IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
Name of Issuer: IPE GROUP LIMITED
Date Submitted: 4/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 929
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :
Par value
Authorised share capital
No. of ordinary shares
(State
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
(State currency)
HK$0.10
HK$150,000,000
NIL
NIL
HK$0.10
HK$150,000,000
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
1,500,000,000
NIL
1,500,000,000
Balance at close of preceding month - No. of ordinary shares
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
No. of
Par value
Authorised share capital
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$150,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of shares - Balance at close of preceding month
1,052,254,135
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
Balance at close of the month
1,052,254,135
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date: (23/05/2016)
(23/05/2016)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
(4,000,000)
Nil
42,000,000
2.
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/
/
)
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
)
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/
/
)
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) ---Nil (Preference shares) ---N/A
(Other class) ---N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/
/
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/
/
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) ---Nil
(Preference shares) ---N/A
(Other class) ---N/A