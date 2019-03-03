IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Febuary 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer IPE GROUP LIMITED Date Submitted 04/03/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares Par value (1) Stock code : 929

Description :Balance at close of preceding month 1,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$150,000,000 Nil Nil HK$0.10 HK$150,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Nil

1,500,000,000

Description :Balance at close of preceding monthNo. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Description : No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$150,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month 1,052,254,135 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,052,254,135 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme /

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

1. Share option scheme Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date: (23/05/2016)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

Granted

Nil

(

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month Nil 42,000,000 March 2019 Exercised

Nil

Cancelled

Nil

Lapsed

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedNominal valueDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)