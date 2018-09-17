IP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics expands into North America with opening of US headquarters

WaveOptics, the leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, expands in to North America with the opening of a US headquarters, based in Los Angeles.

WaveOptics expansion in to the US signals a key step in the company's growth, having successfully signed a number of North American customers. This move allows the company to support its US customer base and underpins WaveOptics' strategy to be the key optical component for Augmented Reality (AR) wearables and smart glasses.

Mike Lynch joins as North America President, and will lead WaveOptics' US expansion out of California. Mike will report to WaveOptics CEO, David Hayes and joins the business' executive team. His focus will be on developing WaveOptics customer base and technical support resources in the US.

Mike has held a range of senior leadership roles across a variety of organisations, including Ely Lily, the United States Congress and most recently at SpaceX and DAQRI. Mike has a track record of delivery across business development, operations, and marketing.

David Hayes,CEO WaveOptics, commented:

'Opening our office in North America is a substantial milestone for the business and allows us to leverage the significant opportunities in the region. The US is an important market for us as we continue to build our relationships with key customers and partners across the globe.

'We are focused on growing our presence and local expertise in the US - making our AR waveguide technology and unique capability to mass manufacture at an afforable price point available to our existing and potential customers in the US and beyond.

'Mike brings considerable commercial and operational experience and will be a key member of the team as we expand our presence in North America.'

About WaveOptics

WaveOptics is the world leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, the key optical component in wearable augmented reality (AR) devices.

AR wearables, such as smart glasses, enable users to see digital images overlaid on top of the real world. There are two key elements that allow these images to be seen - a light source such as a minute projector and a means of transferring the image from the projector into the user's eyes.

WaveOptics' waveguide technology transfers the light waves from the light source and projects them into the user's eye. The technology produces a large eye-box, binocular viewing and a high field of view. The eye-box (the viewing window) is the size of the AR display from which the full image is visible - see graphic below. WaveOptics' waveguides deliver crisp, undistorted text as well as stable imagery.

WaveOptics technology is designed to be used for immersive AR experiences in industrial, enterprise and consumer markets. The Company aims for its waveguides to be the core optical component used in all AR wearable devices, driven by its unique technology and expertise, which enable unparalleled manufacturing scalability and visual performance as well as versatility for numerous applications.