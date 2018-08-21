Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IPass Inc.    IPAS

IPASS INC. (IPAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 10:00:04 pm
0.24 USD   -2.12%
04:31piPass Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
08/08iPass Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/02iPass Appoints Neal Goldman to the Board of Directors, Forms Stra..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

iPass Announces Reverse Stock Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:31pm EDT

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock as the next ongoing step in remediating the delisting notice it received on September 15, 2017 from Nasdaq.

The 1-for-10 reverse stock split will be effective upon the filing and effectiveness of a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Restated Certification of Incorporation after the market closes on August 22, 2018.  iPass’ common stock will begin trading on a split adjusted basis when the market opens on August 23, 2018.  The reverse split will also reduce the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock in the same ratio of 1-for-10.

At iPass’ 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 13, 2018, stockholders granted authority to the iPass Board of Directors, at its discretion, to determine whether to effectuate a reverse stock split at a ratio of between 1-for-5 to 1-for-10.

iPass’ shares of common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol IPAS.  The new CUSIP number, post reverse split, is 46261V306.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 10 shares of iPass’ issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be converted into one share of common stock.  No fractional shares will be issued if, as a result of the reverse stock split, a stockholder would otherwise become entitled to a fractional share.  Instead, each stockholder will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the fair value of the fractional share to which such holder would otherwise be entitled. The fair value will be based upon the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2018.   Computershare Trust Company N.A., iPass’ transfer agent, will act as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. 

About iPass Inc.
iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world’s largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 64 million hotspots globally, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnectTM platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

IR Contact: Please call us at 650-232-4205 or email us at investorrelations@ipass.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IPASS INC.
04:44pIPASS INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31piPass Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
08/09IPASS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/08IPASS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/08iPass Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/08IPASS INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03IPASS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/02iPass Appoints Neal Goldman to the Board of Directors, Forms Strategy Committ..
GL
07/26IPASS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24IPASS : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 8
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09iPass Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08iPass Inc. (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/08IPass -29% as business declines in Q2 
08/08iPass misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
06/13iPass partners with BSNL to expand wi-fi footprint in India 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 46,4 M
EBIT 2018 -13,7 M
Net income 2018 -14,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 20,3 M
Chart IPASS INC.
Duration : Period :
iPass Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,13 $
Spread / Average Target 359%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Griffiths President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Tedesco Chairman
Darin R. Vickery Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Blaz Vavpetic Chief Technology Officer
David E. Panos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPASS INC.-53.43%20
AT&T-15.05%239 864
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.13%196 147
NTT DOCOMO INC4.44%100 894
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP6.52%99 791
KDDI CORP4.05%71 647
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.