Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IPE Group Limited    0929   KYG4935G1091

IPE GROUP LIMITED (0929)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/03
1.09 HKD   +9.00%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedIPE GROUP LIMITED 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 929

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$150,000,000

NIL

NIL

HK$0.10

HK$150,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

1,500,000,000

NIL

1,500,000,000

Description :Balance at close of preceding monthNo. of ordinary shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$150,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

Balance at close of the month

1,052,254,135

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Share option scheme

Exercise price: HK$2.0200 AGM date:

(23/05/2016)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

(4,000,000)

Nil

42,000,000

2.

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) ---Nil (Preference shares) ---N/A

(Other class) ---N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) ---Nil

(Preference shares) ---N/A

(Other class) ---N/A

Disclaimer

IPE Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 01:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IPE GROUP LIMITED
08:49pIPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month E..
PU
2018IPE : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
2018IPE : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
2018IPE : sees significant interim net drop
AQ
2018ANNOUNCEMENT : Profit warning
PU
2017IPE : 2017 Interim Report
PU
2017IPE : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2017
PU
2017IPE : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 14 august 2017
PU
2017IPE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month E..
PU
2017IPE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting notice
PU
More news
Chart IPE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IPE Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Guang Sheng Zen Chairman
Chi Ho Yuen Chief Operating Officer
Kai Ping Wu Executive Director
Jing Zeng Non-Executive Director
Ru Sheng Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPE GROUP LIMITED9.00%134
HP INC0.00%32 049
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE1.89%18 826
NETAPP0.00%15 199
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%12 967
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC1.27%11 185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.