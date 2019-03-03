IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 Febuary 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
IPE GROUP LIMITED
|
Date Submitted
|
04/03/2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
Par value
(1) Stock code : 929
Description :Balance at close of preceding month 1,500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$150,000,000
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$150,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Nil
1,500,000,000
Description :Balance at close of preceding monthNo. of ordinary shares
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$150,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,052,254,135
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,052,254,135
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
/
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
1. Share option scheme Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date: (23/05/2016)
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.
Granted
Nil
(
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
Nil
|
42,000,000
|
March 2019
Exercised
Nil
Cancelled
Nil
Lapsed
NilTotal A. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
NilN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedNominal valueDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A