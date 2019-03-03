Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IPE Group Limited    0929   KYG4935G1091

IPE GROUP LIMITED

(0929)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Febuary 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 11:14pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

IPE GROUP LIMITED

Date Submitted

04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Par value

(1) Stock code : 929

Description :Balance at close of preceding month 1,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$150,000,000

Nil

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$150,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Nil

1,500,000,000

Description :Balance at close of preceding monthNo. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$150,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

/

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

1. Share option scheme Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date: (23/05/2016)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

Granted

Nil

(

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

Nil

42,000,000

March 2019

Exercised

Nil

Cancelled

Nil

Lapsed

NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

NilN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedNominal valueDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Disclaimer

IPE Group Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 04:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IPE GROUP LIMITED
11:14pIPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month E..
PU
01/03IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month E..
PU
2018IPE : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
2018IPE : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
2018IPE : sees significant interim net drop
AQ
2018ANNOUNCEMENT : Profit warning
PU
2017IPE : 2017 Interim Report
PU
2017IPE : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 14 august 2017
PU
2017IPE : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2017
PU
2017IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month E..
PU
More news
Chart IPE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IPE Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Sheng Zen Chairman
Chi Ho Yuen Chief Operating Officer
Kai Ping Wu Executive Director
Jing Zeng Non-Executive Director
Ru Sheng Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPE GROUP LIMITED1.00%134
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC15.92%40 103
HP INC-4.20%30 256
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE24.00%22 910
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%20 925
NETAPP10.98%16 103
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.