the acquisition.

We completed several steps of the integration process ahead of schedule, a testament to the teams both in the UK and US, allowing us to maintain our focus on growing commercial traction. With the manufacturing of DermaPure successfully transferred into the CellRight facility, for the first time we have end to end control of the manufacturing process.

Demand for our products continues to increase and we are now reviewing our capacity capabilities to ensure that we can scale the business to meet the future production requirements.

Alongside leveraging these commercial opportunities we have commenced a global vision and culture programme for all employees to establish a consistent corporate culture across the Company. This initiative has been well received,and evidenced by collaborative working across the business units creating a cohesive approach to commercial opportunities presented.

Product Development & Pipeline

During the period we have undertaken a comprehensive review of our R&D portfolio in order to streamline our current programmes and focus our efforts on developing products with a clear market demand and commercialisation pathway. As we execute against our revised commercial strategy announced in March 2018, our product development expertise is being increasingly utilised by strategic partners for both OEM opportunities and as an extension of their own R&D capabilities. This has allowed us to initiate a number of workstreams that we would expect to come to fruition in the near future.

Operational Overview BioSurgery

Sales of DermaPure continue to gain traction in the Urogynaecology market through our exclusive distribution agreement with ARMS Medical. Over 300 patients having now benefited from the use of DermaPure in these procedures. We also continue to grow the organic business through our direct sales force and GPO coverage. In May we announced that we have been awarded a further three year contract under Premier, Inc. which became effective July 1st 2018, maintaining our access to the network of 3,900 hospitals and 150,00 provider organisations under Premiers' umbrella. Subsequently, in June TRX BioSurgery was awarded the 'Supplier Horizon Award' at Premiers Breakthrough conference. The Supplier Horizon Award recognizes suppliers that have been contracted with Premier for less than three years for exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs. Notably the awards are voted upon by Premier members who have the first-hand experience of the products being used in clinical settings. This again highlights not only the differentiated clinical outcomes from the use of DermaPure, but also the health economic advantages of its' single application in many hospital settings, and re affirms our value proposition in the space. This has led to increased recognition of the TRX BioSurgery brand and subsequent growth of our DermaPure revenue stream.

SurgiPure XD, our dCELL xenograft dermis product, is ready for imminent launch into the US market through our BioSurgery division. Having received 510(k) clearance from the FDA we have undertaken our first batch of commercial manufacture for this product at the facility in Leeds and have established a commercial roll-out plan to penetrate the relevant markets. This demonstrates an opportunity that has been further realised due to the relationships and experience of the CellRight operational team.

Orthopaedics & Dental

The two year clinical data for OrthoPure XT, dCELL® xenograft tendon is expected at the end of September 2018 and we now anticipate that, in line with the original trial protocol, we will submit to the regulatory body for a CE mark by the end of the year with a potential commercialisation date in Q1 2019. This two year clinical data will strengthen not only our EU submission but will also prove useful in additional clinical trial applications.

Signing the Arthrex distribution agreement was a pivotal milestone for our BioRinse portfolio in the US, with three of the portfolio products being taken under Arthrex OEM brand 'Allosync'. We have also focussed on geographic expansion and the successful approval of the HTA licence in June will allow us to import and distribute the BioRinse products into the UK and, over time, throughout the EU. In order to expedite our route to market in these territories, we have signed a distribution agreement with Pennine Healthcare, a specialist orthopaedic distributor based in the UK, and we are currently engaged in a number of discussions for potential partners in other key European countries.

Through the acquisition of CellRight, Tissue Regenix entered the attractive Dental market. In the last year we have seen the demand for the BioRinse products in this area increase. We intend to leverage the favourable reimbursement framework and the need for new, novel products in this underserved clinical setting.

Cardiac

The trials for our dCELL® valves in Brazil continue to deliver good results. We are progressing development plans at our joint venture, GBM-V in Germany and we remain on track to gain manufacturing approval during 2019 with the additional marketing clearance allowing for commercialisation in 2020.

GBM-V continues to process the sales of Corneas, which offsets the operational costs of the facility as we continue with the development of the CardioPure products.

Strategic partnerships

During the first half of the year we announced significant partnerships in line with our revised commercial strategy. Initially in the first quarter with Arthrex for the BioRinse products, shortly followed by an exclusive deal with ARMS medical, a specialist urogynaecology distributor, for DermaPure in the US, and then our first UK distribution agreement for the enlarged Group with Pennine Healthcare, again for the BioRinse portfolio. We look to build out a network of key accounts and distributors to drive both revenues and build our reputation as a leader in regenerative medical products.

Financial Summary

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

6 months 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) £000 6 months 30 June 2017 (Unaudited) £000 Change £000 Change % Revenue 5,574 1,343 4,231 315% Cost of Sales (2,451) (754) (1,697) 225% Gross Profit 3,123 589 2,534 430% Other Operating Costs (6,597) (5,687) (910) 16% Adjusted LBITDA (3,474) (5,098) 1,624 -32% Depreciation (283) (209) (74) 35% Amortisation (267) - (267) 0% Share-based payment (212) (135) (77) 57% Finance Income 42 17 25 0% Finance Charges (146) - (146) 0% Adjusted loss before tax (4,340) (5,425) 1,085 -20% Taxation - payable (47) - (47) 0% Taxation - R&D credits 352 660 (308) -47% Adjusted loss after tax (4,035) (4,765) 730 -15% Exceptional items (500) - (500) 0% Statutory Loss (4,525) (4,765) 230 -5%

The results for the half year to 30 June 2018 are not directly comparable as these include CellRight, which was acquired after the comparative half year for the period ended 30 June 2017.

In order to provide a clearer understanding of the performance of the business the loss in statutory format has been adjusted in the table above.

Loss before depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments, finance income and tax ('Adjusted LBITDA') in the six months ended 30 June 2018 improved to £3,474K (H1 2017: £5,098K)

Adjusted loss before tax was £4,340K (H1 2017: £5,425K). A new charge of £267K was recognised in respect of the amortisation of the intangible assets recognised on the acquisition of CellRight.

Taxation of £47K represents estimated tax chargeable on the profits of CellRight. R&D tax credits of £352K (H1 2017: £660K) represent the estimated tax credit receivable together with a premium of 40%, on development costs.

Exceptional costs of £500K represent the legal fees and settlement costs of litigation.

Cash Flow

Cash outflow from operations was £4,166K (H1 2017: £4,557K). This includes £500K of exceptional costs detailed above.

Overall cash outflow was £4,257K (H1 2017: £4,565K). The cash balance at 30 June 2018 was £12,215K (H1 2017: £3,608K).

Steve Couldwell

Chief Executive Officer

