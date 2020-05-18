IPL Plastics : Announcement re media transaction speculation - English

Log in
05/18/2020 | 07:07am EDT

IPL Plastics Inc. Announcement re media transaction speculation

MONTREAL, May 18, 2020 - IPL Plastics Inc. ("IPLP" or the "Company") (TSX: IPLP) today stated that it is aware of media speculation regarding potential transactions that could involve the Company. The Company's policy is to refrain from commenting on market speculation. Furthermore, there is no additional material market update at this time as our recently issued Q1 2020 results, which were released and filed on May 13, 2020, included all relevant and necessary disclosures at this time.

About IPLP

IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.iplglobal.com.

Investor Enquiries

Contact

Paul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, +353 87 0655368

Disclaimer

IPL Plastics Inc. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 11:05:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 555 M
EBIT 2020 27,0 M
Net income 2020 6,89 M
Debt 2020 269 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart IPL PLASTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
IPL Plastics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IPL PLASTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,92 $
Last Close Price 2,80 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lyman McAusland Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh James McCutcheon Independent Non-Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey J. Meagher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IPL PLASTICS INC.-49.87%152
APTARGROUP, INC.-12.21%6 515
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-15.60%5 311
FP CORPORATION0.91%2 993
SCIENTEX0.85%990
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED0.93%722
