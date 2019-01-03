IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedIPE GROUP LIMITED 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 929

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$150,000,000 NIL NIL HK$0.10 HK$150,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 1,500,000,000

NIL

1,500,000,000

Description :Balance at close of preceding monthNo. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Description : No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$150,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

Balance at close of the month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Share option scheme

Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date:

(23/05/2016)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

(4,000,000)

Nil

42,000,000

2.

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) ---Nil (Preference shares) ---N/A

(Other class) ---N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) ---Nil

(Preference shares) ---N/A

(Other class) ---N/A