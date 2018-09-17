Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IP Group Plc    IPO   GB00B128J450

IP GROUP PLC (IPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/17 01:51:36 pm
124.1 GBp   +0.89%
01:38pIP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics expands into North America with ope..
PU
01:23pIP : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10:58aIP : Appointment of Sir Douglas Flint as Non-Executive Chairman; Boa..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

IP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics expands into North America with opening of US headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

WaveOptics, the leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, expands in to North America with the opening of a US headquarters, based in Los Angeles.

WaveOptics expansion in to the US signals a key step in the company's growth, having successfully signed a number of North American customers. This move allows the company to support its US customer base and underpins WaveOptics' strategy to be the key optical component for Augmented Reality (AR) wearables and smart glasses.

Mike Lynch joins as North America President, and will lead WaveOptics' US expansion out of California. Mike will report to WaveOptics CEO, David Hayes and joins the business' executive team. His focus will be on developing WaveOptics customer base and technical support resources in the US.

Mike has held a range of senior leadership roles across a variety of organisations, including Ely Lily, the United States Congress and most recently at SpaceX and DAQRI. Mike has a track record of delivery across business development, operations, and marketing.

David Hayes,CEO WaveOptics, commented:

'Opening our office in North America is a substantial milestone for the business and allows us to leverage the significant opportunities in the region. The US is an important market for us as we continue to build our relationships with key customers and partners across the globe.

'We are focused on growing our presence and local expertise in the US - making our AR waveguide technology and unique capability to mass manufacture at an afforable price point available to our existing and potential customers in the US and beyond.

'Mike brings considerable commercial and operational experience and will be a key member of the team as we expand our presence in North America.'

Enquiries

WaveOptics Tel: +44 1235 841526
Suzie Smith, Marketing & Communications Director
Instinctif Partners
 Tel: +44 20 7457 2008
Adrian Duffield/Chantal Woolcock

About WaveOptics

WaveOptics is the world leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, the key optical component in wearable augmented reality (AR) devices.

AR wearables, such as smart glasses, enable users to see digital images overlaid on top of the real world. There are two key elements that allow these images to be seen - a light source such as a minute projector and a means of transferring the image from the projector into the user's eyes.

WaveOptics' waveguide technology transfers the light waves from the light source and projects them into the user's eye. The technology produces a large eye-box, binocular viewing and a high field of view. The eye-box (the viewing window) is the size of the AR display from which the full image is visible - see graphic below. WaveOptics' waveguides deliver crisp, undistorted text as well as stable imagery.

WaveOptics technology is designed to be used for immersive AR experiences in industrial, enterprise and consumer markets. The Company aims for its waveguides to be the core optical component used in all AR wearable devices, driven by its unique technology and expertise, which enable unparalleled manufacturing scalability and visual performance as well as versatility for numerous applications.

Disclaimer

IP Group plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IP GROUP PLC
01:38pIP : WaveOptics Ltd - WaveOptics expands into North America with opening of US h..
PU
01:23pIP : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
10:58aIP : Appointment of Sir Douglas Flint as Non-Executive Chairman; Board changes
PU
08:13aIP : Appointment of Chairman; Board changes
PU
09/13IP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Half-year report
PU
09/11IP : IXICO plc - Contract with top 10 global pharmaceutical company
PU
09/11IP : Dukosi Limited - appointment of Nat Edington as Chief Executive
PU
09/11IP : Crescendo Biologics Ltd - Crescendo Biologics Strengthens its Management wi..
PU
09/10IP : Abzena plc - Posting of Scheme Document
PU
09/10IP : Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd - Glythera Announces Corporate Name Change and Rebr..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25IP Group PLC reports 1H results 
2017IP GROUP : Playing The DIY Valuation Game 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 128 M
EBIT 2018 86,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 113 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,39x
Capitalization 1 303 M
Chart IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
IP Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Alan John Aubrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael B. Humphrey Non-Executive Chairman
David Graham Baynes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Simon Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Murphy Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IP GROUP PLC-13.50%1 702
BLACKROCK-7.33%75 972
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.10%51 647
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.57%33 119
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.26%23 797
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.98%20 921
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.